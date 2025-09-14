Sunday Parkways makes triumphant return downtown

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
5
Southwest Broadway was hoppin! (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Despite an early morning deluge, thousands of Portlanders turned out to walk and roll around a loop of carfree streets as part of the Sunday Parkways event today.

The open streets event that began in 2008 hasn’t visited downtown Portland since 2019. The route of this year’s event was a loop of SW Broadway and SW Park, and it felt like there was something fun to discover on every block. Businesses opened up for the open streets, giving away food and drink and hosting excellent live music. From the legit jazz band outside the Benson Hotel (who ironically blocked the bike lane with tables and chairs for viewing the music) to Karl Blackwood playing trumpet while the folks at Alder Bistro handed out free hot dogs, the sounds of the streets echoed for blocks.

I bumped into clowns, opera singers, theater actors, a saxophonist, and all types of community groups and nonprofits at the marketplaces along the route. It was also really nice to meet so many BikePortland readers and I appreciate everyone who introduced themselves!

This event has become just as much about community as it is about mobility. It’s a way for Portlanders to come together in the street.

Check out the rest of my photos below and stay tuned for a video Monday morning.

PBOT Director Millicent Williams admires her handiwork.
Shoehorn! I’ve been watching this guy play for 20 years now.

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lady Max
Lady Max
4 hours ago

I heard repeatedly, that was THE best Sunday Parkways!

Imagine downtown car-free like that EVERY Sunday! WOOT! WOOT!

Thank you PBOT!

Thank you Jonathan for sharing our joy with rest of the city who missed it!

8
Reply
K
K
4 hours ago

This looks like great fun! I’m sad to have missed it. These photos makes me feel a little homesick; my hometown Jakarta holds car-free days in our city center every Sunday morning since 2012. Maybe someday in Portland too 🙂

3
Reply
sassytealady
sassytealady
3 hours ago

Cars should be banned from the park blocks permanently!

Okay maybe just every weekend.

1
Reply
Duncan
Duncan
33 minutes ago

Such fun! The rain washed the streets for us and the sun came out to join in the celebration!

0
Reply
Pamela
Pamela
10 minutes ago

I love Sunday Parkways because of all the kids I see on bikes. And the dogs. Thanks for these pictures, Jonathan.

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Sunday Parkways makes triumphant return downtown

Reimagining South Sheridan for a preschool could influence road projects citywide

Weekend Event Guide: Sunday Parkways downtown, El Grito, and more

Councilor Koyama Lane’s ‘Vision Zero Week’ aims to up urgency for road safety

From the Archives

Portlanders show solidarity with Palestinians at ride for para-cycling team