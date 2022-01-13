Weekend Event Guide: MMR, BikeLoud chapter ride, trail work, and more!

Hello everyone!

Let us help you make the most of these winter weekends. Check out this week’s selection of events…

Friday, January 14th

Friday Night Ride at Ladds – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

Bring lights and be respectful and responsible. Join every Friday night as folks cruise around town. At the end, the group will merge with the MMR. More info here.

Midnight Mystery Ride – 11:45 pm

Follow the mystery leader to a fun midnight mystery destination. The start location will be announced by the organizers on the same day of the event. “At midnight we ride!” More info here.

Saturday, January 15th

Rocky Point Saturday Session – 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at Rocky Point Trails (NW)

Help NW Trail Alliance build and maintain bike trails at Rocky Point. These sessions are small-scale work events that will happen on a weekly basis through spring. Come out and help create the future of Mountain Biking in Portland. More info here.





PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 at SE Clinton St/41st Ave

An all-ages/all-abilities ride from SE PDX to the PSU Farmers Market to help support local farmers, bakers and makers of all kinds. This is a great opportunity to meet and develop community in a relaxed, informal setting. Riders are welcome to leave at any point during or after reaching the farmers market. A post-ride adventure that is only loosely planned beforehand often follows – this weekend the ride will certainly meet with the BikeLoud SE/E ride. More info here.

BikeLoud SE/E Chapter Meeting and Ride – 12:30 pm at Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade

This is the first one of the BikeLoud south east and east chapter 3rd-Saturday-of-the-month meeting-ride. Meet at the Vera Katz statue and then head over to Asylum for lunch / meeting / hangout time. More info here.

Sunday, January 16th

River City Bicycles Beginners Ride – 10:30 am at River City Bicycles MLK (SE)

This rain or shine ride is geared for folks looking for a chill 10-15 mile route that should take around 60-90 minutes. Please bring your bike, wear something bright, have lights, wear a helmet, and don’t forget a smile! More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

