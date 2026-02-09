Monday Roundup: Waymo, light rail tax, sneckdowns, and more

Welcome to Monday.
It never goes well: Oh look, yet another out-of-touch lawmaker who proposed a bicycle user fee — only to be forced to walk it back after being informed about what a terrible idea it is. (Bicycle Retailer)
Mobility in rural Oregon: Meg Wade, author of a great article about transit in rural Oregon I shared here on the MRU last year, was a guest on a podcast where she talked about her life as a transit user. (The Detour/Oregon Humanities Podcast)
Frustration in Eugene: Two transportation planners and a city planning professor from University of Oregon penned an editorial calling for better road designs after two college students were killed while bicycling by drivers in similar circumstances. (Lookout Eugene/Springfield)
Stop with ‘on your left’: I agree with this article and am much more of a bell ringer than an “on your left” yeller. That being said, I do believe “on your left” has its place — it all depends on the context and tone. (Canadian Cycling Magazine)
Bad batteries: Another example of why it’s so important to buy e-bikes (and e-bike batteries) from trusted sources. Even Amazon is suing Chinese e-bike makers for false UL certification. (Bicycle Retailer)
They don’t want it: Some folks north of the Columbia River who don’t like the idea of MAX light rail coming into their state are proposing a taxing subdistrict that would charge only Vancouver residents for the light rail component of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program. (Clark County Today)
Far-aWaymo: Leading robotaxi operator that wants to run a fleet in Portland told uses workers based in the Philipines to assist with driving trips. What could possibly go wrong? (Futurism)
Sneckdowns FTW: Fantastic to see “sneckdowns” – the phenomenon where leftover snow outlines opportunities for street redesigns – get another 15 minutes of fame. And the article even includes a mention of the inimitable sneckdown journalist Clarence Eckerson. (New Yorker)
The Waymo thing really pisses me off. I’m too busy hitting myself with wrenches to keep up with the State Legislature, but the relevant bill is HB 4085. The Oregonian article about this was publish 2/4/26, the same day of the congressional testimony revealing the use of the use of remote operators in the Philippines. I believe the opportunity for public comment was today and, as I sit here rocking a crying baby and drinking too much coffee, as far as I can tell, that opportunity was already missed and I was supposed to submit my comment 2 days ago anyway. We have to stop this, right? What can we do? I already sent an email to Susan McLain, who introduced the bill.