$39 million TriMet grant will fund fuel-cell buses for 82nd Ave transit project

TriMet will upgrade its bus fleet with hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicles and boost its work on 82nd Avenue’s forthcoming bus line thanks to a federal grant announced today.
The Federal Transit Administration has awarded TriMet $39,000,000 through their Low or No Emission Grant Program. TriMet’s award was the sixth largest out of 117 grants nationwide that totaled nearly $1.5 billion. TriMet will use the money to purchase 14 articulated, fuel-cell electric buses for the future FX service along 82nd Avenue as well as install infrastructure at their Powell Operations facility needed for fueling the buses and invest in workforce development to get staff up-to-speed on fuel-cell technology.
Metro and the City of Portland are currently working on a major upgrade of the Line 72 bus line as part of the 82nd Avenue Transit Project, which will bring an upgraded bus line between Clackamas Town Center and the Cully Neighborhood. The award comes one year after the FTA gave TriMet $630,000 to plan that project and builds on a $25 million grant TriMet just received last week to build a new operations facility at an industrial site in northeast Portland that will someday house and maintain the agency’s fleet of battery and fuel-cell powered buses.
These two awards push TriMet far along toward their goal of a 100% zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040.
“We know we need to be leaders in the region and step forward to move the demand for green hydrogen forward in the region,” said TriMet project manager Michael Kiser at TriMet’s June 26th board meeting. “These buses out in the community is just a much better outcome. If we look at Cully as a terminus option, having zero emission buses at that layover facility is something I want to see. I don’t want to have our diesel vehicles out there idling.”
But emissions aren’t the only reason TriMet and the Biden administration want to invest in 82nd Avenue. The portion of Line 72 along 82nd is the busiest bus line in the Portland region and it also has some of the most frustrating service delays. Metro’s locally preferred alternative for the transit project is to develop a new “FX” bus line similar to the one that opened in fall of 2022 on SE Division. The buses will be faster, larger, and will come with upgrades to stops throughout the corridor.
US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg toured 82nd Avenue in a bus last summer, so he appreciates the transformative impact major investments can make.
Outgoing Portland Congressman Earl Blumenauer is the one who invited Buttigieg on that tour and said in a statement today, “Secretary Buttigieg saw first-hand the case for investment on 82nd Avenue. Today, the Biden-Harris Administration delivered.” Blumenauer sees the award as proof the community is united behind a shared vision for 82nd — “Transforming a once neglected area into a thriving corridor in a low-carbon, equitable fashion” — and that the grant will make the vision reality.
TriMet launched its first electric battery powered bus in 2019, but hydrogen fuel-cell technology might be a better fit. Fuel-cell buses cost more up front, ($1.2 million per vehicle versus $750,000 for an electric one, according to one estimate I found) but they have several advantages over battery electric models: they can refuel in a matter of minutes (versus overnight), have greater range and longer run time, are more efficient, and are more resilient to temperature swings.
But unlike battery electric buses, fuel-cell power has emissions. Thankfully, it’s just water.
TriMet says the new bus line should be constructed in 2027 and will begin service in 2029.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
There may be no local emissions for Hydrogen Fuel cells, but the means of production for Hydrogen Fuel cells are almost exclusively fossil fuel based. The technology also hardly exists and is almost entirely unproven. Not exactly the recipe for a bus that needs to be very reliable (since the 72 is the busiest bus route in the state)
If TriMet is serious about pursuing zero-emission buses (which they should be), they need to seriously consider trolleybuses – a zero-emission bus technology which has been operational for a century. A trolleybus may not be the best fit for 82nd (it’s a long route), but shorter routes like the 8, 14, and 15 would be strong candidates. In the meantime, modern diesel buses are relatively low emissions – especially on a per-rider basis, and especially if they are diverting car trips
Currently.
Also, NW Natural is testing a way of generating H2 from methane and embedding the C in concrete rather than emitting it. To me, this seems a reasonable approach to acquiring H2 until we increase our green electricity capacity.
To me, the question of battery vs fuel cell is a technical and practical one that deserves experimentation. Cities like Cambridge are abandoning already built catenary bus lines, so they obviously have some downsides I’d want to understand before recommending a new one.
When you assert that modern diesel engines have “low emissions”, do you mean CO2 or particulates? TriMet’s 2040 deadline for phasing out diesel is a disgustingly long timeline in my opinion.
You’ll forgive me if I don’t get excited about NW Natural finding new ways to extract and profit from fossil fuels. Plus “testing” – fine, if that works it’s worth considering. But it hasn’t worked yet!! We should not be speculating on unproven tech for arguably the important bus route in the state!
I agree, it’s worth experimentation. That should never be the attitude for buying buses for the busiest bus route in the state of Oregon. Experiment on a low or medium ridership route first, then move to a key route.
There are downsides to trolleybuses – namely, capital and maintenance costs associated with maintaining the wires. But those are relatively minor, and eminently solvable. Plus, new trolleybus models have small batteries (range ~10 to 20 miles) to allow for off-wire use in emergency (or just when the collectors fall down).
There are downsides to
trolleybusesto any non-fossil-fuel option, but unlike greenhouse-gas-generated hydrogen trolleybuses are a proven technology for longer bus routes that, with a transition to renewables, does not worsen the climate crisis. This pathetic pandering to the “pipe dreams” of the ecocidal fracked gas industry is a great example of how Portland “progressives” have their own special brand of climate-crisis denial.
My son built a hydrogen fuel cell as his master thesis. The technology is known. The practical applications have not been scaled up, but with Tri-Met’s generous timeline, successful applications of the technology are attainable.
The practical applications is what matters though! The engine working matters, but where the fuel comes from matters just as much. As far as I know, there is basically no existing hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure in Oregon. Is it worth it to build all that for one bus line?
There is existing bus technology for zero emissions that doesn’t require building an entirely new logistical framework. Yes, I think trolleybuses would be ideal, but given that TriMet has already been pursuing Battery Electric it’s pretty strange to also go for hydrogen (operationally). It’s a poor strategic choice, and it’s made worse by the general uncertainty in the hydrogen fuel cell world (both on the producing fuel side and on the bus procurement side)
From TriMet’s perspective, it sounds like less a strategic choice and more “let’s spend some grant money!” Maybe H2 will prove practical, maybe it won’t. But we need more real world experience to know, and it sounds like someone is willing to pay TriMet to help test it. I have no way of knowing if this is the right project or the right technology; it would be interesting to hear more from TriMet.
Hydrogen doesn’t necessarily need the same level of infrastructure that other fuels do — on-site electrolyzers for transit buses have been in use for about 2 decades now: https://www.actransit.org/zeb
Two years ago green hydrogen was only 1% of the total supply, which needs to double, and real-world deployment is “not taking off.”
https://arstechnica.com/science/2024/07/the-greening-of-planes-trains-and-automobiles/
Every “transitional” technology waiting for innovation feels like an ecological debt that we are never going to repay: nuclear waste still piling up in “temporary” casks at plants, fossil fuels to generate hydrogen, plastics turning to smithereens embedded in every living cell and drop of water, etc.
Happy to see more investment in our transit system. Wish we could have seen investment in TV Hwy at the same time, but I guess that planning isn’t as far along as 82nd.