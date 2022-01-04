PBOT seeks six new members for Central City in Motion Working Group

If you have thoughts on how to improve active transportation in Portland’s Central City, now is your chance to make your voice heard. The Portland Bureau of Transportation is recruiting six new members for the Central City in Motion (CCIM) Working Group to serve a two-year volunteer term.

According to a PBOT press release, qualified candidates will have an expertise or interest in the Central City transportation system, as well as transportation projects generally, particularly related to bike and pedestrian safety, transit priority and freight. PBOT says it is especially interested in the perspectives of people who have experience or knowledge in fields like racial justice, homelessness, climate justice and environmental resiliency, public health and disability rights.

PBOT defines Portland’s ‘central city’ as covering central neighborhoods on both the east and west sides of the Willamette River, including the Downtown, Old Town, Pearl, Goose Hollow, West End, University District, South Waterfront, Central Eastside, Lloyd and Lower Albina neighborhoods.

The Central City in Motion plan is part of Portland’s larger ‘in motion’ framework to improve active transportation in the east, northwest, southwest and north parts of Portland.



Projects developed under these plans aim improve bike, pedestrian and public transit infrastructure, while encouraging people to drive less.

Last month, PBOT announced several projects from the CCIM plan that will begin construction in 2022. They include the Southwest 4th Avenue Improvement Project, which will repave and reconstruct SW 4th Ave from SW Lincoln to W Burnside, installing a protected bikeway, a bus and turn lane and safer pedestrian crossings. This is just one example of a project that members of the CCIM working group will be able to have input on.

People interested in serving on this working group (which was initially formed in February 2019) must submit an application by the end of January. This application includes essay questions that ask applications to describe their connection to the Central City in Motion study area, other volunteer experience and goals for serving on this working committee.

People who want more information can also contact the Central City in Motion Working Group Staff Liaison Briana Orr at briana.orr@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-7566.

Taylor has been a BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com

Front Page, Infrastructure

Central City in Motion