55 years ago, 1,200 Portlanders joined bike ride to demand carfree space

Portland has a long and interesting bicycling history — from the ‘1896 Cyclists Road Map‘ printed long before cars were sold, to elected officials who biked to City Hall long before the term “bike friendly city” existed and the modern, massive group rides that grab global attention. I’ve shared that history on BikePortland over the years. And now, a recent photo shared by City of Portland archivists on the Vintage Portland blog, have spurred yet another foray into our pedaling past.
Titled, “Neighborhood Bike Ride, 1971,” the black and white image is encircled in the front wheel of an illustration of a penny farthing bicycle. We know from the blog post that the image came from the 1971 Parks Annual Report. The image shows dozens of people on bicycles in a clearly happy mood, rolling down a wet street and wearing heavy jackets. Despite the clearly cold and wet weather, smiles permeate the scene.
What was going on 55 years ago that would get this many regular folks (as opposed to racers or an organized parade or political event) on bikes? It was the oldest photo of a large group bike ride I could ever recall seeing.
Thanks to online commenters, we know these folks are on Northeast Broadway between 6th and 7th and that it was part of a group bike ride that happened in early March, 1971. After learning that, all it took was a search of The Oregonian archives to find out more about the ride.
“Portland’s first crosstown bike ride, sponsored by the Bicycle Lobby and the Parks Bureau, attracted 1,262 bicycle enthusiasts,” reads the story, which was published on March 8th, 1971. The group rode in a loop from the Portland Art Museum to the Lloyd Center and back. According to the report, the riders showed up in “heavy rain showers” and “gusty winds” to advocate for, “increased use of bicycles in place of cars.”
The ‘Bicycle Lobby’ was a group of volunteers led by Sam Oakland, a Portland State University professor who organized bike advocates and played a key role in the landmark “Bike Bill” passed by the Oregon Legislature in 1971. That law is widely considered the first “complete streets” law in the country because it mandated that a minimum of 1% of all state transportation funding be spent on bicycling and walking facilities. Oakland received a lifetime achievement award from The Street Trust (then called the Bicycle Transportation Alliance) in 2011 and died in 2014.
On that wet Sunday in 1971, Oakland had Portland City Commissioner Neil Goldschmidt riding along with him. Oakland and his fellow advocates were working with Goldschmidt to build support for an event that following April that would close a portion of downtown to car use. This campaign for carfree space by the Bicycle Lobby likely had a big impact on the City’s 1972 Downtown Plan. As BikePortland shared a few years ago, that plan, proposed 13 carfree sites across downtown where people could ‘talk, play, look, think and enjoy’ the city without the noise, dirty air, and other dangers associated with cars.
Oakland not only had a champion on City Council, according to The Oregonian, the carfree downtown event also had the support of Chamber of Commerce and the Retail Merchants Association.
As we fight against the scourge of cars today and for more space to safely exist in our city, I find it extremely inspiring and comforting that folks like Sam Oakland and these 1,262 people also fought for these same things.
— Learn more about Portland’s fight for carfree spaces downtown,
Thanks for reading.
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Thanks Jonathan for this dip into Portland’s (and the nation’s bicycle) history!!
Cool article!
It’s hard to tell, but it looks like fenders are on about 50% of the bikes. Certainly no disc brakes and no weather apps telling you when the hardest rain would arrive and when the gaps in the clouds would emerge.
Distracted drivers in ever larger vehicles aside, hard to imagine a better time to be a cyclist than right now.
That’s a pretty big aside, though! For me the golden age was about 15 years ago.. Bike paths were clear, bike shops (with beer and coffee!) were everywhere, drivers were patient, country roads were still quiet and not suburbanized yet. (And of course, I was in 15-years-ago shape and 15 years less jaded.)
Yeah, I miss being able to do chill Germantown laps after work. Wouldn’t dream of climbing the eastside of G’town anymore.
True! Every day is a great day to ride a bike.
Vehicles were pretty big in the early ’70s, and attitudes towards driving were even more blasé than today.
But I agree — this is a great time to be riding, and the infrastructure has never been better.
The roots of the all powerful bicycle lobby are deep
If the bicycle lobby were “all powerful,” I reckon our streetscapes would be radically different than they are today.
On the top photo, the building behind the Michelin Man sign, at the NE corner of 7th and Broadway, was the home of one of Portland’s biggest bike shops, Phil’s Cyclery, a Schwinn dealer. Phil was a big supporter of bike racing in those days, helping to run races on Mount Tabor.
…and quite the precise rider count
Oh yeah good point.
I love this. Portland is a bike town
Pioneer Courthouse Square and Waterfront Park also were initiated about that same time.
Thanks Jonathan for the history….and I imagine public infrastructure wasn’t allowed to be destroyed and vandalized like it is today. Can’t have nice things for active transportation in current day Portland. This is yet another societal cost of enabling the cruelty of street living. Very sad.
https://www.wweek.com/news/city/2026/04/02/broken-elevators-reduce-access-to-a-southeast-portland-railroad-crossing/
Public transport had already been destroyed for cars.
Oh damn I forgot that everything is homeless people’s fault!! We should just grind them up so the elevators never break again.
Seriously, in the 70’s, do you have any sense of the state of American cities in the 70’s? That was the peak of urban decay and violent crime in cities.
Let’s just make crime illegal!
No, not everything, but if you actually work in that neighborhood like I do, then yes, the campers are the biggest issue.
Doesn’t mean all are bad, I’ve talked to many and many of them are semi-ok, just need assistance. But there’s just too many bad apples.
Almost makes one wonder when the city says it’s great downtown, where downtown are they referring to? Old Town is just as bad as it was before and during COVID.
Exactly — it’s not just misfortune or random vandalism. The city, county, and many Portland residents continue to enable street camping, which contributes to this damage. Having thousands of unhoused people living on the streets isn’t good for them or for the city’s infrastructure. Ignoring the problem doesn’t make it disappear.
Tiresome.
Tiresome’ sums up the attitude that keeps Portland’s infrastructure crumbling — it’s not just city officials shrugging; it’s residents who normalize and excuse it too. If we all just accept dysfunction as inevitable, nothing gets fixed.
Love the story and photo. Hate the fact that, 55 years later, we’re still so car-centric.
But, but, but Portland *WAS* a bike town…
I found this article very informative and appreciate you drawing attention to the progress that has been made and the fact that it was due to the efforts of people like Sam Oakland. I was unaware of Sam Oakland and appreciate you drawing attention to the positive impact that activists like him can have upon people’s lives.
One thing that strikes me with that photo is what people are wearing–“regular” clothes and no helmets. The only thing really indicating that someone was a cyclist was that they were on a bike.
The “bell helmet” was apparently invented in 1975, about 4 years after this photo. Only 3 years earlier, seatbelts became federally mandated equipment in new cars. Without carrying or wearing my helmet, most people don’t realize I arrived by bike. It’s pretty easy to leave behind by locking it with my bike, which I only don’t do when it’s raining (would rather not carry it around most times).
Perhaps there is hope for Portland to return to its cycling glory days.
Wheeeeeee:
Only when the City government gets serious about making the streets safe for all and stand behind it with real action, not lip service, or lawn signs.
Agree, but it’s really on the voters who keep electing these people. Other than Nathan Vasquez….it seems Portlanders love performative leaders (and taxes).
i met Sam Oakland in the 2003 while I was testifying against police brutality at a regular meeting of the Portland City Council. Vera Katz was mayor. I learned that he was also involved in anti-war and anti-police brutality demonstrations during the 1970s.