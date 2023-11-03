Six years ago, 33rd Ave residents asked the city for a bike lane on their street

As the city regroups and dust settles on the Northeast 33rd Avenue bike lane removal saga, I came across an interesting piece of history yesterday.
In September 2017, a group of people who live on the street were so concerned about speeding drivers and other safety issues on the stretch of 33rd between NE Holman and the Columbia/Lombard overpass, they penned a detailed letter to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Atop their list of requests was to remove the parking lane and replace it with a protected bike lane.
To refresh your memory, PBOT installed a bike lane (unprotected, with a painted buffer stripe) on that exact stretch of 33rd last month; but then tried to remove it after some residents complained and the bureau says they forgot to give any notification of the change. Now the bike lane is in limbo as PBOT scrambles to engage with residents and find a path forward.
In an interview yesterday, PBOT Director of Policy, Planning and Projects Art Pearce said complaints from some residents about access to parking (specifically at a new fourplex without off-street car parking built since the plans were finalized) was one of the major reasons for his decision to remove the bike lane.
But back in 2017 the Concordia Neighborhood Association (CNA) endorsed a letter to PBOT and city council that supported the removal of the parking lane in favor of a bike lane. The letter was signed by “the residents of 33rd Avenue area.”
“We wish to address the frequent disregard for the speed limits between NE Holman and N Lombard that creates risk for those using 33rd,” the letter states. “Many of the residents who have been here for decades and those new the neighborhood have seen auto accidents, hit and runs, cyclists being struck, risky attempts to pull out of parking lots, smashed garbage cans, cars speeding up to get onto Lombard, cars neglecting to slow down from Lombard, cars hitting parked cars, a car hitting a house, and pedestrian near misses.”
The letter went on to say CNA hoped to collaborate with PBOT to develop a safety plan for the street.
The lack of a bike lane was one of the specific problems identified in the letter. “Cycling route is disconnected. No bicycle signage, speed bumps or lanes are present from the Holman Street bike boulevard until Dekum despite the fact that this is the main route cyclists must take in order to connect to the Marine Drive Trail,” the letter stated.
Under a heading labeled, “Options to reduce community safety risk,” CNA requested that PBOT, “Remove on-street parking to install bike lanes and/or cyclist pavement markings between Holman and Dekum.”
One of the people who wrote the letter was former CNA board member and Land Use and Transportation Chair Garlynn Woodsong. I spoke to him on the phone this morning.
Woodsong, who’s no longer on the CNA board, said PBOT’s response to the letter was to say the street would be repaved in a few years and the city would address the issues at that time. Fast forward six years and that’s exactly what they did.
Woodsong said he’s frustrated that PBOT doesn’t follow their own plans and policies as outlined in the city’s Comprehensive Plan and he feels PBOT, “Has a big outreach problem.” “They either do too much of it, or they don’t do it at all and they don’t do it right.”
When I asked Woodsong to address the fact that some of the complaints Pearce is hearing loudest come from longtime Black residents, Woodsong acknowledged that there is a racial dynamic present. “But what I see is that PBOT will always find an excuse to not do the right thing when it comes to bicycles. If it’s not a Black person, it’s ‘We heard from this disgruntled business owner. If it’s not a disgruntled business owner it’s this white-dominated neighborhood association.”
That last point matters. The City of Portland weighs neighborhood association feedback much differently in 2023 than it did in 2017, and there’s widespread belief at PBOT and other city agencies that neighborhood associations often don’t include the voices of everyone in the community — especially Black, Indigenous and other people of color.
That being what it is, Woodsong continued, “It’s a sign that this is an agency in chaos, without effective leadership. They don’t have good direction, they don’t know where they’re going, they don’t have a good game plan. It’s just this constant scramble. And they’re like, in a frenzy.”
Right now that “frenzy” consists of having direct, one-on-one conversations with people who live on 33rd. A meeting with CNA isn’t scheduled yet. PBOT’s Pearce shared yesterday he’s reluctant to call a public meeting given the racial make-up of who’s pushing for and against the changes. His bureau has bolstered their commitment to transportation justice in recent years, and this episode is an opportunity to demonstrate progress toward it.
And so far, I haven’t heard back from current CNA board members whether or not they will wade back into the issue.
Stay tuned.
The ongoing litany we hear from PBOT, or WashCo Roads is that we have to wait for construction, be it a new building or repaving, to get alternative transportation infrastructure added. Then when we patiently wait sometimes decades for that opportunity we still usually have to fight to make it happen, if we succeed at all.
For once PBOT actually made good on a promise of that to the neighborhood that did the begging and now they’re going back on said promise. Because 1 or 2 NIMBY residents complained, despite the larger neighborhood wanting it.
Yes, Portland has a horrific track record of institutional racism. However given the demographics of the area I sincerely doubt that the initial letter was entirely devoid of people of color contributing to it. If they hadn’t put this in we’d be continuing the long running conversations about racism in construction and how people of color are consistently forced to deal with unsafe road conditions while walking and riding and PBOT breaks promises to address those issues.
Much of this to me doesn’t make sense. Someone bought a 4 plex and somehow expected that they’d get free parking? I purposely didn’t buy a place because I know the city can come by and change it with little care. Except for this time. This time it is somehow different. The overall community wants it but somehow Art feels bad. Also, don’t call Art and ask why. He will become rude and aggressive.
I recall neighbors on Willamette not wanting to lose parking and 5 bazillion friend of Willamette signed a letter and wallla!
I recall people along SE Lincoln not wanting a diverter and showed up in force to an open house against it.. what happened? Diverter was installed.
I recall KGW showing the feedback from the Glisan repave and paint in east county where they didn’t want to lose traffic lanes and guess what, there was a lane reduction.
So yeah, this is wild. The city all of a sudden has feelings about a few detractors and not the whole. Does Cully need 5 bazillion friends to sign a letter for Art?
I’m not sure why this isn’t clear.
This is happening here for 2 key reasons… (at least according to PBOT):
1) PBOT made zero direct notification of a major change to a street. That is a standard protocol that wasn’t followed.
2) among people who complained where longtime Black residents. Who complains, matters. That’s just how things are in this town.
Just had a pleasant conversation with the project manager. She mentioned that ADA situations that came to the surface and the city needs to address them. And there was mention of similar situations that could happen retroactively in the future with bike lanes that are currently in place. And also sounded like there were from the BIPOC community who were uprooted from Williams end it gave them similar feelings. And overall, she was very pleasant to talk to, and it was very refreshing compared to talking to Art. If I were to guess, it is sounding like other N/S streets will be in play for improved infrastructure. Maybe a hybrid Greenway of sorts. AnyWho, it’s easier to comment when you actually have more information and I’m glad I was able to talk to her.
I’d be interested to hear what those “situations” is. The ADA doesn’t prescribe accessible on-street parking spaces. CoP seems to know this
“There are no requirements for the size or number of accessible on-street parking spaces—Yet. “
https://www.portland.gov/officeofequity/disability/accessible-parking
Nothing in the ADA requires a street to have parking. So what’s the “situation” here? And what makes it different than some with a disability who lives in say, NW? Those folks don’t get a permanent spot right in front of their residence.
LOL it’s gonna be open season on bike infrastructure. Broadway and 33rd are just the start. It looks like anyone who doesn’t like the bike infrastructure in front of their home or business could potentially get it ripped out.
Per the ADA topic, speaking as a transportation planner who has worked for several cities’ ADA plans for the public rights of way, there is an interesting developing dynamic over the last 20 years with buffered and protected bike planes…many folks with wheelchairs prefer to travel on these bikeways than the adjoining legacy sidewalks. The bike lanes are often smoother, have less cross slope and typically cleared of debris more often than residential sidewalks.
I guess if the individual uses a mobility device and owns a car to get to the store or appointments then PBOT is willing to work with them. I’m sure you’d like that in the event you need it.
Every single house on this street has a private driveway. If you look at Google street view, there is a whopping 4 cars packed on the street for the whole stretch from Holman to Dekum.
I think that pbot will add wheelchair restricted street parking where it is requested, even or especially on residential streets, where the likeliest user is the adjacent resident. It’s not a private space, since any permit holder can park there, but it will usually be the resident, and if you use or support someone in a wheelchair, that will feel like a reasonable accommodation. If it doesn’t, look within yourself and consider your abelism. Active transportation is great, but not everyone actually can.
Sure, PBOT will do that in areas where there is parking. I’m unaware of PBOT putting random parking spots in where there otherwise would be no parking.
Why is it vulnerable road users need to always make that sacrifice? Take away space from motorists if you need parking there. Turn 33rd into a one way.
All of these houses have driveways. I’m trying to figure what the actual issue is that means the person can’t use their driveway like people in most of the city would be expected to do. Needing a place to store your 4th car isn’t an “ADA situation”.
The irony with your comment is that people with mobility issues frequently use bike lanes because our sidewalks are generally in bad shape. I see folks in scooters going down Willamette all the time.
What are the north-south routes that could be used instead of 33rd? No other streets connect from Holman to the bridge.
I heard 34th being tossed out but didn’t write down all of the items.
It’s clear but it still doesn’t make any sense. Lynn is right: PBOT is all over the place.
“That’s just how things are in this town.” As they should be in every town. It hasn’t always mattered who complains in our racist history. So listening to groups of people that have been inordinately impacted in the past matters. I would like to see bike lanes along every stretch of every road in this city. But, as you have pointed out, these projects need to be rolled out in a way that brings the communities they impact into the process.
Strange that race overrules safety.
I never thought I’d live to see this day.
it’s interesting you bring race in to this. Why don’t you also complain about PBOT caving to bicyclists and installing absolutely useless bicycle lane on outer east side where we do nto even have sidewalks? Instead, because of PBOT caving to bicyclists, we lost lanes of traffic which means : a) more time lost for POC, low income and immigrant folks in traffic b) more traffic accidents, c) more people using side streets and causing issues d) more air pollution. I get that this is a bicycle advocacy site, but the completely unnnecessary and not asked for bicycle lanes that PBOT is shoving down our throats because of your site and others is causing a lot of harm to POC and other vulnerable folks. PBOT listens almost exclusively to car haters (while not really providing an alternative). Thank God we do not have Eudaly or Hardesty anymore so it is a little bit better now, but pissing off people by screwing up traffic, air quality and causing more accidents is not a good way to get people to ditch cars.
I personally will no longer vote for progressives. Why should I vote for people who only listen to radicals and make our lives far worse?
Oh my god drop the catastrophic rhetoric and maybe give biking a chance. There are many in East Portland who ARE asking for bike lanes and DO use them. Get over yourself.
These are both categorically false. Driving faster and with more cars means more accidents (particularly, more dangerous ones) and more pollution. It’s a persistent myth that slowing down traffic increases pollution.
LaTosha—or is it Jeremy Myers, or Albert, or Rebecca or whatever. I don’t want my weekend wasted with the foodfight you are trying to start. Don’t bother switching email addresses or IPs, I will still recognize your writing style.
Here’s the rules: pick a name, stick with it, express your opinion and then get out and let others do the same. I think you have written enough for the next few days.
Thank you.
I don’t agree with the anti-bike positions but I think it’s plausible that more than one person may possess those opinions. No offense Lisa, but I don’t think your “writing style” detector is as good as you think.
Good morning Marika!
WordPress is organized as a collection of databases, one of them is the “Comments” database. The databases have a backend with a search function, and all the information you enter is searchable–18 years worth. In the case of “LaTosha,” well, hey, I’m not gonna give away the trade secrets. But my scary-good pattern recognition abilities did not need to kick in.
When you comment, they can see data like your IP address. It sounds like “LaTosha” is submitting under different names using the same email address and IP address, so Lisa can see its all coming from the same person.
Lisa isn’t just guessing here.
There is a Venetian Carnival aspect to anonymous posting.
There must be some really popular coffee shop in east Portland that a whole lot of BikePortland posters with the same opinion, and a flair for colorful names (that’s the pattern recognition kicking in), like to use to post to BP.
Et tu, Marika?
What the hell. I’ve got a folder on you and all the duplicate names and email addresses you use posting from the same IP. Occasionally you have blown it and used the same email address from a different IP address, which allows me to link up a set of different names.
I don’t mind if you post occasionally–hey an opinion is an opinion!–but when you dominate a thread with too many posts, or waste other commenters time by goading them into responding to what sometimes seems like self-stimulation, well, then I step in.
Anyway, SeaTacgorie, Jim Knox, Jimmie Green, Ralph Chang, Randi J, Arturo P, Mary Vazquez…can you give it a rest?
From what has been reported, exactly one long-time Black homeowner complained about the project. One. That is not representative of the Black community, Black leaders, or Black organizations. It’s not the same as Williams Ave project or the 7th Ave project, where there were large groups of Black residents collectively upset about the project. With those, there was a sense of it being a widespread feeling. When it’s just one home-owner, there’s no way to tell if this is really an equity issue, as opposed to just one person who doesn’t like their parking going away. It’s possible that other Black residents in the neighborhood actually like the bike lane. No way to know without asking them.
I was told it wasn’t just one.
Even if it was more than one Black person objecting why would their opinion hold more weight than others? Do some races get more votes than others? This is a slippery slope towards racism.
PBOT is cooked. I don’t see a way, without major restructuring that they can ever become not a dumpster fire of an organization. Like, this whole series of events just shows how wildly incompetent PBOT leadership is.
Portland is spinning in the drain. We are talking about eliminating funding for landslide removal, and PBOT is spending $25k to remove a perfectly good bike lane because they are too scared to be called “racist” by people who already think they are racist.
Using public funds to make improvements to private property due to a perceived loss of space is not only unethical, but it sets a dangerous precedent that could and probably will hamstring all projects with parking removal going forward.
There is a property owner on N Willamette having NextDoor tantrums about how parking removal will make running his business out of his house harder. Is PBOT prepared to use public funds to make improvements to his property as well?
PBOT should listen and go out of their way to outreach to communities affected by systemic racism and address concerns when they can. That doesn’t mean they need to pretend that generic NIMBY complaints are anything more than that. Complaining about the white lines “glaring” at a home owner is just as dumb as a white resident complained about ugly traffic diverters destroying their view.
Maybe PBOT will only provide new parking spaces on privatre property if it is owned by Black people. Since African Americans are only about 5.6% of the Portland population it should be fine. What could go wrong?
Pithy and correct observation of the week.
A bike lane very few people use and makes vast majority of other people’s lives worse? That is your idea of “perfectly good bike lane”? Some of you really only seem to care about your own comfort and sticking it to drivers and POC/low income as a result.
We need more parking space, removal of most new bicycle lanes in outer east side. I think people are sick of how their lives have been made incredibly difficult just to cater to the loud people at city halls.
You can’t just shove bike lanes in places where they make no sense, and have very little usage. There are no alternatives for us – bicycles are not a good fit for majority of people, especially for those who are vulnerable populations. You think a Black single mom who has couple kids will hop on a bicycle?
We can get rid off cars when this city stops catering only to bicyclists and invest in safe public transportation. Bicycles are a NICHE solution.Some of you treat it as the only solution which really is unfortunate because we will not vote for such radical people like Hardesty/Eudaly who doesn’t care about the huge majority.
LOL what vast majority of people are we talking about here? Currently, these spaces are used to store the private vehicles. This is an area with low street parking demand, so for the most part this space is used to benefit between one and zero people a day. These houses all have private driveways.
“Comfort” is definitely a word you could use. I definitely feel more comfortable when I’m not sharing a lane with a motorist speeding down the road playing on their phone and potentially maiming/killing me.
The entitlement here is so wild. PBOT pretty much only cares about motorists. Believe me, if cyclists ran PBOT, the streets would look radically different. Get over your victim complex. Your post is comically dramatic. Go take a walk! That is if you live in a walkable neighorhood that has pedestrian friendly street design!
Literally no bike activist is pretending like bikes are one-size fits all solution. Find me a person who advocates for bike infrastructure and doesn’t also believe that public transit should be improved.
They built bike lanes on Division but guess what, they also improved transit! My commute by bus is now 25% shorter thanks to that project. But you probably don’t know that because your entire conception of the city is from behind a steering wheel. Bikes and transit compliment each other.
No, it’s drivers, who view cars as a one-size fits all transportation solution that are trying to impose their way of life on everyone. I truly don’t understand how you can have such an entitled world view that removing a single lane for a small stretch of – probably Glisan you’re talking about – makes you think that some strawman white cyclist is out to ruin your life. What’s the alternative? Widen roads? Build more parking lots? Should we destroy Black homes and businesses to do so??? You think we should just “shut the door” and turn away the thousands of Black and Brown climate refugees who are about to show up on our doorstep?
I need you to really pay attention to who is riding bikes in East Portland. Just look. Hint: It’s mostly not wealthy white folks.
I know they will if the infrastructure exists! One of my coworkers, a Black single mom with a 4-year old, bikes her kid to daycare.
Next time just say that you don’t like bikes and leave it at that.
Nonsense.
As has been explained elsewhere on this site, about 18 houses are even POSSIBLY affected by this change. All but a fourplex has at least one off street parking spot. The fourplex has parking literally a couple hundred feet around the corner (and you know, it’s new so you bought a place that doesn’t have parking if you bought there).
The whole road is very low traffic and they did not remove a lane. So drivers haven’t had their lives made worse.
So we’re down to cyclists. Is it thousands of cyclists per day? No, but it’s more than 18, and that’s every day.
But regardless, this is safety infrastructure. Free parking isn’t. And nobody is losing parking here.
Do many of them? Not that I know of. But why? Being a single mom isn’t a problem, we have plenty of parents of big families biking everywhere they go. Not a lot in absolute terms, but enough to know it isn’t some herculean task.
So is it that being black makes it dangerous to ride a bike? How? I’m honestly curious.
In a city I used to live in the neighborhood traffic engineer used to say in reaction to comments similar to yours…there are ’11 good reasons to install bike lanes and only 1 deals with bicyclists’. Typically they would then discuss the benefits for managing traffic speeds, moving car traffic further from pedestrians on sidewalks/ street corners, etc. See AARP link for a similar discussion.
https://www.aarp.org/livable-communities/getting-around/info-2016/why-bicycling-infrastructure-is-good-for-people-who-dont-ride-bikes.html
The newest benefit is giving wheelchair users an additional route to use to avoid a sidewalk barrier…or having to wait a day/ hours for their paratransit reservation to be accepted.
The houses I’ve lived in for the last ten years have had no street parking in front of them (SE 42nd, between Powell and Holgate and SE 43rd, in Milwaukie). Both streets have bicycle safety facilities on them that preclude curb parking.
Both houses have a driveway and garage on the lot. The fact that my parking is on my private property means that I, as the person on the title, pay the property taxes on that parking space. I also, as property owner, pay for the maintenance of that parking space. Since I am the beneficiary of this parking space, paying for it myself makes a ton of sense.
Curb parking, in contrast, is paid for by all of us, collectively, as part of our taxes that go to street maintenance.
That means that the taxpayers have been *subsidizing* this free neighborhood parking for generations. Compared to the safety benefits of PBOT’s modern street designs, and the opportunity cost of more dangerous streets, more traffic deaths, and increased carbon from drivers who don’t feel safe on a bike, we are getting a terrible return on that subsidy!
So I’m glad to see that the CNA advocated for a safer street.
Neighborhood Associations are open to all—those of all races, creeds, beliefs and orientations. If one doesn’t participate in the civic process should we blame the Neighborhood Association or those that choose to stay home?
I hope the Concordia NA and Cully NA’s can re-engage their respective neighborhoods on this issue and advocate on their behalf with PBOT.
As yes, BC versus PC. Before Covid we followed various rules, sort of. Post-Covid we make them up as we go along. I’ve seen a lot of this everywhere, not just in Portland.
NO PBL’s on Hawthorne because PBOT basically said they were “racist”. Now it appears PBOT tired tp remove bike lanes on 33rd primarily becuase Black residents don’t like them? The “White Saviors” of Portland are destrotying this town with their lack of common sense.
Don’t forget no neighborhood greenway on 7th because some folks are ho happen to be black complained. I understand that urban renewal and freeway construction decimated black and brown communities all over this country. That is disgusting and inexcusable.
But we can’t for a second pretend that parking removal or painting some sharrows is even remotely on par with bulldozing entire neighborhoods. It’s ridiculous and insulting to those who lost businesses and homes in the 50’s and 60’s to compare the two.
Nope.
PBOT said that they wanted to spend money in areas that were historically neglected and are not as infrastructure-rich incredibly as bougie inner SE. PBOT is a joke of an agency but I do agree that we should freeze spending on new projects in inner PDX until we bring transportation infrastructure in outer E Portland, Cully, N Portland, and SW Portland up to minimal standards.
.
PS: I live in inner PDX.
Yeah, but wasn’t the PBOT no-bike-lane-on-Hawthorne rationale something about how bike lanes would delay buses that low-income minorities from East Portland use to get to work?
Wow!
Great unearth here Jonathan, good job.
This really underscores the disconnect in so, too many ways for these situations of which there are too many.
It seems to me that it has somewhat always been this way but the constraints were managed mostly by the authority and confidence of the entity.
Not so any more, every aspect and project is a potential political and much else minefield that few have the conviction or confidence to navigate, let alone succeed on.
Too much gray area to get to the rubber meeting the road.
The striping looks so sloppy. Amateur hour all around for this project.
How is letting a few homeowners block a bike lane for *EVERYONE* – Black, brown, BIPOC, etc – a way of demonstrating progress toward justice of any type?
It smacks of pure landed entitlement. I can’t think of any other description.
The fact that PBOT is privileging a few voices over the multitude of users is the real issue here.
Well with Millicent Williams and Mapps at the helm, what did you expect? The PBOT underlings are simply following their leaders.
PBOT could demonstrate their commitment to transportation justice by removing *more* on-street parking further south on 31st/32nd/33rd. This could help create a usable and safe bicycle-priority route crossing I-84 and connecting the ethnically diverse neighborhoods of Concordia and Cully to several historic city parks and other amenities. Such a route is currently missing from the city’s bike network.
Regardless of race, If you are a homeowner in Portland, you are a member of a privileged class (I include myself in this group.) And if you’ve had the good fortune to be able to park your private cars in our public space in front of your home, that’s also a privilege you’ve enjoyed. As a society, we’re increasingly recognizing the need to shift away from an auto-centric transportation system for environmental, safety, and livability reasons. That shift may entail a different use of the public right of way in front of your home, one that no longer allows you to store your car in our space.
It’s really too bad (truly) that no one communicated this impending change to the homeowner, but the benefits outweigh the indignation, IMHO.
That area of 33rd just underwent major construction. Did the city reach out to local residents to ask them if wanted to have that street rebuilt to maintain a high speed connection to the highway that has resulted in all of the problems outlined in this letter from residents?
I think it’s time for PBOT to tear down the 33rd overpass and do the proper community outreach before more damage is done. If people don’t want their neighborhood to suffer from all of the problems of dangerous polluting car and truck traffic, then they should be able to oppose that project. Especially since PBOT has a disgraceful history of building these types of roads through traditionally marginalized communities.
The loss of several parking spaces pales in comparison to the scale of harm caused by these high speed highway connections. It is time for PBOT to truly carry out restorative justice that will actually improve the health and lives of NE residents instead of this performative “listening” BS.
In my social circles (mostly trans folks Gen X and younger), most of the people I meet see the idea of owning a home as an impossible pipe dream given their economic conditions. I understand the complicated political situation here given Portland’s dire history of racial oppression and yet at the same time, I wonder what voice is being given to financially strained lifelong renters, especially those from marginalized backgrounds. Joining a neighborhood association sounds like a nice thought but when your circumstances force you into moving every 3 years (very much the norm for us!) it’s hard to want to bother. Many people I know aren’t even aware that it’s possible to complain to the city about their conditions and needs, and certainly don’t expect to be listened to if they do.
