Sunday Parkways makes triumphant return downtown

Southwest Broadway was hoppin! (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Despite an early morning deluge, thousands of Portlanders turned out to walk and roll around a loop of carfree streets as part of the Sunday Parkways event today.

The open streets event that began in 2008 hasn’t visited downtown Portland since 2019. The route of this year’s event was a loop of SW Broadway and SW Park, and it felt like there was something fun to discover on every block. Businesses opened up for the open streets, giving away food and drink and hosting excellent live music. From the legit jazz band outside the Benson Hotel (who ironically blocked the bike lane with tables and chairs for viewing the music) to Karl Blackwood playing trumpet while the folks at Alder Bistro handed out free hot dogs, the sounds of the streets echoed for blocks.

I bumped into clowns, opera singers, theater actors, a saxophonist, and all types of community groups and nonprofits at the marketplaces along the route. It was also really nice to meet so many BikePortland readers and I appreciate everyone who introduced themselves!

This event has become just as much about community as it is about mobility. It’s a way for Portlanders to come together in the street.

Check out the rest of my photos below and stay tuned for a video Monday morning.