City survey asks what Portlanders think about traffic safety, enforcement cameras

As our community grasps for solutions to our ongoing crisis of traffic crashes and fatalities, the City of Portland has launched a survey to gauge our mood about automated enforcement cameras.
In a statement today, the Portland Bureau of Transportation says they’ve teamed up with the Portland Police Bureau to ask all Portlanders how they feel about enforcement cameras and road safety in general. “Feedback from the survey will help the city better meet community needs and expectations,” they say.
Portland began its camera program in 2016, following the passage of a state law in 2015 that authorized their use for the first time ever. It took four years to get just four locations equipped with them and and the delays frustrated many advocates. One problem was a bottleneck at the PPB, since each citation (and there were around 42,000 of them per year in the first few years) had to be verified by a sworn officer. That bottleneck was fixed in 2022 when Oregon lawmakers passed a bill allowing non-police to review and process citations. Another source of delay was the camera vendors, who former PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty once threatened to fire because of it.
Today it seems like PBOT has ironed out the wrinkles and there are now 28 cameras actively issuing citations (with two under repair) and another 10 coming online soon. The city deploys two types of cameras: one just for speeding and the other, “intersection safety cameras,” that can also cite for red light running.
I haven’t heard what prompted this latest survey, but based on city documents about the program, PBOT does a survey once per year just to monitor public perception. This will also give the agency fresh information to indoctrinate a new slate of City Council candidates and a new mayor next year.
They survey asks a range of questions about the cameras. It also queries respondents about the role of speeding in traffic crashes, whether or not the city is doing enough enforcement of traffic laws in general, and more.
Take the survey here.
It seems like the bad news of traffic related injuries and deaths in Portland just doesn’t stop. I was very sad to see that city council candidate Noah Ernst was just hit by a drunk driver. We need traffic enforcement, not more surveys.
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/politics/elections/portland-city-council-candidate-noah-ernst-hit-by-drunk-driver/283-372eed97-5c8f-4eb4-bd86-a9a979df3025
I am really interested in what Portlanders think about this topic, but the self-selected group of folks taking it isn’t going to tell us.
Portland can be expected to establish a committee to interpret the survey findings then set up a public involvement meeting to sift through action items. Finally, to ground-truth solutions, a fact finding trip to Amsterdam for the City Council will assure that no taxpayer funds will wasted.
It’s unclear what the point of the survey is. PBOT should not be making safety decisions based on the opinion of people answering a survey about whether they “like” or “agree” with certain statements or enforcement practices. They should make these decisions based on what actually increases public safety. (And, btw, automated cameras that are NOT monitored by the police bureau is one of those strategies; when they monitoring cameras stays within the police bureau, then the funding is subject to competing with whatever else the police want to spend money on.). The last question was typically galling and ill-phrased. Here is my write-in answer: “We need increased traffic safety enforcement, but we also need prevention. There is ample evidence that ending turning on red lights, that enforcing state law regarding daylighting of intersections, that lowering speed limits (and especially ending the absurd practice of having so many different speed limits within the city), that changing the timing of traffic lights to slow rather than speed traffic, etc. would reduce collisions, deaths, injuries, and property damage. You can do all that AND also add the cameras and other enforcement mechanisms. OTHER JURISDICTIONS HAVE DONE IT. Stop asking the public’s opinion and start saving the public’s health.”
Also what’s with asking so many questions? Do you really want to discourage people from completing this exercise in futility?
Lois, lowering the speed limits without concurrent enforcement is performative and serves no purpose except to remind people that they don’t have to follow the law in Portland.