Watch city council races play out with round-by-round animations

The Portland mayor’s race has been finalized, but results of Portland’s 12 city council races are still being tabulated. So far, just two seats have been called: Olivia Clark in District 4 (W/Sellwood) and Steve Novick in District 3 (SE). And while there are still ballots to process, it seems like all 12 seats will remain the same from the initial results.
While we wait, I thought it’d be fun to share animations created using data provided by Multnomah County. This ranked choice voting system is so much more interesting because we can see in real time how the rankings impact each race. With each round of tabulations, the votes of the candidate that was eliminated are transferred to other candidates still in the race. This has had a big impact on some of the contests.
Thanks to a friend I talked to a Bike Happy Hour (thanks JR!), I found a website that allows you to take the County data files and do fun things with them. Check out animations of each race below…
Mayor
In the mayor’s race, we’ve already shared how voters who supported Liv Osthus were so opposed to Rene Gonzalez, that he didn’t get nearly as many of her 16,000 votes (so far) as Carmen Rubio, which effectively doomed his chances. You can see that play out in the animation below. Use the bar at the top to go round-by-round or to pause. Or you can play the animation all the way through (although I find that to be too fast).
District 1
In this race, the four candidates who battled just out of the top three were split between two folks who are on the left of the Portland political spectrum (Steph Routh and Timur Ender) and two candidates on the center-right (Noah Ernst and Terrence Hayes). As they are eliminated, watch who in the top three benefits most from their votes. Avalos was the clear winner and she staked out the progressive left in the race. Loretta Smith is definitely center-right (she’s very supportive of more police for instance) and Jamie Dunphy is center-left. Dunphy benefits great from votes from Ender and Routh, while Hayes’ votes went mostly to Smith and Ernst. Ernst voters were clearly more aligned with Smith than Dunphy. Check out the animation below and see for yourself.
District 2
Dan Ryan and Elana Pirtle-Guiney seem to have the top two spots locked up in early rounds. Sameer Kanal was relatively far behind, but his vote total increased in later rounds thanks to being ranked high by voters who supported other left-leaning candidates like Jonathan Tasini, Marnie Glickman, Michelle DePass, and Nat West. If a more centrist candidate like Maria Hudson would have finished higher, Tiffani Penson might have benefitted from her vote redistribution enough to edge out Kanal.
District 3
This race has the least amount of drama of all four districts. The top three of Steve Novick, Angelita Morillo and Tiffany Koyama Lane were never threatened. It’s still interesting to see how political alignments play out among the left, center, and right-leaning candidates who finished below them. For example, almost all of Harrison Kass’s votes went to fellow “public safety candidate” and Rene Gonzalez network member Kezia Wanner, but there were simply too many progressive voters in southeast for her to break into the top three.
District 4
This race had one clear winner in Oliva Clark. And there was some nail-biting among three candidate below her. Watch how the voters who supported Bob Weinstein, Chad Lykins, and Sarah Silkie impact the top four. Eli Arnold is very close to winning that third seat, but the redistribution from more left-leaning candidates Lykins and Silkie sealed his fate
There are so many lessons and insights to glean from how this election shook out! Remember, if the animation is too quick, you can pause by clicking in the round window. Or just go round-by-round by hitting the arrows. If for some reason these don’t embed well in your browser, the direct link to each one is below:
If this intrigues you, I highly recommend checking out RCVis.com. Get a free login and find the Portland election and poke around the other voter data tools and tables they provide.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Because we all know electing our leadership and legislatures is just a game.
In District #1, “none of the above” (inactive ballots) actually had the most votes, and nearly the most in the other districts.
Over the last few days I’ve realized how much my brain struggles to process RCV results! I think it’s really interesting that, despite most candidates requiring plenty of vote redistribution to the 25 percent threshold, all the candidates who ultimately came out on top got the most votes from the beginning. I don’t know if this is the expected outcome from RCV experts or if it typically works out differently and maybe the high number of candidates in each district meant a few rose to the top from the start. But these graphics are very interesting and help understand the voting pools in each district.
Agreed, this visualization is really helpful in understanding how this worked and what the trends were. Thanks for posting JM!
That less popular opinions/candidates are getting a boost in votes due to this new system doesn’t seem like a benefit to me.
In fact the proponents seem to even admit, if you read between the lines, that they like it because it gives an opportunity for their preferred candidates to be elected where before there was never a chance they would be.
To me that is just as bad right wing gerrymandering or attempts at voter suppression. It’s gross.
No one is given an unfair boost. Ideas are given a voice in proportion to the number of voters who hold them.
This plays out really clearly in D4, where the majority of voters believe it is inhumane to let mentally ill and addicted people suffer in the streets. Those voters ranked Clark, Zimmerman and Arnold as their first choice. Those candidates favor a policy of moving street campers to a Temporary Alternative Shelter Site or other facility, with the possibility of arrest as an incentivizing backstop. (That is the city’s current policy, and there have been very few arrests.)
Green, Lykins and Freeman were most vocal about allowing campers to stay on the street if they preferred to, and were against the possibility of arrest as a compelling motivator. That is a significant minority opinion in D4, and it was given representation on council through Green’s win.
This is a bizarre, incorrect, and misinformed spin on how rcv works. It’s pure disinformation.
Less popular candidates are not getting a boost, at all. Rather, the more popular candidates are getting a boost because they pick up votes from people that support fringe candidates who get eliminated in the early rounds.
The counter to this is that previously voters had to calculate the chance each candidate had of winning. If a candidate they really liked was thought to be unlikely to win, they would feel pressure to vote for someone they didn’t really like but who had the best chance of beating the person they really didn’t like. I think this factored into the mayoral election and many people voted for Wilson instead of Rubio because they felt safe.
The more interesting question now is how this will shape future elections? Will the classical binary appeals give way to more solution/ policy oriented platforms?