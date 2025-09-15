The Sounds of Sunday Parkways (Video)

3

Yes it was great to walk and roll on carfree downtown streets at yesterday’s Sunday Parkways. But what was most memorable for me was the music. Between folks that the City of Portland partnered with who seemed to pop around every other corner, and the musicians who played at various hotels and businesses along the route, it was a real treat to watch and listen to such talented performers.

This video includes clips of performances by: Portland Opera’s Rising Stars, MC Shoehorn, Renegade Opera, JoAnna Lee, Karl Blackwood, and Trio Subtonic.

3 Comments
Kyle Hanson
Kyle Hanson
5 hours ago

Excellent coverage of a great event. My wife and I had a blast riding around downtown. Looking forward to next year.

maxD
maxD
4 hours ago

Great video, that looks really fun!

Michael Mann
Michael Mann
25 minutes ago

To borrow from Mark Twain, the reports of downtown Portland’s death have been greatly exaggerated.

