Kotek announces co-chairs and mission of new transportation workgroup

Sign inside ODOT headquarters in Salem. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Governor Tina Kotek released new details about the working group I reported on earlier this week whose goal will be to hash out a vision that could inform work on a major funding package in the 2027 legislative session.

It will be named the Rebuilding Our Transportation Vision Workgroup and it will be co-chaired by transportation leader Grace Crunican and former lawmaker Bruce Hanna.

Crunican has deep experience in the transportation space and most recently served as GM of the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) from 2011 to 2019. She was also the Oregon Department of Transportation director from 1996 to 2001 and led the City of Seattle’s transportation department from 2002 to 2009.

Hanna is a former Republican lawmaker who represented southern Oregon (Roseburg area) for five terms in the House. He was co-speaker of the Oregon House in the 2011-2012 session. Hanna has had a long career in the beverage industry as president of a regional Coca-Cola distributor.

In a press release today, Kotek’s office didn’t name the members of the new workgroup. A spokesperson told BikePortland today that information will be released in the coming days. They did, however, share more details on what the workgroup will do:

Analyze spending needs and trends over the next 10 years for maintenance and operations across all modes of travel (driving, walking, biking, public transit, etc.) and determine how these trends align with existing or proposed key performance measures. Review the current and projected financial condition of major transportation funds including the Highway Trust Fund, which currently provides equal funding to state and local transportation systems, and the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund, which helps to fund public transit across Oregon. Provide a framework for a transportation package that can pass in the 2027 legislative session that supports public safety, economic development, prioritizes affordability for Oregonians and rebuilds our transportation future.

We can expect this workgroup to have public meetings which will begin in April and happen once a month (roughly) through November. Stay tuned for the workgroup member roster and more information about public engagement opportunities.