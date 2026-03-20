Sunday Parkways returns to North Portland this summer

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
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Sunday Parkways on North Willamette Blvd in 2014. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

North Willamette Boulevard will be one of the stars of the show when Sunday Parkways hits this summer. The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced the 2026 Sunday Parkways season this morning and shared that the beloved open streets event will return to the North Portland Peninsula for the first time since 2019.

2026 is the 19th year of Sunday Parkways, a carfree fair that stretches for miles across the city and highlights parks and Portland’s largest public space — our streets.

We’re just two months from the first event of the season. Below are the dates and routes:

May 17th in Southwest Portland

June 28th in East Portland

August 2nd in North Portland

September 13th in Downtown Portland

Also in their announcement today, PBOT shared a series of City Bike Fairs that will kick off with the Hazelwood Bike Fair at Menlo Park Elementary on April 24th. The Centennial neighborhood will host a bike fair at Parklane Elementary School on May 29th and two more fairs coming to North and Northwest Portland will be announced soon. These bike fairs are billed as, “free, all-ages community events where adults and children can learn to ride a bike, get fitted with a new helmet, practice the rules of the road, and get minor repairs on their bikes.

For more route and event details, check the Sunday Parkways website.

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Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

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