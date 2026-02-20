Meet District 3 City Council Candidate Tom Sollitt

This November, half of Portland’s city councilors will be up for re-election. In order to spare us the stress of electing 12 councilors at once, the City of Portland decided to stagger elections and they chose Districts 3 and 4 to go first (District 1 and 2 elections will be November 2028).
In District 3, five candidates have thrown their hat in the ring so far. Tom Sollitt was the first candidate to file and he’s got a solid head start when it comes to campaigning. He’s got a website, an Instagram presence, and he’s already hung out with us at Bike Happy Hour. From what I’ve seen and heard so far, Sollitt is a legit candidate who’s got a shot to win over a lot of fans. He’s exceedingly humble (there’s not even a portrait of him on his website that I could find!), he shows up everywhere, has made his campaign his full-time job, and he’s a student of the game. Sollitt has been attending City Council meetings and reading city plans.
On Thursday, Sollitt came over to The Shed for an interview. During our conversation, he shared a bit about his background. An an adoptee from Korea, he grew up with a family in Corvallis and enjoyed its compact urban form and campus from childhood through college (and still rides the same bike he did back then). He returned to South Korea to teach English and started a business doing marketing for Korean businesses before moving to his current home near Laurelhurst Park.
After living abroad for seven years, Sollitt found it difficult to re-integrate in his new city. “My personal network had almost completely disappeared,” he shared with me during the interview. “So I started from scratch.” This difficult experienced fueled Sollitt’s passion to make it easier for others and it shaped his political platform. “I know how hard it is to kind of build up a network from ground zero, and I think it doesn’t need to be that hard.”
In this interview, Sollitt and I touched on several important topics:
- how he gets around his neighborhood (by foot, mostly)
- how his community organizing work via Asian American Town inspired his political platform
- challenges with how the Portland Bureau of Transportation conducts project outreach
- the PBOT funding crisis, taxes, and why the city should lean more directly on individual Portlanders to get things done
- whether a “business candidate” (a title he embraces) can also stand for progressive transportation policy
- the 82nd Avenue Transit Project
- how to deal with all the cars people want to park near new apartment buildings along busy commercial corridors like Sandy and Belmont
- his idea for more “park and ride” lots
- whether he supports a protected bike lane on Sandy
- Vision Zero
- Waymo robotaxis
- and more!
Listen to the interview in the player above or on YouTube.
You can learn more about Sollitt and connect to his campaign on his website or via Instagram.
Tom Sollitt’s campaign reads like a beautifully formatted annual report… for a city that’s on fire.
This is Portland — a place where downtown property values have cratered, homelessness is at record highs, and taxpayers and businesses are legging it for the suburbs (or Idaho) faster than you can say “urban vibrancy.”
And what’s the diagnosis?
“Economic fragility.”
“Resilience.”
“Shared agency.”
Mate. The issue isn’t a lack of poetic framing. It’s a collapse of basic governance.
Property values didn’t tank because we lacked civic participation. They tanked because investors don’t love open-air drug markets and a city hall that treats enforcement like a colonial relic.
Homelessness isn’t just some tragic weather pattern. It’s been actively enabled by a sprawling nonprofit–government complex that’s very good at grant writing and not so flash at outcomes.
Businesses didn’t leave because Portland wasn’t “economically independent.” They left because smashed windows and regulatory chaos are bad for business.
Sollitt sounds thoughtful, sincere, and extremely… Pollyanna. He talks like Portland is a delicate ecosystem that needs nurturing. Voters should t be thinking it needs a pressure washer and a spine.
In a city widely seen as a failed blue experiment, running on “let’s build resilience” without naming the policy failures that got us here feels less like leadership and more like denial.
Portland doesn’t need another systems philosopher.
It needs someone willing to say:
“This didn’t work. We’re changing it.
I read Tom Sollitt’s D3 platform on his website.
Lots about “economic freedom” and “local resilience.”
Nothing about crime, vandalism, open-air drug markets, or unsheltered homelessness.
Nothing about high local taxes.
Nothing about collapsing commercial real estate values.
Nothing about the shrinking downtown tax base.
Nothing about high earners leaving while service costs rise.
Nothing about the inability of the city to provide basic municipal services
You can’t talk about “supporting small businesses” without addressing why they’re boarding up windows.
You can’t talk about “economic stability” while ignoring public disorder and fiscal math.
Portland doesn’t need more philosophy.
It needs enforcement of our social contract, tax reform, and measurable results.