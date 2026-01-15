TriMet to purchase former Greyhound terminal in Old Town

*Updated with statement from TriMet at 11:23 am.*
The former Greyhound station in Old Town across the street from Union Station will soon house TriMet buses if a plan to purchase the building goes through. At a meeting this morning of Metro’s Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation (JPACT), TriMet General Manager Sam Desue announced a plan to reallocate funds currently set aside for zero emission buses and instead use it to purchase the Greyhound building for use as a bus layover facility.
“Due to our current financial situation, where we are reprioritizing the use of these funds,” Desue told fellow members of JPACT. “We currently have more buses that we need for our current operations. However, we’re not taking our foot off the gas regarding zero emission buses and purchases for the future.”
Desue went on to explain that TriMet intends to purchase the two-acre property at 550 NW 6th Avenue and convert it from a Greyhound terminal into a layover facility that can house up to nine, 60-foot spaces for TriMet buses. Currently, TriMet bus operators on the frequent service FX-2 Division Line layover in the transit mall on NW 5th and 6th avenues. TriMet says housing these buses indoors will be safer for operators, spur much-needed urban development in Old Town and satisfy a commitment TriMet made with the City of Portland in 2016 to not use a public street for extended layovers.
At their meeting today, JPACT authorized an amendment to the Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program (MTIP) that reallocates $4.1 million in federal funds previously intended for zero emission bus purchases and adds $7.9 million (a mix of federal and TriMet funds) for a total of $12 million.
According to the Portland Business Journal, the former Greyhound terminal is currently owned by Transportation Realty Income Partners LP, and it listed on the market for $10 million. Greyhound moved out of the building in 2019 and TriMet has had its eye on it ever since. TriMet says they hope to close on the property by this summer.
Below is more information about the proposed sale in email from TriMet just before noon on Thursday:
This is a unique opportunity for TriMet, as the funding strategy to acquire the former Greyhound property as a bus layover site leverages federal funds with the minimum possible investment of TriMet general funds. Given our constrained revenues and more than enough buses needed given our current and future service levels, we are not making this particular electric bus purchase this year.
TriMet is looking to reallocate existing federal funds and grant money to purchase the former Greyhound bus site at 550 Northwest 6th Avenue for a new bus layover facility. The need for additional bus layover space was identified back in 2016, during the planning phase of the Division Transit Project. When the City of Portland adopted the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) for the project, they included a provision, which said that TriMet would work with the City “to identify, plan and design a permanent off-street bus layover facility… near the north terminus of the transit mall.” The resolution gave a timeline of five-years from the Sept. 18, 2022 service launch of the Division Transit Project.
The site at 550 NW 6th Avenue is uniquely suited to TriMet’s needs, as it located next to Union Station; close to TriMet MAX lines and the Steel Bridge; and serves TriMet access and future needs in this part of the city. It includes 2-acres of property on the transit mall, with an existing bus yard. Of the locations TriMet considered for the layover facility, the Greyhound site had the lowest up front capital investment requirements and the greatest long-term flexibility. It will serve buses from across the region; meet an urgent need for additional layover space; and has the opportunity to catalyze development directly adjacent to high capacity transit and Union Station.
The proposed transaction for the site leverages existing federal funds and federal grant monies that are not available for TriMet operations, maintenance or TriMet service, or other agency expenditures. A breakdown of the funding is below.
In addition to the $3.3 Million in federal formula dollars in this MTIP amendment, TriMet will be using $7.9 Million in FTA restricted funds for the purchase of this site. When TriMet sells a piece of property that was purchased with federal funds – a portion of the sale, attributed to federal funds – goes into a dedicated fund that we can only use for purchases like these and attached to other federal dollars like these formula funds.
TriMet’s Board of Directors was briefed on the topic in December, and you can watch that part of the meeting here. As for next steps, we expect our Board of Directors to vote on a Resolution related to the acquisition at their Jan. 28 meeting. We hope to close on the property as soon as this summer.
Well, a timely reminder of how TRIMET as an organization is difficult to take seriously. Sam Desue acknowledges the “current financial situation” and says the best way to deal with that is to buy property they don’t really need, have done just fine without for years and will cost an unknown amount to “convert into a layover facility”.
Thank goodness they can backfill the money they will spend on the property instead of buses with PCEF funds. Funding is fungible and this is yet another example of why all the city money should just go into a single pot to be drawn from as there seems to be no ability to actually set money for specific reasons or objects.
Also, that seems like a lot of money for a property no one else wants.
There’s basically 2 main types of bus networks: Hub-And-Spoke and Lattice.
Hub-and-spoke is very common in smaller communities whereby there’s a central depot and to get across town you have to transfer at least once – all the buses come into the depot around the same time and you walk within the depot to catch the next bus to your destination. The main advantages to Hub-And-Spoke are that it makes transfers relatively easy and it increases “ridership”; it’s main disadvantage is that it is incredibly inefficient on moving people and it takes forever to get to your destination.
Lattice networks are much more common in major cities that have multiple centers (Houston TX for example), whereby nearly all buses are “crosstown” and to transfer where buses intersect or at multiple depots. Generally you get to your destination faster and the system is more efficient as long as you only need one or fewer transfers. It’s not so great if you need multiple transfers to get to your destination.
Most systems are hybrids of the two, including Trimet’s.
A really good transit system tries to move as many people as possible to their destinations as quickly as possible. However, in the USA, a lot of systems get their funding based on “ridership” which is how many “trips” their passengers take rather than the number of people moved. The more transfers, the more trips taken, and the higher the ridership.
So I can see Trimet looking at this bus depot as an investment into a future of low transit people movement and using it for a Hub-And-Spoke system that basically requires everyone to transfer at least once to get to their final destination in order to inflate reported ridership.
They’re going to use it as a rest/storage spot for 9 buses. That it can be used as something else in the future with more money spent isn’t mentioned. They are cutting routes, not expanding them. If Trimet were capable of making profitable, forward thinking decisions they wouldn’t be in the financial hole they are now so you’ll have to (or not) forgive my disbelief that there is any kind of future plan that pencils out profitably or at least isn’t a black hole of tax money.
I hope they got a good deal for taxpayers. Commercial properties are selling at fire sale prices in Portland. Unfortunately I don’t see a lot of fiduciary responsibility from our local government entities.
The HOA in those condos is another whole mortgage
Large cities with hub-and-spoke transit systems will often have a huge bus shed near the center of the city. Examples include Durham NC, Charlotte NC, and Winston-Salem NC.
Glad to hear that Trimet is taking it over. Would love to see it function again as a regional regional bus hub to connect rural Oregon wit the city. Flix’s ‘leverage buyout’ real estate grab and moving passenger waiting to the curb nationally is a modal / equity travesty. BUT Not sure that a bus parking / layover lot will “spur much-needed urban development in Old Town”..more spin than reality unless this is Trimet land banking this facility for bigger and better things.
Yes that is a stretch to think that bus storage is going to spur development. Still, compared to it’s current state, this is a large improvement.
I agree that a bus layover facility isn’t an economic driver, but having any activity at that site, and especially with more TriMet employees around, will do a lot to improve the situation in that area.
Between that, and the new development at the old Post Office site, it will be a good first step in improving the area around Union Station.
Longer term, I do hope to see the space get more improvements. As others have said, a inter-city bus depot is actually something that we should be investing in for improved car free travel options around the region. I think a bus depot on the ground floor with a building on top would actually be an effective use of the space.
I think the comment about catalyzing development is associated with transit-oriented redevelopment of the site itself in the future, not the bus parking use now. This makes sense given how cheaply they would acquire the site. I doubt very much they are paying the asking price given the state of the market.
This seems like a good fit, but a downgrade from its former use as a bus terminal. I do not buy the claim that a bus parking lot will “spur much-needed urban development in Old Town”. It is better than being empty, but only barely.
Please put 20 stories of housing on top + a coffee shop too. Prime location for transit oriented development.
Harper, Have you walked around Old Town anytime in the last 5 years? The nearby Ritz Carleton condos are selling at 50% off. No investor is gonna put their $ into development in Old Town anytime soon.
I walk through there on my way to my job, and it’s still an awful area. I’ve seen no improvements despite all the claims to the contrary from folks who obviously don’t go into that part of town.
The worst part of any trip on Amtrak with my family in tow is the return trip and transfer to the green line in this area. We’ll spend 3 nights in Seattle, walking all over town, and the worst interactions of the trip will happen between Union Station and our MAX train.
I predict, in a couple years, TriMet will sell the property to a well-connected developer for a few dollars. Just like TriMet did with all those properties they bought along the Max lines. Developers really profited then and they will continue too.
Remember, there are folks, high up, in TriMet who see themselves as an “economic development” company, not transportation.
Union Station hosts a dozen or so regional bus services to the Coast, Central Oregon, north and south. Some passengers wait in Union Station for buses parked out front. Many if not most bus lines require passengers to wait uncomfortably on sidewalks with no seating or shelters north of the Broadway Bridge. My thinking is to funnel most bus services into the defunct Greyhound depot. Build a new entry facing Union Station with matching architecture and inviting pedestrian infrastructure.
That said, with this in mind, it seems Tri-Met should not use the facility for a bus layover. I have a few other ideas along this line of thinking. It may require ‘widening’ of Irving Street between NW 5th & 6th Aves to better accommodate Tri-Met buses.
in the mean time Trimet is seeking public comments on what Trimet needs to cut because they are out of money and need to cut service. Instead of allocating that money to a ridiculous land purchase or to purchase zero emission busses, how about the keep existing services running. I think Trimet is forgetting their purpose is to give people rides.
I am curious if their statement regarding “too many buses” is being calculated before or after the service cuts.
$12 million to park 9 buses, while Trimet is cutting service, is really, really disappointing.