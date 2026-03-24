This week at Bike Happy Hour: Bike Lane Uprising Founder Christina Whitehouse

This week at Bike Happy Hour our special guest is Bike Lane Uprising Founder Christina Whitehouse.

Founded in 2017 after Christina suffered a very close call, this app and website has spurred of a nationwide advocacy movement. Christina, who was named Chicagoan of the Year in 2022 and one of the 50 Most Influential People in American Cycling in 2023, and her all volunteer-run organization, provide a platform that catalogs bike lane obstructions from riders in hundreds of cities.

By building rich databases full of who’s blocking bike lanes and where, Bike Lane Uprising has illuminated hot spots, changed laws, helped get justice for crash victims, and empowered thousands of cyclists across the country. Her app has logged over 100,000 bike lane obstructions!

This Wednesday, 3/25 (tomorrow!), is your chance to meet Christina, thank her for her amazing work, and learn about what BLU has planned for the future. In addition to a short presentation, Christina will bring have a few of the hi-viz, reflective jackets BLU is well known for available for purchase. The jackets are amazing and this is a great opportunity to see them in person and try one on.

Don’t miss it! We’ll all be downloading the app and sharing bike lane blockage stories. Swing by Bike Happy Hour tomorrow between 3:00 and 6:00 pm. We’ll be at Migration Brewing on N Williams Avenue. Hope to see you there!