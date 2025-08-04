Monday Roundup: E-bikes at war, individual responsibility, Helsinki’s triumph, and more

Hi friends. Welcome to the week.
Here are the most notable stories that came across my desk in the past seven days…
Thrust into advocacy: Many riders get into gravel cycling to avoid drivers; but the author of this piece experienced something tragic while bicycling with a friend and says it has made him want to change the system. (Bike Gear Database)
Look in the mirror: It always feels good when an idea I’ve been beating on my desk about for a while gets carried into a national op-ed by a credible source. This 25-year automotive industry journalist believes we can save thousands of lives by simply taking more responsibility for how we drive and improving our driver education system. (The Washington Post)
E-bikes in war: A Ukrainian drone carried an e-bike and dropped it to a soldier who was stranded on a battlefield. The injured soldier rode the bike to safety. (The Telegraph)
Bathroom lobby: I’m still waiting for someone in Portland to become the champion of public restrooms. Until then, let’s educate ourselves on good public restroom policy. (Yes this is an urbanism issue!) (Greater Greater Washington)
Hell-yes-sinki: This Finnish city experienced a full year without any road traffic deaths and its transportation engineers credit reduced speed limits, better road designs, a good transit network, and more. (YLE)
E-bikes FTW: A new study from Germany found that, “43.1% of electric bicycle trips and 63.2% of electric bicycle mileage would have been undertaken using a car if no e-bike had been available.” (International Journal of Sustainable Transportation)
Tour de France Femmes: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot won the women’s Tour de France in a year that saw big crowds and more interest in the event than ever. Ferrand-Prévot has also re-ignited a passion for cycling in France. (The Guardian)
De minimis victory: Bicycle industry leaders are hailing a move by President Donald Trump that removed the $800 import threshold that allows Americans to bring in packages under that amount duty-free. It’s thought unsafe e-bike batteries and accessories and other products give overseas goods an unfair advantage and create safety hazards. (Bicycle Retailer)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
I’ve been talking up Helsinki for a while now in conversations – that a city of similar size to ours can have 1/10th the road fatalities is a truly eye-opening stat for some people who still believe that “accidents” just happen.
over a 5 year period they averaged 6 deaths per year while we averaged 60.
Finland as a whole (with more land area than OR and a larger population) had 1/3rd the road fatalities.
Finland, along with many European countries, have a culture of “following the rules” and if you don’t, there are consequences. The USA doesn’t have that. “Rules are meant to be broken” is the refrain I heard growing up quite often.
Here and here are lists of countries by road deaths. The US is an extreme outlier (~13 per 100k) with developed nations, and ranks worse in comparison to countries such as Mexico, Russia, Georgia, Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan. There is no evidence that having a culture of “following the rules” is a significant factor related to lower road deaths.
Here is the WHO report on road fatalities from 2018, and an article on the same.
It has much less to do with “following the rules” and much more with the rules themselves, which normalize and favor unsafe behavior while driving. Related to this–the laws promoting unsafe road design–is also one of the largest factors, which is why speed is the most common contributor to crashes.
The US is an extreme outlier when it comes to just about anything that leads to preventable loss of life in high-income nations. IMO, the root cause of this preventable slaughter is not a lack of infrastructure or laws/policy but a society-wide lack of basic human empathy.
Gunshot death:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_violence#/media/File:Gun-related_death_rates_in_high-income_countries,_2010.svg
Gun-related suicide:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_violence#/media/File:Gun-related_death_rates_in_high-income_countries,_2010.svg
Drug overdose:
https://www.commonwealthfund.org/blog/2025/us-overdose-deaths-remain-higher-other-countries-trend-tracking-and-harm-reduction
Road deaths:
https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2023/12/road-safety-annual-report-2023_f83ca809/8654c572-en.pdf
Why do you live here if everywhere else is better?
Are demographics eye opening? Do we think we have too many deaths because of speed limits, lol?
I’ll be interested to see if the change in de minimis import duty exemption is actually enforced, and if so, how. Are they going to inspect packages? Are they going to shut down retailers that don’t charge duties at the point of sale? Are they going to prosecute Americans that don’t voluntarily pay the fees? How is this all going to work? Seems like Amazon, ebay, temu, shein et al are the biggest issues. Is the federal government really going to risk angering those companies and their armies of lobbiests and lawyers? Is Trump just trying to shake down a few big players in hopes of pocketing some more cash?
I’ve been advocating for public facilities in Portland – I just emailed my Council members about it last week. The public facilities in San Francisco are so popular that they expanded to 24/7 access.
I’ve experienced good public restroom facilities in some places, but they take a ton of maintenance, upkeep, and oversight. I thought the Portland loo was a great idea when they first were installed, but in recent years, I’ve seen people just turn them into temporary campsites or completely trash them. Haven’t even thought about them as a viable option for use for quite some time.
Japan has some great public toilets. They’re well maintained and people don’t trash them. I don’t know if they would work as well here.
More like de minimis loss for DIY ebiking. The proprietary ebike cartel gets their way.
The link in the Washington Post paragraph leads to the Bike Gear article by Barry Lachapelle.
I think this is correct URL:
https://archive.ph/oXgDc
I enjoyed the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift much more than I thought I would. PFP is an amazing cyclist.