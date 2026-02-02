Monday Roundup: Medford’s mistake, why tolls are good for suburbia, and more

Welcome to the week.
What could possibly go wrong?: “The Trump administration is planning to use artificial intelligence to write federal transportation regulations, according to U.S. Department of Transportation records and interviews with six agency staffers.” (ProPublica)
Medford goes backwards: Very unfortunate situation in Medford where city staff and engineers (and a complete absence of local bike advocates?) lost the plot on a main street protected bike lane and now it’ll be removed because it’s unpopular. (Be grateful you have BikePortland because this type of nonsense would not happen on my watch). (OPB)
Nine years: Hoboken, New Jersey has done it again. This small east coast city has once again gone a full year with zero traffic fatalities. The last time someone was killed using a road in Hoboken was January 17, 2017. (Reasons to be Cheerful)
Bike industry radicalization: Bike brands and members of the industry are becoming increasingly political after the killing of Alex Pretti by US Border Patrol officers. Pretti was an avid cyclist and his murder has pushed the usually “posi vibes only bro” bike industry to take stronger stands against Trump. (Cycling Weekly)
Dangerously fast delivery: India is grappling with competing and complex socio-economic issues related to pressure on delivery riders to speed through the streets just to make a buck. (Al Jazeera)
Suburban drivers and tolling: Turns out congestion pricing in New York City has a greater benefit to people who don’t even travel into the city because of how the tolls have reduce trip volumes in general. Please share this article with friends in Clackamas County whose politicians convinced Governor Kotek to scrap tolling plans. (Bloomberg)
Paving incentives: Fascinating example of unintended consequences in Los Angeles, where city officials have stopped repaving streets in order to save money while driving through a loophole in ADA compliance regulations. (City Journal)
How bad are the TriMet cuts, really? Portland-based transit expert Jarrett Walker has weighed in on the proposed service cuts by TriMet. He calls the plan’s impacts “dire” and says local leaders from City of Portland or Metro need to step up to save the day. (Human Transit)
Pick me up: Don’t let state legislators get wind of the fact that automated robotaxis could be a boon for rural communities. I’m afraid it would lead to some policymakers gutting public transit even more. (Driverless Digest)
I dare you, Waymo: The robotaxi company Waymo wants to operate in Portland. If they make any moves, I expect major pushback from City Council and what could be a big showdown over automated vehicle technology and policy. (Willamette Week)
That article about AVs in rural areas is so mind-numbingly poorly thought out. AV cab companies (mostly Waymo) are not cost-competitive with current cab companies (either app-based or traditional). There is no real reason to expect that to change in the near future. Most reports that I see that account for vehicle deprecation makes it seem like Uber drivers can struggle to break even accounting for deprecation – or at least they end up with something like $10/hour net earnings. With capital costs about $100,000 higher than a consumer automobile and a full-time schedule (2,000 hours per year), Waymo only is making money relative to a full-time driver after about five years (even before accounting for other costs incurred like cleaning, software, legal, etc.). It’s unclear to me what the useful operating life of the vehicle is, but I struggle to see how Waymo can financially compete with Uber/Lyft when they already offload all of the capital and maintenance cost onto their drivers.
If a rural place cannot support existing cab companies, there is no chance that Waymo could either, at least right now. And unless the costs of the AVs themselves comes down substantially, I don’t see any market opportunity in the future either. Even then, the revenue per mile for rural cabs is absolutely horrible. Deadheading is already a huge intractable problem for all cab companies, and it is a major contributor to why no existing cab companies serve rural areas either.
Rural transit tends to have an intercity focus, and is already miserably underfunded in basically all parts of the US. Better intercity bus service is 100x more important than trying to subsidize Waymo service to the hollers of West Virginia to the benefit of yuppies who want to go to a cocktail bar from their AirBnB. It’s probably not economical to run a bus to the front door of small farm and homestead in the country, but service that is planned with actual people who live in rural areas in mind (rather than just a service between metro areas) would be nice. I know in rural CA, very small towns stops are sometimes only served by the county transit agencies regional buses if an advance ticket is bought – that’s one easy idea on expanding access (in addition to more service in general).
Don’t most states and the FTA massively subsidize rural public transit operational costs?
Yes, but that isn’t really what the author is suggesting in their article. And I’d prefer those dollars to be spent on less speculative options. Pilots for new tech are fine, but I don’t get the impression that there are off the shelf robotaxis for rural county agencies to purchase
Well, if rich people have money burning holes in their pockets and they want to invest and try out the idea in rural areas who are we to deny them at least the attempt?
New thinking is what is needed in Oregon.
No, I don’t immediately agree with the idea, I think a network of transit buses working in and between rural areas would be a better idea, but I bet rich people don’t want to invest in that and our rural politicians abhor “socially” paid for ideas, well except for the ones that they directly benefit from of course.
I’m not saying Waymo shouldn’t attempt to expand to rural markets, I’m trying to say that there’s pretty clear reasons why they won’t.
Rural places have a great deal of variety in how supportive of transit they can be. Parts of Oregon are very sparsely populated, but could still likely support regular regional/intercity service thanks to linear development patterns. The coast, or any of the smaller conurbation areas (Medford to Grants Pass, Bend to Madras) have significant rural population that would benefit from improved regional links.
It’s probably not going to be economical to run a robotaxi to every holler. It can be closer to economical to run good regional and intercity service (which usually strongly benefits rural access to key things like hospitals and airports)
If you’re interested in how automated vehicles in rural areas can serve as transit (the on demand, point-to-point type that some of you claim is not real transit), this might be of interest:
https://www.npr.org/2025/12/03/nx-s1-5618325/rural-minnesota-transit-system-expands-service-with-driverless-vehicles
The technical problem is uninteresting. Are AVs technically feasible for rural transit? Probably. Are they financially feasible relative to a human operator? That article does not answer the question.
For rural microtransit and paratransit schemes that are already extremely expensive to operate per mile, it’s more likely that will be feasible relative to other transit uses. But that said, can these services provide a better service for users at the same or lower cost in the long term? I think that is entirely speculative at this point, though transit agencies are usually better positioned to provide capital fleet management than a cab company would be.
I don’t think anyone claims that micro or paratransit aren’t “real transit” – they just aren’t a replacement for traditional fixed-route services because of the cost dynamics. In places not suited for fixed-route service because of population density or other factors, the issue with providing a cab-like service is always that its cost prohibitive. And it’s cost prohibitive by orders of magnitude, something which I am extremely skeptical that AVs will address in a meaningful way.
Rural (actual rural and not Gresham) areas usually just have a few people driving their own cars as taxis at best.
I am not sure what you are arguing against so strongly. Is it the idea that taxis are inefficient compared to a bus system that isn’t going to appear, that taxis are overpriced (but actually there) over a bus system or that humans are being replaced by machines?
If the technical problem is uninteresting, what then is the concern? Oregon can’t afford established bus routes now let alone open up the rural market. What can help the car less out in the hinterlands?
For Waymo to operate in Portland they would first have to demonstrate that their cars can follow Oregon bike law.
That would require a fair bit of reprogramming especially since Oregon’s bike lane laws are different that California’s. And I doubt they would want to do that just to operate in one city.
Seems more like they would try to get a waiver to exclude their AVs from following the Oregon specific laws which Oregon should absolutely refuse to give them.
Yeah, all the drivers including Uber drivers totally follow the laws and stay out of bike lanes, don’t they?
I will easily take my chances out there with Waymo, I wish all cars could be like Waymo.
I can’t wait for them to operate here, I will pay more just so I Don’t have to talk to the App car drivers…
There’s a difference between a sample of drivers failing to follow the law (even if it is a high percentage), and the entire fleet literally being programmed to ignore our bike lane laws.
We have to hold these systems to a higher standard.
That’s too bad about Medford. Those protected bike lanes look great…appear to be much better than the Portland ones that have been developed “under your watch” Jonathan.
