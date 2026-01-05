Monday Roundup: Messengers, Mamdani, e-bike rebates and more

Hi folks. I’m slowly getting the gears turning again after a nice and needed holiday break.

As per usual, here are a few stories I’ve come across (either flagged by myself or by readers) that I think are worth reading. Can’t wait to see you all again at Bike Happy Hour and to share more great stories and videos with you in the coming days and weeks. 2026 let’s go!

Livable streets in the limelight: How much of a priority are livable streets to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani? He shared his mic with his pick for transportation commissioner at his swearing-in and he has already reversed bad policies by his predecessor. (Streetsblog and Streetsblog)

Pricing works in NYC: “Since congestion pricing began one year ago, about 11 percent of the vehicles that once entered Manhattan’s central business district daily have disappeared.” (NY Times)

Lessons learned: A new report from the State of Washington shows that people are much less likely to redeem an e-bike rebate when the amount is just $300. (The Urbanist)

The depths of messengers: A new film from a PhD researcher who studies cultural identity and motion in public space (rad topic!) goes into depth on bike messengers and alleycat races. (The Radavist)

Funding stuck: A cautionary tale for when the Portland region passes a big transportation revenue bond: In Atlanta, projects are taking so long to implement that much of their new funding is having trouble getting out the door. (WSB TV)

Adventure inspiration: A man in England rode across the UK on a very interesting wooden bike and discovered community along the way. (The Guardian)

Cycling without age: I’m going to keep sharing links to this awesome program that gets senior citizens out on the streets via pedal power until someone in Portland steps up to open up a local chapter. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

Not enough people have been hit by cars: A reader shared this story from Vancouver about parents who organized in hopes of getting safety changes to an intersection near their kids’ school, only to have city engineers say engineering rules prevent them from doing anything. (Fox 12)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.