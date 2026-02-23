Monday Roundup: Dakar’s buses, daily steps, e-bike moral panic, and more

Happy rainy Monday.

Below are the most notable stories that came across my inbox this past week…

Federal bikelash: Washington D.C. bike advocates are sounding the alarm that the Trump Administration plans to remove one of the busiest bikeways in the city. (Washington Area Bicyclist Assocation)

Unfair-iffs and the bike industry: One well-known bike brand (Terry Precision) was one of the plaintiffs in the landmark Supreme Court decision that deemed Trump’s tariffs unconstitutional and several other bike companies are already in line for refunds. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)

Looking for parking: Scientists and app makers are working hard to to solve the problem of delays due to lack of parking near destinations. If they figure out how to integrate parking availability into navigation apps like Google Maps, they could reduce VMT. (MIT News)

What your vehicle says about you: This very cool photography project includes portraits of people and their cars/bikes/rickshaws with an aim of sharing how the vehicles people use are a reflection of themselves. (NPR)

Truthers: An interesting new initiative set to launch on Bluesky this week bills itself as, “a creative, evidence-based collaboration launched to share the truth and take on disinformation about how to make better cities for people.” (Urban Truth Collective/Bluesky)

More e-bike regulation: The moral panic over e-bikes is spreading as ignorant, paternalistic politicians in California are pushing a law that would require registration and licenses for some types of e-bikes — even though the politician behind the legislation is actually concerned about e-motos. (CBS 8)

Where you live and how you walk: Researchers analyzed the number of daily steps people took after moving between walkable and non-walkable cities to reveal that, “built environments, rather than personal choice alone, might affect not just the amount but the intensity of the exercise their inhabitants get.” (Scientific American)

Video of the Week: Residents of the bustling African city Dakar loves their new express bus service…

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.