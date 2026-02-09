Monday Roundup: Waymo, light rail tax, sneckdowns, and more

Welcome to Monday.

Below are the most notable stories that came across my inbox this past week…

It never goes well: Oh look, yet another out-of-touch lawmaker who proposed a bicycle user fee — only to be forced to walk it back after being informed about what a terrible idea it is. (Bicycle Retailer)

Mobility in rural Oregon: Meg Wade, author of a great article about transit in rural Oregon I shared here on the MRU last year, was a guest on a podcast where she talked about her life as a transit user. (The Detour/Oregon Humanities Podcast)

Frustration in Eugene: Two transportation planners and a city planning professor from University of Oregon penned an editorial calling for better road designs after two college students were killed while bicycling by drivers in similar circumstances. (Lookout Eugene/Springfield)

Stop with ‘on your left’: I agree with this article and am much more of a bell ringer than an “on your left” yeller. That being said, I do believe “on your left” has its place — it all depends on the context and tone. (Canadian Cycling Magazine)

Bad batteries: Another example of why it’s so important to buy e-bikes (and e-bike batteries) from trusted sources. Even Amazon is suing Chinese e-bike makers for false UL certification. (Bicycle Retailer)

They don’t want it: Some folks north of the Columbia River who don’t like the idea of MAX light rail coming into their state are proposing a taxing subdistrict that would charge only Vancouver residents for the light rail component of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program. (Clark County Today)

Far-aWaymo: Leading robotaxi operator that wants to run a fleet in Portland told uses workers based in the Philipines to assist with driving trips. What could possibly go wrong? (Futurism)

Sneckdowns FTW: Fantastic to see “sneckdowns” – the phenomenon where leftover snow outlines opportunities for street redesigns – get another 15 minutes of fame. And the article even includes a mention of the inimitable sneckdown journalist Clarence Eckerson. (New Yorker)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.