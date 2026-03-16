Oregon Bicycle Racing Association leader Chuck Kenlan on the health of competitive cycling

Is bike racing healthy in the state of Oregon? That’s just one question I asked Oregon Bicycle Racing Association Executive Director Chuck Kenlan in an interview this morning. We had a wide-ranging conversation. Chuck and I talked about participation and membership figures for 2025, what racing disciplines are trending right now, the prospects of a velodrome in Oregon, recent rule changes for transgender racers, and more.

OBRA just wrapped their annual meeting and the 2026 race season kicked off in fine fashion last weekend with races in Echo and Pendleton. With lots of folks starting to think about riding season, I figured it’d be a fun time to touch base with Chuck and learn more about what OBRA does.

Listen to and/or watch our interview in the players above or wherever you get your podcasts.