Lawmakers want $3 million from state coffers for 82nd Avenue bus lanes

As I reported last week, the decision from TriMet to build semi-dedicated bus lanes on 82nd Avenue isn’t a done deal. General Manager Sam Desue made it clear that adding these “business access and transit,” or BAT lanes to the project would require a financial commitment from project partners that goes above and beyond what the agency is prepared to pony up themselves.

In total, TriMet is about $8-10 million short on funding needed to implement the BAT lanes.

Today we found out that about one-third of that total might come from the state’s general fund. House Representative Thuy Tran wants lawmakers to allocate $3 million to the cause. Rep. Tran represents House District 45, which includes a section of 82nd Avenue from SE Stark to NE Lombard. Tran’s request is supported by Senator Khanh Pham, another vocal supporter of transit in East Portland.

In an action alert emailed from Sen. Pham’s office today, she called 82nd Avenue “East Portland’s main street” and said the $3 million is necessary to make good on TriMet’s plans and to, “ensure that our community gets the transit investment necessary to make 82nd Avenue a safe, walkable, vibrant corridor.”

The total estimated cost of the 82nd Avenue Transit Project is $350 million, with $150 million expected to come from a federal grant. The base project (even without the BAT lanes) will include longer (articulated) buses, station upgrades, bus priority signals, and more. Pham and Tran say BAT lanes are essential to help the Line 72 service reach its full potential along the corridor. The line is already the busiest in Portland with about 10,000 daily boardings — but it also has the most delays.

“This $3 million commitment from the state legislature will help close the gap to fully fund the comprehensive plan to transform a car-centered, dangerous state highway to a safe and welcoming neighborhood street,” reads the action alert.

The request will be part of House Bill 5204, an omnibus bill that includes all requested general fund appropriations. Stay tuned for more details and check out the action alert for more info.