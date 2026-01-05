TriMet set to axe portion of MAX line in latest round of service cuts

When TriMet announced the first round of service cuts last summer year they told us the worst was yet to come. Now that the second round has been announced, we get an even stronger taste of what they meant.
“With rising costs and less money coming in, we must reduce spending now to avoid more severe cuts down the road, which would affect many more riders,” reads a TriMet statement released today. The agency faces a $300 million budget gap due to rising inflation, low ridership numbers and other factors.
One of the highest profile cuts is the elimination of about half of the MAX Green Line. The line, which opened in 2009, currently runs from the Clackamas Town Center, north to the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland, and then along I-84 into downtown. Starting in August of this year, the line will only service stops between Clackamas Town Center and Gateway. All east-west travel on the line will be cut. Other cuts include changes to 35 bus lines (including the elimination of all bus service in south Gresham; along Stafford and Salamo roads in West Linn; and Tualatin-Sherwood Road in Tualatin).
To prep the public for the cuts TriMet will hold 11 open houses (eight in person and three online) this month across the region.
TriMet says that since before the pandemic they’ve, “faced staggering cost increases in almost everything related to running the transit system, including labor, vehicles, facilities, contractors, equipment and software.” That increase includes a 53% jump in cost per service hour between from 2019 to 2024. In addition to higher costs for materials they need for daily operations and lower revenue, they say their system is aging and needs maintenance and equipment upgrades. A major increase in safety and security-related expenses was also listed as a reason for the cuts.
But what, it gets worse. To reverse the transit doom loop, TriMet says a fare increase in likely to come in 2028.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is not likely to throw transit a lifeline and even the state legislature is keeping service down. An increase to the statewide payroll tax was agreed to by lawmakers in the 2025 special session (albeit much smaller than many had hoped), but in a bid to ensure quorum, Democrats gave Republicans a sunset on that tax, which means it would end on January 1, 2028. And currently, even that bump in funding is on hold due to a successful petition effort that has frozen new revenue sources until a vote in November.
The proposed cuts will be discussed by TriMet’s Board of Directors at their meeting in March and will be voted on in April. Learn more and find an open house near you at TriMet.org/servicecuts.
This is so mind boggling. They’ve had cost increases over the years but for some reason they flat out refuse to do anything about fare evasion. Part of the solution is staring at them in the face. The ones that get punished are the ones that have been paying every time and even then it still won’t be substantial because they don’t care about the ones that don’t so why even pay at all anymore? This affects everybody because they don’t want to do their jobs.
Even in the days of yore in 2016 when TriMet had a healthy financial outlook, it only received $125M (27%) of its revenue from fares. Latest numbers I see are ~$30M, but ridership is still significantly down so getting to a similar level of fare compliance wouldn’t necessarily bring in that $95M gap. And that gap is still less than 1/3rd of the deficit they face. Plus, it costs significant money to do fare enforcement which would further undermine the budget. I think at most, TriMet could plug $50M of their budget hole with punitive and aggressive fare enforcement, but that would have other negative impacts on riders and would still leave deep cuts on the table. Which I think would be bad.
I pretty much agree with all of this, but want to add that in addition to negative impacts of strict fare enforcement, there would be positive impacts to reestablishing transit as a lawful public space. I imagine at least some of the riders who have abandoned TriMet for safety issues might be tempted to return if they perceived they would no longer be trapped in a tight space with people willing to publicly flaunt the social contract.
Enforcement might still be a financial loser, but it’s hard to see how TriMet comes back without it.
I generally think the positive social benefits of better fare adherence can be achieved with or without fares, but yeah improving the social dynamics on buses and trains is a must. I moved up to Seattle a few months ago and have definitely noticed that the culture on buses and trains is a little less hectic here – and I don’t think it’s because more people pay their fare. I think it’s because more people ride in general.
Some fare enforcement is necessary as long as fares are a financial necessity for agencies. I’d prefer a lighter touch, and maybe a return to pre COVID norms on buses where operators have a more active role in fare payment.
I’m with 2Wheels here: Yes, fare enforcement costs money, but it’s critical to maintaining public order on buses and trains. Without public order, people simply won’t ride buses or trains AT ALL.
Portland gets this balance wrong repeatedly – we can’t regulate camping b/c it would upset some people; we can’t enforce driving laws b/c some people feel targeted; etc etc. When you abandon public order, everything goes to hell, quickly.
I think it’s foolish to say that paying a fare is the primary way to maintain public order on public transit. Riders themselves and operators can and should play an active role too, and sheer volume of ridership plays a role too. Tallinn has fare free transit for residents and you don’t hear stories of chaos on their trams (not that you hear much about Estonia unless you look for it anyways). If the goal is having pro social behavior on transit (a good goal), then a narrow focus on fare enforcement has the potential to miss other ideas about how to achieve that goal.
No amount of draconian measures will prevent someone without a home from sleeping outside, unless you consider jailing them a good choice. The reason a camping ban isn’t effective is not because people in Portland might be upset about it. It’s because it doesn’t solve any problems, it just pushes homeless people around (and often destabilizes their already fragile existence).
I’m not convinced that public order has been abandoned in Portland, but maybe things have changed dramatically since I moved to Seattle in October.
Correction: TriMet gets about $50M/year in revenues now. So the reasonable additional revenue (considering ridership loss since 2016) is probably more like $25M. Not nothing, but not enough to plug this budget hole.
I said it’s part of the solution, not the only thing. What would be the negative impacts be? I know plenty of people who depended on it but stopped riding because it felt too unsafe and uncomfortable. I take it less for the same reason (along with other problems with service). The majority of the time, that’s due to the ones not paying the fare so it’s not just a money issue. Even if you can somehow ignore this, there’s still a lot of mismanagement and the whole city suffers because of it. This has a knock-on effect on local businesses as well.
Looks like Trimet’s business model has finally caught up to them. Forever expanding without budgeting for predicted maintenance and apparently only now becoming concerned about security when fewer and fewer paying customers want to ride. It’s a shame because if light rail had been taken seriously as transportation in and of itself this inevitable outcome might have been different. Instead, the main reason for light rail has always seemed to be to raise property values along the lines so developers could make a quick profit.
Seems like things normal people would have factored into a budget somewhere?
Transit agencies all over the US are in crisis right now. The pandemic destroyed ridership, particularly the “choice” riders who paid the highest fares. Costs for labor and materials have skyrocketed, and tax revenue has not kept pace.
Is your beef with Trimet, or the idea of mass transit in general?
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/public-transit-systems-on-the-edge-of-a-cliff-amid-funding-shortfalls
I used Trimet (2 bus lines, Blue and Green lines and a mile dash up a hill to work when the second bus never showed up) and I really like the idea of mass transit. I really don’t like the MAX and the way it’s been run. As I said, their business model never seemed to be for the riders, but to make land adjacent to their new lines an opportunity for developers. Even now they want a new line over to Vancouver, but have all these issues that will only get bigger if they do expand more.
How long are we going to blame the pandemic for how bad Trimet is doing? How long do we want to gloss over the systemic problems it has had and are only getting amplified by the loss of federal grants and new construction bonds?
The MAX hasn’t had a sustainable business model and as a rider I never felt it was taken seriously as a replacement for auto travel. Complaining that they didn’t anticipate costs associated to maintenance and equipment repair? Seriously?
The MAX pre 2020 was relatively sustainable for US rail systems. But crucially, it was largely a result of one extremely good line (the Blue line), a few decent ones (Yellow and Red), and a few middling to bad ones (Green and Orange). The sheer greatness of the Blue line covered up flaws in the other lines.
And I’m assuming they are talking about cost increases to maintain and operate the system. Obviously they budget for replacement of existing infrastructure and rolling stock. But battery bus projects are really expensive. So are tariffs. So are a litany of other things. Oh and payroll tax revenue and fare revenue are both down significantly since 2016. This isn’t bad budgeting, it’s a fiscal and institutional crisis.
TriMet hasn’t budgeted for replacement vehicles. They told the FTA in their 2024 report that they had 40 “surplus” light rail vehicles.
They initially demanded 19 new light rail vehicles for the 1.83 mile extension of the Yellow Line into Vancouver. That’s ridiculous. Today, the IBR reports the number is down to just 3 new light rail vehicles.
Then there’s the cost. TriMet said they paid $4.5 million per vehicle for the 10-mile Better Red extension to Hillsboro. They ordered just 4 new vehicles.
But TriMet is telling the IBR they must pay between $10 million and $15 million per vehicle, for the IBR. That’s a total ripoff.
The TriMet Board has ignored financial realities for far too long. The chickens have now come home to roost.
I’d chalk most of that up to “IBR bad” more than TriMet doesn’t know how to budget. The number of vehicles and agency plans to replace during a major capital project is not evidence that those haven’t been accounted for in a budget.
And maybe there’s some reason why light rail vehicles cost double what they did in 2019 when a Better Red was planned. That’s not to say the IBR isn’t a rip off, it’s more to say that costs like trains have really been thrown out of whack more than other things.
Perhaps that is due to the timeline of the IBR? If Trimet bought cars this year, they would be about $6 million each. By the time the IBR actually gets built (ten years from now?), the vehicles likely will cost $10 million each.
“””The MAX hasn’t had a sustainable business model and as a rider I never felt it was taken seriously as a replacement for auto travel.”””
I ride by the Holgate/Green line stop morning and night on my commute. Pre-Covid the parking lot would be full or very close to full. I think on a good day now there’s half dozen cars there at best. If that isn’t Pandemic/WFH related, I don’t know what else it would be.
The problem with a statement like this is that it assumes that Trimet is a business out to make a profit, when in fact it is a government body that is out to implement a series of vague and often conflicting set of community goals and policies in conjunction with numerous other government bodies such as the City of Portland, Clackamas County, FTA, ODOT, Portland Public Schools, the Rockwood Water District, METRO, and so on and so forth, over 100 various local, state, regional, and federal bodies. Blaming Trimet without blaming the others for their failures is incredibly dishonest and ignorant about how government actually works or is supposed to work.
If Portland and its 3-county (Triple Metropolitan) region was serious about reducing congestion, pollution, and increasing land use density, it would implement a series of policies and projects to increase transit use, bicycling, and work-from-home, and decrease SOV car-dependency. Trimet is just one part of that. For many years, the cities and counties of the Portland region were very supportive of carrying out projects and policies in support, but as others have pointed out in this blog, the City of Portland has suddenly become very car-SOV-friendly lately. The City of Portland could remove onstreet parking along every bus route and put in dedicated bus lanes, but it isn’t doing that. The City of Portland could price parking citywide to get people to seek alternative modes such as transit and bicycling, or not travel at all, but the city isn’t doing that.
Some good points here. I agree that Trimet isn’t a business, but they could benefit from adding some business-like thinking. Where I live in SW Portland, almost no one takes the bus, so Trimet has continued to degrade further and further what little bus service we have, basically punishing those of us who want to do the right thing (for congestion and the planet).
Whenever I have talked with people at Trimet about getting more people to ride the bus, they have basically no idea how to do it. They are stuck in the “chicken or egg” doom-loop, saying that they will improve service when there are more riders, while acknowledging that people won’t ride til service improves.
Public transit needs a complete re-think, yet Trimet seems unable to do that.
The transportation landscape is changing faster than probably any time since the 1950s. The proliferation of small electric vehicles, small vehicle sharing, work from home, Uber/Lyft, and Waymo and others are introducing a range of new challenges and opportunities.
Meanwhile, TriMet continues to operate using a model that was established in the 1800s if not earlier, and vehicle technology that has been around since the early 1900s.
I fully agree that public transit needs a complete re-think.
I agree with you about the technology, but most transit systems started out as private, often owned by power companies. Portland’s transit wasn’t “public-owned” until the 1970s and many jurisdictions waited until the 1980s and 1990s to take over the local transit services. Many yellow school bus operators are still privately owned.
What a lot of jurisdictions do to save money on transit is to contract out the transit services to corporate contractors, most of whom are foreign, who in turn deal with the unions, negotiate contracts, purchase fuel, dispatch buses, and deal with customer service, often saving cities a lot of money (and headaches). The cities still own the buses and transit facilities, approve contracts, and control routes and fares. About half of US cities have Trimet-like agencies that are government with government employees and the other half contract out, but you as a passenger wouldn’t see any difference, all the drivers and personnel still wear the same local uniforms. Of those who contract out, 80% of the US market is controlled by just 5 companies – First Transit (UK), National Coach (UK), Keolis (France/Quebec), Transdev (France), and RAT-P (France, essentially the Paris Metro). All these companies have strong government links in their respective countries, including to government pension funds.
“….Instead, the main reason for light rail has always seemed to be to raise property values along the lines so developers could make a quick profit.”
I’ve never understood this complaint, and I still fail to. We want development in Portland.
Part of Metro Portland’s entire issue with transportation–never even mind VMT and emissions reductions goals–is that it doesn’t have the kind of strong, dense centers that really drive transit ridership. Conversely, if a place is built sprawling enough, accommodating enough of car traffic, and a very large portion of the people in that place own a car, they will drive. It’s a young, Western U.S. city, with all the car-centric sprawl that suggests. Portland was already built to serve cars better than people or transit. What it needed to do was use the MAX as a catalyst to densify.
You know how you fix that sprawl? Density. You know how you justify density? High population growth. Usually attendant to that is the sort of rising property values that attract developers. (Oh but of course, I forget that all development is evil, except for YOUR particular residence, naturally, which has existed since before homo sapiens crossed the land bridge from Asia lo these 15,000 years ago) The fact that we really haven’t had development at the scale of density that the MAX can support–arguably requires, insofar as tax revenues fund transportation of any sort–is an indictment of Metro’s management of the region’s growth spurt over the past few decades: out, not up.
TriMet and the MAX are far from perfect; ignoring the issues inherent with serving a region like Metro Portland is just, well, ignorant.
I agree with you that density is crucial to optimize services and reduce our footprint. My complaint is that it doesn’t seem as if the MAX was laid out to holistically enable the growth and maximization of non-auto travel. I agree with David above that the city has and continues to squander its opportunities to promote, encourage and even demand more public and human transportation.
Rather, it seems that the MAX lines were selected to aid developers in making a quick profit where the developers wanted the lines to go.
Yes, Orenco Station is kinda sorta a good example of a new community built up by the Blue line, but where else has that been copied and is Orenco really that dense?
I’m all for density and MAX, but preferably where it’s needed for overall growth. Don’t bother asking for citations, I can’t provide any. It’s just a feeling I had when I was using Trimet exclusively, but as you say this is not a new concern.
Brutal situation for TriMet. And that bump they were going to get from the payroll tax is likely dead, too. The Dems have all but said that they are cutting the gas tax and reg fee elements of the bill given the petition and the payroll tax will go along with those cuts. What a bad time for public transit in the region. I’m sure the cuts will ripple through planned improvements, too. Like 82nd Ave.
It’ll be interesting to see what the estimated Clackamas TC to downtown run time will be for that new #40 bus. I bet it will be close to the Green Line’s time. However, it will likely only run every half hour.
I live close to MAX on I-84, and the green line trains are typically empty as they go by. And that’s even after they switched to mostly single-car trains. In addition to those people losing their one-seat ride from the I-205 corridor to downtown, folks along with east-west MAX line between Lloyd and gateway will be missing a one-seat ride to Union Station and PSU.
I imagine so. The 14 is like 8 minutes faster off-peak between downtown and Lents, and the 40 is about the same as the Orange line from downtown to Tacoma. But yeah the lack of frequency will be rough. But this kind of scenario is exactly why TriMet should have made it easy for through running trains between the Green and Red lines on 205 at Gateway during a Better Red. The Green line being rerouted to the airport would provide a potentially more useful service to Clack Co than downtown now, and it would be way way cheaper to run than the current downtown service. It may be technically possible still, though I’m not certain about the signaling details around Gateway. Just a shame all around that wasn’t seriously considered.
With the Gateway track changes, it is theoretically possible to have the green line continue on to PDX, and it would be a welcome addition, especially during the periods when the Red Line drops to 30 minute frequencies. I always take MAX to PDX, but it really sucks to get in late and just miss a train at PDX. I can plan for early departures, but flight landing/de-boarding times are unpredictable.
For Green trains to continue north from Gateway, both the NB and SB trains would have to somehow share the center track. NB trains would have to stop and have the driver switch to the other end of the train, before continuing south and around the loop to head north towards the airport. This movement requires the trains to cross the Blue/Red outbound tracks, which is not ideal. Likewise, SB trains would have to cross the inbound Blue/Red tracks. Given that one of the main goals of Better Red was to eliminate these crossover movements, I very much doubt that Trimet would ever consider this kind of operation. They will have Green trains come in and park at the center platform for a layover, and force a transfer to Red or Blue.
Yeah, it’s definitely possible to do it. I recall the general issue (pre Better Red) being a combination of the Steel Bridge scheduling concerns interacting with the Gateway ones (and single tracked portions of the Red Line both at the Gateway loop and near the airport). It’s possible that without the Green Line on the Steel Bridge this kind of cascading delay risk would be reduced with good scheduling. Worth studying at least, since the benefits seem to be pretty clear, the costs aren’t that high, and the CTC Airport line is part of long range plans.
Seems like an actually justifiable use of PCEF funds. Or an opportunity for TriMet to consider some non-payroll tax methods of funding, they should have the authority to levy a property tax up to 0.5% for issued bonds. Why not come up with a plan to reduce future operating costs via capital spending? Do a 50% FX treatment (stop reduction, signal priority, bus lanes) on every frequent route and they could probably save a decent amount on operating. Though that’s probably a bit too complicated for a short term crisis like this.
In general, it’s really disappointing to see nothing from other local agencies. I’m in Seattle now, which funds more service on King County Metro via a transit levy. I know the city is strapped for cash, but it seems like something worth considering.
Some of these cuts are so bad it’s hard to see a real path forward. It’d be nice to see some real urgency from electeds.
So apparently Forward Together is still being planned despite the budget shortfall it seems (sorta, noted by the 4 extension to Lents Town Center that would run along Woodstock Blvd and the 40 going into small portions on Johnson Creek Blvd. But we’re still cooked either way).
I will hate to say and admit, but extending 4 to run along Woodstock Blvd into Lents Town Center may help attract people in the Woodstock neighborhood, but the 30 minute frequency on Woodstock isn’t enough sadly.
In all seriousness, it’s mind boggling that people choose shortening the Green line to go as far as Gateway Transit Center is being the top priority. I don’t even know who wanted that to be the top priority. Just imagine the Yellow/Orange line trains and/or 5th and 6th Ave buses get crammed. The fact that 10-Harold (close to my aunt and uncle’s house on my dad’s side) and 19-Glisan being axed is a bad look.
I can’t even believe that democrats don’t even have the guts to strategize and push back against republicans being typically brainless. Like hello, can’t you just counteract against that diminishing petition? I’ll state again, we’re so cooked.
Forward together is probably now their “if we had the money plan”. Payroll taxes must really be a lot less than what they expected a few years ago.
Replacing the 19 with the 4 is pretty neutral for Woodstock from what I can tell. Not many people ride between the two ends of the line (though I did occasionally when the 70 stopped running). The 4 is a better fit for through riding (since it’s less out of the way travel to go via downtown), but going via downtown is always extremely slow. I wish TriMet would address how slow buses go on 5th/6th.
I actually think the Green line cut is sort of the best choice of bad choices. The MAX is twice as expensive to operate per rider than a frequent bus now, and the Green Line isn’t all that popular. The 14 is 8 minutes faster from Lents to downtown, and I’m sure the 9 and FX2 are similar.
We really need to do what Seattle is doing and get a bond measure on the ballot. That our leaders have let TriMet’s funding get to this crisis point is beyond unacceptable.
If it’s cut it was redundant. People choose to sit in traffic for whatever reasons. Trimet has to charge for services rendered or they will be out of business.
False.