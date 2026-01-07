Kotek calls for repeal of transportation bill

In a speech this morning, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek offered a roadmap that should give some transportation advocates hope after months of bruising news. Many BikePortland readers watched in pain as Kotek and lawmakers fumbled the ball multiple times during the 2025 legislative session. What was supposed to be a transformational infrastructure package, ended up an over-compromised mess. And while Democrats had all the power, they squandered it and left us with a bill nobody likes.
A signature-gathering effort (backed by anti-tax groups and led by Republicans) to reverse key fundraising elements of House Bill 3991 (the bill that passed in the special session) succeeded last month and now those funds are frozen until a vote of the people in November. Kotek doesn’t want to wait.
The governor told a gathering of transportation agency staffers, advocates, and industry professionals this morning that she’d rather repeal HB 3991 than see it be further gutted. In her speech, she outlined a three-part plan that shows she is (finally!) ready to take transportation spending seriously.
The first step in her plan is to redirect funding from House Bill 2017 (the previous major transportation package) to operations and maintenance. That means millions of dollars currently set aside for projects and programs could be transferred to basic needs of the Oregon Department of Transportation. This move will require statutory changes and “hard conversations about tradeoffs,” Kotek said. Laws will need to be amended because HB 2017 earmarked some revenue to specific capital projects (the first time Oregon had ever done that and likely the last).
While Kotek said she would not support any cuts to transit, she added that, “Nearly every transportation fund and program must be considered.” Since one of the major expenditures in HB 2017 were several freeway expansion megaprojects in the Portland region — including the beleaguered I-5 Rose Quarter project — Kotek’s announcement today puts those projects into even further financial peril and could be the nail in the coffin if legislators follow her lead.
The second big step Kotek is asking Oregonians and lawmakers to take is to fully repeal HB 3991. Calling it a “stopgap measure” that was only passed to “prevent collapse” of ODOT, the governor would rather scrap it and start over in the 2027 session than starve Oregon of transportation revenue during what she calls a “crisis” moment. Another reason she wants HB 3991 gone? “Leaving the law in place forces ODOT to bear implementation costs without new resources, prolongs instability, and delays the real conversation we need to have about long-term solutions,” she said.
And the third step of Kotek’s plan is regroup and try again for a comprehensive funding package in the 2027 legislative session. But unlike last time around, the governor won’t leave its fate up to Democratic party leaders. “The last successful transportation package followed a governor-led process,” she said this morning. “I am committing my office to that work.”
These are significant announcements from Kotek and are likely to improve morale of her supporters as she enters a re-election battle.
Now attention will turn to the short legislative session, which due to begin the first week of February. Lawmakers will only have about 35 days to make changes. That means Democrats must coalesce and be unified in order to flex their slim supermajorities in the House and Senate in order to take the steps Kotek has outlined.
— Read Kotek’s full remarks here.
Good summary…I was looking for more information on the bits and pieces I had heard from different media outlets, and as you often do, you provided the best coverage I could find of a transportation story.
One small nitpick: Please don’t use the term “Democrat Party” rather than “Democratic Party.” Not only is this incorrect and rather dumb sounding, but Republicans have somehow managed to make it into something of a slur against the other party. Thanks!
ah yes on the Democrat v Democratic front. I actually knew that at one point but forgot it. I have edited the post.
Scrap the bill, delay the signing, blame ODOT—Kotek’s ‘transportation plan’ is really just a pre-emptive strike on the ballot initiative before it can blow up her re-election. Funny, she used to rail against ‘kingly’ Trump-style power grabs, but now the voters can’t even decide for themselves?
Baffling take. They’re legislators, they write legislation. It’s in the name. So deciding to change course, by doing legislation, is “kingly” behavior? And further more, legislation that would do the thing the ballot measure was trying to do anyway! With the very good reason of avoiding an extra year of delay.
You’re reaching.
Did you read a different article than me? This is to address the problem created by the ballot measure. ODOT is short on funding this year because of the ballot measure. Even if the ballot measure fails they’d still have to cut jobs and defer maintenance this year. If it passes they’d have to cut more and defer more until new funding was put in place in 2028, assuming a transportation package passes in 2027.
Governor Kotek was never going to allow a ballot initiative to undo the tax increases that she called a special session to implement to appear on the same ballot where she was going to ask us to re-elect her. She purposely delayed signing the increases into law to shorten the amount of time signature-gatherers would have to try to overturn the increases. She did everything a smart person would do in this situation, including now asking the short-session legislators to undo what they did in the special session.