BikeLoud Stands in solidarity with Boston transportation advocates 

Louisa Gag speaking about street safety as a leader of the Livable Streets Alliance in Boston

The article below was written by BikeLoud PDX Vice-chair Kiel Johnson and was first published in that organization’s newsletter.

On July 9th, 36 year old Louisa Gag (above) was struck and killed by a truck driver. She was riding in a painted bike lane on a street in Boston that the city had long identified as dangerous. There was a funded plan to dramatically improve this street, which the mayor’s administration had halted and then defunded after backlash from businesses and community groups. Gag worked for the advocacy group LivableStreets and was a transportation planner for the city. She spent her career trying to prevent tragedies like the one that claimed her life.

In 2021, the mayor of Boston was elected on a platform to improve street safety, but paused and backed away from making improvements after community and business complaints about loss of parking and car lanes. For people in Portland, this story is very familiar.

We mourn the loss of Louisa Gag and stand in solidarity with Boston’s transportation advocates. Her death is a heartbreaking reminder that our decisions about street design have real human consequences. We have solutions to prevent tragedies like this one. In Boston they had the plan and even the money. What they lacked was the political will.

Her death is a heartbreaking reminder that our decisions about street design have real human consequences.

Transportation safety is either a priority or it isn’t. Growing the number of people who bike is either a goal or it isn’t. When elected leaders pledge to build safer streets but retreat when car-centric opposition arises, those commitments become little more than words. Little by little, this erodes our faith in leadership. Every delayed project and every watered-down design leaves dangerous conditions in place. In Portland, the list of missed opportunities continues to grow.

After Louisa’s death, Boston’s transportation advocates wrote a powerful letter calling on their city to match its values with its actions. We couldn’t help but think it could have been written about Portland and we wanted to share it with you.