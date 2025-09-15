The Sounds of Sunday Parkways (Video)

Yes it was great to walk and roll on carfree downtown streets at yesterday’s Sunday Parkways. But what was most memorable for me was the music. Between folks that the City of Portland partnered with who seemed to pop around every other corner, and the musicians who played at various hotels and businesses along the route, it was a real treat to watch and listen to such talented performers.
This video includes clips of performances by: Portland Opera’s Rising Stars, MC Shoehorn, Renegade Opera, JoAnna Lee, Karl Blackwood, and Trio Subtonic.
Excellent coverage of a great event. My wife and I had a blast riding around downtown. Looking forward to next year.
Great video, that looks really fun!
To borrow from Mark Twain, the reports of downtown Portland’s death have been greatly exaggerated.