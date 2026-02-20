Weekend Event Guide: Lents cleanup, Zwickelmania, 6-7, and more

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0
Bikes make great clean-up vehicles. Join SOLVE for a Lents Neighborhood cleanup on Saturday. (Photo: SOLVE Oregon)

Saturday, February 21st

Dig Day at Powell Butte – 9:00 am at Powell Butte (SE)
Put on some work pants and volunteer with NW Trail Alliance as they buff out and maintain the trails at Powell Butte Park. More info here.

Zwickelmania: The Ride – 10:00 am at Piccolo Park (SE)
Craft beer lovers unite! It’s Zwickelmania Fest in Portland, so of course there’s a bike ride to go with it. Visit breweries, make friends. More info here.

Lents Neighborhood Cleanup – 10:00 am at Flipside Bar and Carts (SE)
Join nonprofit SOLVE to help cleanup the ‘hood. Bring trailers and cargo bikes to help haul trash and debris. More info here.

The 6-7 Ride – 3:00 pm at Beaverton Central MAX Stop (The West Side)
“6 7!” You’ve heard it and probably been annoyed by it (especially if you’re around teens and tweens) for months now. Might as well embrace it and join this ride. More info here.

Community Walk & Talk on MLK – 3:00 pm at Harder Day Coffee (NE)
A local advocate wants to add street parking to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Northeast. The idea is that it will calm the street and revitalize business access. Join this walk to learn more. More info here.

Sunday, February 22nd

STP Training Ride – 10:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)
Joint Portland Bicycling Club ride leader Lynn Blanchard for a spirited ride to Troutdale and get your body and mind ready for the Seattle-to-Portland ride — or any big ride you’ve got planned this season. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Weekend Event Guide: Lents cleanup, Zwickelmania, 6-7, and more

Meet District 3 City Council Candidate Tom Sollitt

Building tenants say two year elevator closure on ped bridge violates county easement

Tonight’s bike touring slideshows feature Japan cherry blossoms, human powered vehicles, and more

From the Archives

With six kids and no car, this mom does it all by bike