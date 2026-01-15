Weekend Event Guide: Warehouse sale, mutual aid, karaoke, and more

We’ll have some sun this weekend. Head out to Marine Drive and take part in a cleanup effort on Saturday. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I hope you can see over the persistent existential dread of climate change enough to enjoy the relatively dry and sunny winter we are having. There’s more of that on tap for the weekend, so you might as well get out on a bike! Here are my picks for the weekend. Have fun out there.

Saturday, January 17th

BikeTiresDirect Warehouse Sale – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at BTD HQ (NE)

This is it! A massive sale and perfect place to find what you need for all your rides. Up to 70% off and the entire warehouse is at least 25% off. More info here.

Forest Park Firelane 5 Dig Day – 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in Forest Park (NW)

A very cool opportunity to help maintain the only purpose-built singletrack in the entirety of Forest Park (sad, I know). Event is hosted by NW Trail Alliance in collaboration with Portland Parks. More info here.

Marine Drive Path Trail Cleanup – 10:00 am at Made in Oregon parking lot (NE)

Volunteer your time to help make our beloved bike path more inviting for everyone. Cargo bikes encouraged (but not required!) for helping carry trash bags. This event is organized by nonprofit SOLVE Oregon. More info here.

Inner Southeast Mutual Aid Ride – 10:00 am at Abernethy Elementary School (SE)

Join fellow Portlanders for a ride that will bring food and other items to free fridges and pantries in the neighborhood. Bring packaged, nonperishable staples, fresh vegetables, and so on. More info here.

Resolutions Ride – 10:00 am at Seth Lewelling Elementary (Milwaukie)

This is the monthly ride of Bike Milwaukie. The plan is to ride and then grab lunch in Milwaukie and share hopes and aspiration for the new year! More info here.

Karaoke Bike Ride – 2:30 pm at Abernethy Elementary School (SE)

“It’s different and a very specific vibe to karaoke while actually riding, that nearly everyone can’t see your face is liberating, having your body engaged in riding a bike is grounding and just the sense of freedom is so unique. It’s like regular karaoke but with your friends.” More info here.

Sunday, January 18th

All Bodies on Bikes Forest Park Ride – 10:00 am at Dragonfly Coffee (NW)

Get ready for a 15-mile out-and-back ride on unpaved Leif Erikson Road with about 1,000 feet of climbing. Gravel/MTB or bikes with wide tires recommended. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.