Podcast: Evan P Schneider and Mark Alan Hoffman on ‘A Simple Machine’

On April 16th at the Hollywood Theater, a film shot entirely in Portland and with a bicycle as a central character, will have its Oregon premiere. A Simple Machine is more than just a film, it’s a deeply Portland project that brings our beautiful city and the humble bicycle to the big screen while presenting important and relevant themes that many of us can relate to.

On Tuesday, I had the pleasure of sitting down in The Shed with Evan P. Schneider, who wrote the book, A Simple Machine, Like the Lever, (Propeller Books) that inspired the film; and Mark Alan Hoffman, the film’s creator and director. We talked about the creative process, the film’s deeper meanings, how Evan’s story from 2011 still resonates in 2026, and much more. Evan even read a few passages from the book!

Pull up a chair or turn up the volume and join us for a chat in the Shed.

Learn more about the film on the official website.

Available now on YouTube and (probably later today) wherever you get your podcasts.