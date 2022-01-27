America has a new strategy to end traffic violence. And it’s pretty good

Posted by on January 27th, 2022 at 4:00 pm

A protest on SE Powell Blvd in May 2015.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“Technology alone will not save us. We need a national change in mentality.”
— Pete Buttigieg, U.S. DOT Secretary

Calling the mass injuries and loss of life on American roads a “national crisis”, on Thursday U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg unveiled the National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS). It’s an unprecedented step from the federal government to coordinate a systemic response to the epidemic of traffic deaths and destruction.

In the lobby of DOT headquarters in Washington D.C., following an introduction by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Buttigieg said, “If you think about the fact that every one of us can think of people lost and speak of it as a sadly universal truth, it is as if we were living through war. It is as if it were normal… We cannot and must not accept that these fatalities are an inevitable part of life in America.”

For Sec. Buttigieg, the NRSS is the first step toward the goal of reaching zero roadway fatalities. He compared the upcoming new regulations and cultural shifts to how the federal government tackled food and workplace safety. “The decision to commit to [zero fatalities] in a serious way at a national level,” Buttigieg said, “Changes the way cities and towns design roads. It changes the ways companies build cars. It changes the way people drive.”

We can do better.
(Source: NRSS)

The NRSS itself is a 42-page plan that not only outlines the multi-layered strategy but gives us a look at national crash statistics. A map showing a state-by-state fatality rate per 100 million miles driven shows Oregon with 1.37, the highest rate on the west coast and among the top 25% deadliest in the country. The plan also centers how the lack of safety on our roads unfairly impacts people with lower-incomes, Black people and other communities of color, as well as the most vulnerable road users like bicycle riders, walkers, and transit users.

Advertisement

The plan draws a direct line between increasing deaths to walkers and bikers in the past decade to America’s effort to tackle climate change. Dangerous roads have, “… a chilling effect on
climate-friendly transportation options such as walking, biking, or taking public transportation,” it reads. And we must have safer roads, “To unlock the climate benefits of those modes.”

There are five specific categories where NRSS will focus, and each of them reveals how the DOT under Buttigieg plans to approach this massive problem:

Safer People: Encourage safe, responsible behavior by people who use our roads and create conditions that prioritize their ability to reach their destination unharmed.
Safer Roads: Design roadway environments to mitigate human mistakes and account for injury tolerances, to encourage safer behaviors, and to facilitate safe travel by the most vulnerable users.
Safer Vehicles: Expand the availability of vehicle systems and features that help to prevent crashes and minimize the impact of crashes on both occupants and non-occupants.
Safer Speeds: Promote safer speeds in all roadway environments through a combination of thoughtful, context-appropriate roadway design, targeted education and outreach campaigns, and enforcement.
Post-Crash Care: Enhance the survivability of crashes through expedient access to emergency medical care, while creating a safe working environment for vital first responders and preventing secondary crashes through robust traffic incident management practices

In the plan, each category has a list of of “key departmental actions” to achieve it.

(Source: USDOT National Road Safety Strategy)

A big issue on today’s roads are obscenely large trucks and SUVs. These pose a clear and present danger because of their high grills that reduce visibility and increase the likelihood of a deadly crash. The NRSS appears to strongly address this issue (see above, emphases mine). Even one of the most prominent writers on this issue, Angie Schmitt, said on Twitter today the NRSS looks “pretty good” in how it could address this.

Advertisement

Any attempt to change the type of trucks automakers make, or the minds of their eager buyers, could turn into another culture war. Based on his comments today, Sec. Buttigieg appears ready to enlist.

“Technology alone will not save us. We need a national change in mentality,” he said Thursday. “It’s time for a transformation in how people think about roads… There’s no vaccine that will protect us from deadly car crashes today. And yet like a pandemic, it’s a case where we can only protect our loved ones by acting together through systems to change streets, laws, norms, manufacturers, technology, and drivers, all at the same time.”

Persuasive words are easy for Sec. Buttigieg. Shifting course on this issue will be hard, but this NRSS and the competence and approach of the man leading it gives us the best shot we’ve ever had. While there are plenty of quibbles to be made with the strategy (there’s no date set for the zero deaths goal and the USDOT still shows no signs of shifting the immense pots of “highway funding” into safety programs), it does feel like something substantive and different.

Oregon Walks Executive Director Ashton Simpson is one of many folks we’ve heard from today who likes what he sees. Reached on the phone for his reaction, he said, “It’s basically an expanded version of the Oregon Walks Crash Report with a more in-depth, national look.” He especially likes the detailed action items and says he thinks it could be a powerful roadmap for advocates and local agency leaders.

Will it actually trickle down to substantive change locally?

“It remains to be seen,” Simpson said. “We need our folks who are in charge at the local level and at the state level, to really take this document and use it to transform what those transportation departments look like internally. And how they approach the work… with this guidance coming from the federal level coming from the top we’re moving in the direction that we need to move in. They’re setting the tone.” For advocates like himself, he added, having the most powerful transportation leader in the country echo their sentiments and messages is a pretty big deal.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
David HampstenPeter WTom Howe (Contributor)Serenity EbertEP Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
JaredO
Guest
JaredO

The map points out Oregon’s relatively poor performance.

Oregonians are 65% more likely than Washingtonians to die on our roads, per mile travelled. We’re also more likely to die than CA, NV, ID, etc.

If safety were really ODOT’s top priorty, we might do better. (Not all these deaths are on ODOT’s roads).

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Peter W
Guest
Peter W

(But all are on roads that could change with ODOT funding.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

(If ODOT had adequate funding, which it never has had. Oregonians hate paying taxes, and they hate even more using non-transportation funding to maintain roads.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
EP
Guest
EP

These top-down changes can’t come soon enough. If it takes 10 years to get there, that will leave us with another decade of monster truck production. Plus, automakers are making better quality vehicles now, that usually last longer. That means another few decades until the last brodozer rattles itself apart.

As for Oregon road safety, start with the easy thing we don’t have: vehicle road safety inspections and standards. I see so many burnt out brake lights and headlights, and can only imagine how bad the collective state of brakes, tire tread, and more is on our state’s private vehicles. The driver who skidded and crashed on the St. Johns Bridge had bald tires, but was only cited after he caused a fatality.

Top-down changes are needed at the state and federal level for things to truly get safer.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Serenity Ebert
Guest
Serenity Ebert

“Brodozer” is one of my new favorite words. EP, I’m afraid that you might be right about that timeline. Not so sure about the better quality vehicles part, though.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tom Howe (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tom Howe (Contributor)

Doing something about those high grills that have become common on SUVs and trucks will be welcome. When BikePortland subscriber Charles McCarthy was hit in a crosswalk by the elevated grill of a left-turning truck the impact was not high speed, but it occurred in his torso, and his heart failed shortly after arriving at the hospital:

https://bikeportland.org/2018/12/06/a-tragic-realization-about-a-bikeportland-reader-and-supporter-292892

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests