Weekend Event Guide: Lents cleanup, Zwickelmania, 6-7, and more

Bikes make great clean-up vehicles. Join SOLVE for a Lents Neighborhood cleanup on Saturday. (Photo: SOLVE Oregon)

Saturday, February 21st

Dig Day at Powell Butte – 9:00 am at Powell Butte (SE)

Put on some work pants and volunteer with NW Trail Alliance as they buff out and maintain the trails at Powell Butte Park. More info here.

Zwickelmania: The Ride – 10:00 am at Piccolo Park (SE)

Craft beer lovers unite! It’s Zwickelmania Fest in Portland, so of course there’s a bike ride to go with it. Visit breweries, make friends. More info here.

Lents Neighborhood Cleanup – 10:00 am at Flipside Bar and Carts (SE)

Join nonprofit SOLVE to help cleanup the ‘hood. Bring trailers and cargo bikes to help haul trash and debris. More info here.

The 6-7 Ride – 3:00 pm at Beaverton Central MAX Stop (The West Side)

“6 7!” You’ve heard it and probably been annoyed by it (especially if you’re around teens and tweens) for months now. Might as well embrace it and join this ride. More info here.

Community Walk & Talk on MLK – 3:00 pm at Harder Day Coffee (NE)

A local advocate wants to add street parking to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Northeast. The idea is that it will calm the street and revitalize business access. Join this walk to learn more. More info here.

Sunday, February 22nd

STP Training Ride – 10:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

Joint Portland Bicycling Club ride leader Lynn Blanchard for a spirited ride to Troutdale and get your body and mind ready for the Seattle-to-Portland ride — or any big ride you’ve got planned this season. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.