Weekend Event Guide: Bike Loud, Sorella Forte, palm trees, and more

Here are some of the events scheduled for this weekend. For more information about these and more events related to biking and local transportation topics (we’ve recently beefed up our listings of advocacy and project meetings), please check out our event calendar.

Friday, January 21st

Bike Loud West Policy Ride – 12:45 pm at Director Park (SW)

Join Bike Loud West and PBOT Senior Transportation Planner Nick Falbo for a ride around downtown Street Seats and Healthy Business Plazas. More info here.

Friday Night Ride – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

Bring lights and be respectful and responsible. Join every Friday night as folks cruise around town. More info here.

Saturday, January 22nd

Sorella Forte Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bicycles MLK (SE)

Sorella Forte‘s Saturday rides are for all female-identifying riders who share a passion for riding a bike. Rides are 30-40 miles at 14-19 mph, mostly at conversational pace. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton St/41st Ave

An all-ages/all-abilities ride from SE PDX to the PSU Farmers Market to help support local farmers, bakers and makers of all kinds. This is a great opportunity to meet and develop community in a relaxed, informal setting. Riders are welcome to leave at any point during or after reaching the farmers market. A post-ride adventure that is only loosely planned beforehand often follows. More info here.

Sunday, January 23rd

Palm Tree Ride – 11:00 am (location shared after registration)

The annual middle-of-winter tradition returns for its seventeenth year! This is an approximately 10-mile casual bicycle ride explorin’ the palm trees around town. Some other exotics and evergreens, like eucalyptus, madronas, yuccas, or Oregon myrtles are also thrown in. After the ride ends there will be an option for interested folks to get food and libations. Limited to 24 participants. You must register to receive the exact starting location. More info here.

Bike Loud West Chapter Ride & Meeting – 1:45 pm at Director Park (SW)

We will start with a short group ride before holding our Bike Loud West chapter meeting. This chapter covers issues west of the Willamette River. We’ll plug you into existing advocacy efforts or find new advocacy projects based on attendees’ interests. Come just for the ride or just the meeting, if you like. Even if you don’t have time for advocacy, come to learn and meet others who also value a bikable city! More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

