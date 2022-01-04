Thoughts on trains while traveling on a train

(Reporter Taylor Griggs wrote this article while riding Amtrak over the holiday break.)

I started thinking about the way I travel long distances around the same time I started thinking a lot about the way I travel around a city, spurred by realizing how big of an impact transportation has on the environment and our quality of life.

While it would’ve been great to get from LA to the Bay Area in less than three hours, I genuinely loved almost every minute of the 10-hour ride I took along California’s gorgeous coast.

Around the time when the world watched Greta Thunberg sail across the Atlantic rather than take a plane — and right before the pandemic changed traveling completely — I started hearing more discussions about the ethics of traveling via airplane, and I was compelled to start an experiment to push train travel in the United States to its realistic limits, just to see if I could.

There are three Amtrak routes that you can take out of Portland’s Union Station: the Cascades, which you could take up to Vancouver, Canada or down to Eugene; the Coast Starlight, which extends from Seattle to Los Angeles; and the Empire Builder, which can take you all the way to Chicago. This year, as I amped up my goal to push sustainable transit to its limits, I’ve completed my mission to travel almost the entire length of all of the routes that you can hop on in Oregon, plus a few others.

The environmental impact of the aviation industry is somewhat hard to pin down: looking at the statistic that air travel accounts for only about 2.5% of global carbon emissions, you might be inclined to brush it off. But this number is relatively low because globally, only a relatively small number of people fly at all.

But those who fly have a disproportionate impact on carbon emissions. And although it’s unclear how the pandemic will change long-term travel habits, the aviation industry is poised to expand significantly in the coming years, even as climate experts warn of the dangers of growth. And have you seen the recent airport meltdown due to weather and Covid? Yikes!

Trains, meanwhile, are mostly drama-free. They’re also very efficient forms of passenger vehicle transport, and there’s a lot of potential to make rail even greener. And thanks to a national focus on the relationship between infrastructure and climate change since President Biden’s election, they’ve been getting a lot of attention lately. A well-functioning, robust and fast rail system in the United States has long been a white whale for environmentalists and people passionate about sustainable transit. American train enthusiasts look at high-speed trains zipping through Europe or Japanese and Chinese bullet trains with a mixture of awe and envy, wishing our politicians would designate funds to build similar systems.

Recently, young people have taken over the charge to make the American train — a form of transportation that’s been around since the 19th century — relevant again. With a similar mindset as the anti-freeway youth protestors in Portland, young people across the country are learning about the importance of sustainable transportation planning and promoting high-speed rail as the climate-friendly way to travel.

The United States only has one high-speed rail line, the Amtrak Acela Express, which runs through Boston and Washington, D.C. But due to tracks that haven’t been updated in years, the Acela often doesn’t actually get to its advertised speed of 150 mph. There is a high-speed rail project underway in California that is intended to connect the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Angeles in less than three hours, but it’s been slow going so far: voters passed funding for this project in 2008 and it still hasn’t come to fruition.

High-speed train rides that are as affordable as plane tickets would make taking the train a much more attractive option for people who have places to go and people to see and can’t afford to spend a day or two staring out the window.

But I also think it’s important to point out the benefits of American train travel as it is. While it would’ve been great to get from LA to the Bay Area in less than three hours, I genuinely loved almost every minute of the 10-hour ride I took along California’s gorgeous coast, where I could catch glimpses of surfers from the observatory car. On these long train trips, you’re able to see parts of the country that you can’t see any other way. If you’re only seeing your journey from 30,000 feet in the air or from the highway, you’re missing out on some truly beautiful views.

On a recent trip I took on the California Zephyr Amtrak route from Emeryville, California to Denver, Colorado we made our way through the Sierra Nevadas with no highway in sight (and no fear of slipping and sliding on the ice) as we watched the snow pile up to eight feet. The next morning, the conductor called everyone into the observation car to see Ruby Canyon, a red sandstone cliff canyon on the border of Utah and Colorado that only advanced Colorado River rafters — and train passengers — are able to see.

As BikePortland has shared, Amtrak trains are often bike-friendly, meaning cyclists can tow their bikes on their journey for a fee of $20 or less (on the Cascades route, it’s $5!). This is a lot less expensive than flying with a bike, and some travelers consider merging bike and train travel for a low-carbon way of getting farther.

“It doesn’t feel great to drive three hours to climb for a day.”
— Brooke Knutson, my outdoorsy friend

I reached out to my friend Brooke Knutson, an avid bike rider and outdoorsy person who has gone on van and self-supported biking trips up and down the West Coast and in Mexico who has used the train to get to a starting-off point, to ask about her experience taking her bike on Amtrak.

“I love traveling by bike. I think it’s the best way to travel,” Knutson says. “It’s made me realize how much you can travel and do things without needing to drive or fly somewhere.”

The experience of seeing the country from the unique vantage point of a train provides an entire new element to a trip, especially for environmentally-conscious people. I think basking in the beauty of places like Glacier National Park, the Sierra Nevadas and the Colorado River canyons is more rewarding when I’m traveling in a less carbon-heavy way.

Knutson says she has started to think more about the outdoor recreational activities she does to make sure she travels in line with her environmental values. This might mean less trips that require lengthy drives into the middle of the rural country, and more train-bike hybrid excursions.

“It doesn’t feel great to drive three hours to climb for a day,” Knutson says. “I want to go places that are accessible by bike.”

In a car-centric country that prioritizes the idea of short-term “personal convenience” at the expense of a habitable planet, I see using alternate means of transportation as a radical act. In most places in the United States, people who bike, walk or take public transit to work instead of driving alone are going against the grain, encouraging cities to build around people instead of cars in the process.

And although taking the train across the country instead of flying might seem drastic, encouraging other people — and the country’s infrastructure at-large — to be more hospitable to this idea could be a gamechanger for the climate and people’s ideas about why we travel in the first place.

Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

I’ve always thought the train would be a great way to travel but have been hesitant due to my perception of Amtrak’s unreliable travel times. Have you found them to be reliable with their schedule?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

In my anecdotal experience, I’ve only experienced train delays twice, and it was only for a couple hours. On longer trips, Amtrak does usually have to stop to let freight pass, but they try to make up for it in speed later. If you’re taking a long trip, you should probably give yourself a couple hours of leeway in case you make it in late, but my experience has always been very efficient and the people working are usually very communicative and give you plenty of notice. Due to all the flight cancellations and delays, I think flying is much more unreliable right now!!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Eli
Guest
Eli

Yes, they are unreliable and can run as much as 12-24 hours late in my experience.

When things go wrong, Amtrak can be extraordinarily unprofessional and put passenger safety at risk. They are also surprisingly lax in mask enforcement during the pandemic.

So many people write an article like Taylor’s (you can find hundreds of blog articles like this one, typically from people who take Amtrak once or twice). There’s a reason relatively few people take the train other than, well, ardent railfans, retired people, and people afraid of planes.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
adventurepdx
Guest
adventurepdx

I’ve ridden Amtrak dozens upon dozens of times. I still like it and agree with the sentiment of Taylor’s post. Yes, there are issues with Amtrak. But there are issues with other modes of transportation. Many people have had bad experiences with flying, but still do it.

And the severe delays that used to plague many long-distance Amtrak lines (like the Coast Starlight) don’t happen like they used to. My recent Starlight trip from LA to here was about 3/4 of an hour late. Not perfect, and definitely room for improvement. But when I’m already on a train for over a day, it’s not that big of a deal to me.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

They do happen. For example my BEL to SEA Amtrak bus showed up 4 hours late on 12-26 and Amtrak was completely uncommunicative about the fact that my SEA – PDX train connection had already left . I was once again stranded by Amtrak with a canceled ticket and no easy way to get back to Portland. (They also refused to provide me with a ticket for a different return trip because they were completely full.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Eli
Guest
Eli

Side-note: this is taking place right now in Virginia.

https://www.ajc.com/neighborhoods/north-fulton/atlanta-amtrak-passengers-trapped-30-plus-hours-on-train/77QSQTWQDNEW5F7WEC6KCIDR6M/

Lots of people who flew had miserable flights over the holidays. But I’ve never heard of anyone being forced to remain on a plane for 20 hours (and counting) — without access to food or working toilets.

On my Amtrak trips, I’ve paid ~$1000 for a Motel 6-grade sleeping car room that had no hot water the entire 2 day trip. I’ve had coach attendants literally ignore the call light for hours when I felt sick enough that I had difficulty standing up to get food (they were literally napping on the job).

And unlike on airlines, I’ve never once see them confront the unmasked passengers who board, often from rural areas — beyond performative enforcement where they politely ask and do nothing after they’re ignored.

Never again.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

I’m sorry you had those experiences! I think you’ll see, however, that I am not only praising Amtrak and saying it never has to change. With more funding for high speed rail projects and other improvements, hopefully these sorts of situations would be even fewer and more far between. In terms of the environmental impact, we literally can’t continue to fly at the rate we’re going. So there needs to be an alternative, and of course I agree that it should be improved. Perhaps the attendants wouldn’t be napping on the job if they were allowed breaks and the company had enough money to pay for more employees. That’s what we should be advocating for.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

To be fair, hundreds of drivers were stuck on I-95 for over 24 hours during this same weather event, without bathrooms and food (unless they brought their own). Amtrak definitely can do better in situations like this, but these are outliers.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/04/us/i-95-closed-snowstorm-winter.html

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jason McHuff
Guest
Jason McHuff

Remember that Amtrak has been a political football the past half century, as those in Congress have often wanted to end Amtrak or at least not fund it, and therefore the railroad often limps along.

But I will acknowledge that a similar situation happened south of Eugene a while back when (I think) some trees came down and it took time for a rescue engine to be able to get to the train and tow it back to Eugene.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

Eli – thanks for your feedback. Not sure if this came across in the article, but I definitely have taken Amtrak more than once or twice. In the last year alone I’ve taken it eight times, including yesterday, when I had a positively heavenly ride from Seattle to Portland compared to the experience I had flying earlier that day after my original flight across the country was cancelled and I was left to my own devices to coordinate my new itinerary, with my only option to fly to Seattle instead of Portland.

The conductor was working alone, probably due to the same staffing shortages that have hurt the airlines, and yet the train was on time and quickly got me where I needed to go. In my experience, the conductors have also been very strict about mask enforcement. It’s also much easier to social distance on a train than a plane, and on my long-haul rides, I was able to have my own row the entire time. On the airplanes I’ve been on recently, all passengers have taken off their masks at once to eat and drink – this is not the case on a train.

All anecdotal evidence is just that – anecdotal. But I do feel like my experience is enough to make a personal case. I also think that train delays could be significantly reduced with more funding to passenger rail. So instead of giving up on the concept altogether, we should use more demand in order to encourage this funding.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’ve been on several trains where the train stopped for 15-30 minutes in a town (usually for refueling or crew changes) and passengers wandered off, never to be seen again by the rest of us, with their baggage still in the rack. In Eugene, in Havre MT, and particularly in Spokane Washington. Always very strange – maybe they thought they were in Europe where another train will arrive in 15 minutes, rather than every 24 hours in the USA.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

I’ve used Amtrak cascades many dozens of time and they have stranded me midtrip (with no other travel option provided) on several occasions. It’s definitely not a service for people who have jobs that do not tolerate unexcused absences.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I’m curious to hear details on these incidents. Amtrak typically provides substitute bus in cases of train cancellations. Where did you get stranded, and why was a bus not provided?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Serenity
Guest
Serenity

I used to take Amtrak to travel between San Diego when I lived down there, but those trips were only a few hours…that was over 20 years ago. It’s probably not quite the same.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

We’ve been taking the Cascades to Seattle for years, and have found it to be mostly reliable. Within 30 minutes of “on-time” every trip, except for one that got us into Seattle about an hour late. We also had a train get cancelled once due to mudslides, but they substituted a bus and it got us in to PDX “early”.

Our longest delay was a late winter trip on the Empire Builder a few years back. We were staying at the Izaak Walton Inn in Essex, MT. Highly recommended if you are in to XC skiing. You hop on the train in Portland with your skis and wake up in Montana, right next to Glacier NP. They have 20 miles of groomed XC trails right outside the hotel (or you can stay in a caboose and ski right from your door). At least, that’s how it’s supposed to work. The inbound train hit a blizzard and arrived into Portland 10 hours late. They turned it around and we departed PDX 5 hours late (10pm, so not too bad since they gave us a heads up). I wake up the next morning and look outside, and we are still in Spokane at 6am. Turns out the other half of the train had issues coming over Stevens Pass from Seattle and was 5 hours behind us. So we got to spend a cold morning walking around downtown Spokane while we waited. They linked up the trains and we got to enjoy the Idaho Panhandle and all of western Montana in the daylight (an area you normally don’t see because the train travels at night). So we did get to Essex 10 hours late… you definitely need to be flexible. I would still recommend it.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

Thanks for sharing! I agree that flexibility is important, and I think that changing the culture of travel generally to be more about the journey would allow for this flexibility. In my opinion, vacations shouldn’t be revolved around the stress about getting places on time.

FWIW, imagine driving up to Glacier during a blizzard! The train is a far safer way to pass through a snowy area. (Side note, one of my next trip goals is to take the Empire Builder and get off at Glacier instead of just passing through. Such a cool way to get to a national park, and it’s an amazing view the whole way – maybe will do right at the summer solstice so I miss as little scenery as possible!)

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Eric
Guest
Eric

Love this post!

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

Thanks, Eric!!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
X
Guest
X

I considered a train trip to the Midwest last fall but the onset of the Delta variant and the possibile vulnerability of my relatives led me to postpone it.

In your photos at least some people are masked, and the number of people in the observation car seems typical of what I’ve seen before. Your story is not about COVID but do you have any thoughts about train travel during a pandemic? The trains do seem pretty well ventilated.

Onee thing I like about trains is the passing conversations with seat mates and people in the dining car. This gives me pause since I can’t afford a compartment and of course would have no idea what tack other people are taking toward possible infection. Even vaccinated, I would have to test and camp out for five days before visiting because risks that I might accept for myself are possibly devastating for other people.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

Traveling during the pandemic does pose risks, of course, and I completely understand why you’re wary of it. Traveling by train does require you to be around other people for longer periods of time than if you’d taken a plane, but including the time waiting at the airport, this might not be as true for some shorter trips.

Now that I’m back, I won’t be going anywhere in the near future, and probably would’ve postponed this journey if omicron had been as bad at the time as it is now. But you have much more room to spread out on a train than you do on a plane. I have also found that the crew has usually been pretty strict about mask requirements.

And I would definitely support a vaccine mandate for both train and plane travelers.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’ve made 5 round-trips during the pandemic, including once on a sleeper. If you take a sleeper, you don’t have to mask within your sleeper, but you do pretty much everywhere else, including the platform and stations. The main advantage of sleepers is not only privacy and hot water (showers even!) but all the food is free. Enforcement on some trains is super strict, on others not so much. I avoid traveling during holidays as the trains are exceptionally crowded, and exceptionally delayed – I dare say that most complaints are from journeys during the holidays or during spring break. On the less busy trains, most passengers are separated from each other by a seat and the air cleaning system on the train works far better than the one in your car.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
FullLaneFemme
Guest
FullLaneFemme

I disagree about train travel being drama free. I often hear of delayed Amtrak trains and experienced it during a trip from Little Rock to Chicago. My train was 5 hours late. Sure there have been worse delays in the history of travel but the train trip was already 3-4x longer compared to air travel.
I really want passenger rail to be a positive and convenient option for people living or visiting the USA but I just don’t see it happening in my lifetime. I’ll continue trying to use Amtrak in place of flying as much as possible but I wish it didn’t mean resigning myself to super slow and delayed train travel. I’m lucky that in this stage of my life I have the kind of work life where I can take a long train trip and it be no big deal but we know it’s common for workers in the USA to have limited vacation time.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’ve taken well over a hundred Amtrak trips since 1982. Trust me when I say the service has vastly improved over the years and that even most of my long-distance trips have arrived more or less on time, particularly into Chicago for my connections, around a 95% on-time rate drama-free.

That said, I’ve had some of the horror trips. I’ve been on both the Cascades and the Carolinian when the train hit a person walking on the tracks – it takes a full mile for a speeding train to stop – and then there is a delay as police do their investigations and the mile-separated parts of the body are collected. On the Coast Starlight we hit a semi-trailer when a driver tried to go around the gates just outside Salem – the truck driver was able to walk away from his flipped cab, but we had to wait 9 hours for a replacement engine as both of ours had their brakes destroyed by stopping so quickly. On an Empire Builder an elderly Alzheimer patient exited the train out back as it was moving at 65 mph during the dead of night – her being missing was only discovered 4 hours later at Saint Paul when her relatives came to pick her up – we were ultimately 12 hours late into Chicago.

There are delay pluses too: Free meals on delayed trips; rerouting through strange tracks when tunnels are closed; seeing a section of track in daylight when it is normally dark due to delays (as someone else has already mentioned); being mooned repeatedly on the rated R track through the Colorado whitewater rafting sections; being flashed by a young woman in her bikini near Oregon City; seeing the smiles and waves of train watchers in small towns all over the country; and seeing the backside and back yards of the whole nation, the part you can’t see from the air or the highway. It’s also a useful topic of conversation in the diner car, where everyone is seated communally (no one gets their own table on Amtrak – you will meet and talk with strangers in the diner whether you like it or not).

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jason McHuff
Guest
Jason McHuff

Overall, taking the train is an adventure, and even if you are hours late, you’re not squished in a small seat on a plane.

Just remember that Amtrak has been a political football the past half century, as those in Congress have often wanted to end Amtrak or at least not fund it, and set your expectations appropriately. Bring a radio scanner so you can know what’s actually happening.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Bikes are free as long as your journey begins and ends within North Carolina, but you still need a reservation for your bike.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
alicia johnson
Guest
alicia johnson

it isn’t amtrak or in the west coast – but the rail runner train service in new mexico is awesome – the line doesn’t share with freight so trains are predictably on time and super pleasant. if anyone is headed to NM i recommend trying it out

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

There is a similar passenger train on Vancouver Island, very scenic and no freight traffic, from Victoria to Comax.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Serenity
Guest
Serenity

As BikePortland has shared, Amtrak trains are often bike-friendly, meaning cyclists can tow their bikes on their journey for a fee of $20 or less

Yeah? Ask them about trikes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
«
»

