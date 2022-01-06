Weekend Event Guide: Help build MTB trails, join WeBike at Gateway, and more



Hello everyone!

Here’s our selection of events for this weekend. Keep in mind there is always more where to choose from on our event calendar.

Friday, January 7th

Friday Night Ride – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

You know the rules: Bring lights and be respectful. It is the first Friday night ride of the new year. More info here.

Saturday, January 8th

Saturday Hike: Barbur Blvd Park ‘n Ride – 8:45 am at Barbur Transit Center (SW)

Welcome to 2022. Let’s get out there hiking with your neighbors. The SW Trails Neighborhood hike for January 8th will is about 6 miles of hiking with 770 feet of elevation change. Bring a snack, water, good footwear, sunglasses, and rain gear as appropriate. Dress and prepare for the weather on hike day. More info here.



Rocky Point Saturday Session – 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at Rocky Point Trails (NW)

Get your sweat equity up to start of the year and help NW Trail Alliance build and maintain bike trails at Rocky Point. More info here.

WeBike January Ride – 12:00 pm at Gateway Discovery Park (NE)

This event is for trans people of all genders, gender non-conforming folx, 2 spirit, femmes, and women. Join WeBike to explore some of the great new bike infrastructure of East Portland. The ride will be a 10-mile loop that visits some cool cut-throughs and parks, quiet greenways, and great bike lanes. More info here.



Sunday, January 9th

River City Bicycles Beginners Ride – 10:30 am at River City Bicycles (SE)

This rain or shine ride is geared for folks looking for a chill 10-15 mile route that should take around 60-90 minutes. More info here.

Corvidae BC monthly ride – 2:00 pm

Join Corvidae Bike Club for a Second Sunday Funday ride. Meet at the fountain at the center of the Peninsula Park Rose Garden or the Gazebo. This is a slow-paced social mystery ride with a few park stops. Each month is lead by a different Corvidae member, and therefore will be unique. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

