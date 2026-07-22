Guest Opinion: PCEF e-bike rebate program should include traditional bikes

This guest article was written by Keith Daellenbach and edited by Adrienne So.
On April 6, the City of Portland announced an innovative $20 million electric bike rebate program for qualified residents. Stated goals include reducing carbon emissions, lowering economic barriers for low- and moderate-income citizens, and making Portland more resilient to climate change.
All of these are admirable, and as a citizen who regularly bikes 17 miles one-way across town to work in Beaverton and over 3,000 commuting miles annually, I am a fan of getting as many people as possible on bicycles and out of cars.
But there’s no way to avoid it. E-bikes consume electricity, which is generated from sources like natural gas, coal, wind, and solar panels. E-bikes have an operational carbon footprint and corresponding environmental impact. Conventional, human-powered bicycles consume no electricity and generate zero carbon emissions. And even more salient, an entry- or mid-level bike costs roughly a third the price of a comparable e-bike and offers lower maintenance costs. All stated program goals are satisfactorily met with conventional bicycles, yet they are given short shrift.
This is a program blind spot. I published a letter to the editor in The Oregonian on this matter on April 12, 2026.
Why is the city intentionally and unnecessarily restricting rebates to e-bikes? Does the city think low- and moderate-income citizens are unable to ride conventional bicycles? Why miss expanding the quantity of bicycles by casting the net wider to include cost-effective conventional bikes? With the program’s three-year time horizon, it should be updated now to include bicycles without motors.
I emailed my letter to the editor to Mayor Keith Wilson, all 12 city councilors, the Portland Clean Energy Fund (PCEF), and the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS), which operates the rebate program. I quickly heard positive feedback from the offices of Mayor Wilson, Councilor Steve Novick, Councilor Tiffany Koyama Lane, and Councilor Candace Avalos, all indicating that my advocacy would receive further review.
On Tuesday 14 April, I attended the Portland Bicycle Advisory Committee’s (BAC) April 2026 meeting. During the public comment period, I again advocated for an expansion of the PCEF bicycle rebate program to include conventional bicycles and again got what I would consider to be a general positive response.
If you are interested in also advocating for an expansion of the rebate program to include conventional bicycles, please consider sharing your input directly with Mayor Wilson, all nine city councilors, PCEF, and BPS leadership. Let’s make even more progress towards achieving the lofty goals of the rebate program by expanding it to include conventional bicycles and apply the $20 million rebate money as efficiently as possible over the next three years.
Thanks for reading.
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While I agree that rebates for e-bikes but not bikes feels silly on its face, I don’t think the electricity/carbon footprint of required to power an e-bike is worth mentioning. Here in Portland, that power almost certainly comes from hydro (which has its own issues).
https://portlandgeneral.com/about/who-we-are/how-we-generate-energy/energy-sources
PGE’s mix is over 50% emitting. 40% of that is natural gas and 6% is coal.
PCEF does fund non-electric bikes, they just don’t use the rebate program to administer it. My bike buddy got one entirely for free along with credit at local bike shops to appropriately accessorize the bike. It’s a nice bike! It’s a wonderful program and I assume the rebate vs. non-rebate question is more administrative in nature, not about bias for/against electricity.
There are already places you can get acoustic bicycles for free or low cost. A social worker I had literally told me that she has been able to help get several of her clients bikes at Bikes 4 Humanity for free through her job in the past. She worked at Outside In. Bikes 4 Humanity also sells their bikes discounted on a sliding scale. You also can get free and low cost acoustic bicycles at a bike shop in Washington county. Before the e-bike rebate program, there was no program that had anything that was legitimately affordable for low income residents that needed/wanted an e-bike. Many of us had to only rely on BIKETOWN for many years if we wanted to ride an e-bike. Many of us that have applied for the e-bike rebate are students and working class and/or have disabilities where riding e-bikes are a better fit compared to acoustic bikes. And let’s be real, even if you don’t have a disability, I don’t know a single person that enjoys coming to work soaked from sweat from riding an acoustic bicycle to work. E-bikes make it easier to commute places and to continue your job at work without burning your body out. No one is trying to take away acoustic bikes. Times are changing to accommodate more bike riders needs, and that is not a bad thing.
I am fairly certain that there have been some studies showing that operational carbon emissions of e-bikes can be lower than acoustic bikes especially for folks who are not vegan. Saying that an acoustic bike produces no emissions is not accurate and e-bike emissions are very low.
Do you eat more on days when you ride your bike in moderation than when you don’t? I sure don’t.
Whenever I go on a really long bike ride I use that as an excuse to pile on 2nds and 3rds at dinner. I don’t think that’s what Bjorn is talking about though.
You ride 17 miles to work, which is very impressive. Because of that, I think that you might be missing the impact that an e-bike can have for people who are not physically fit. Yes, you can ride more and get in shape, but the first time showing up to work a sweaty, huffing mess is enough to put lots of people off of using a bike for utility.
As others have mentioned – you can already get regular bikes free or nearly free. The thing about regular bikes is that cost is not the barrier. For e-bikes, cost is the barrier. FWIW, I think the city has done a good job setting parameters for what bikes they will help pay for. You have to get one that is for utility/commuting, not an e-mountain bike ill suited to city riding or some Surron e-moto.
I think that your energy would better be spent on factors that do get people on bikes (of all types) – denser housing closer to jobs & commerce, and safer streets.
Also that person in the picture (with a very cool bike) needs to wear their helmet properly. It should go over your forehead to just above your eyebrows.
The money should be returned.