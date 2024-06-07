A ‘gunfire vandal’ is shooting at automated enforcement cameras

A Portland driver has unlocked a new level of rage. In several acts of what the Portland Police Bureau are referring to as “gunfire vandalism,” someone is driving around and shooting at automated enforcement cameras.
In a statement Thursday, the PPB said the suspect has fired a handgun at “city equipment” at least seven times and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. While they didn’t mention what type of city equipment is being targeted, it’s very obvious what’s going on based on a video released by PPB in an effort to track down the shooter.
In a PPB video from May 27th around 5:10 am, a man is shown driving a black Subaru WRX eastbound on SE Washington through the intersection of 103rd. When he see the traffic camera just east of the southeast corner, he hits the brakes, swerves over and parks in the bike lane, hops out, draws his weapon, aims it high, fires off three shots, then runs back to his car and drives away.
There’s a Portland Bureau of Transportation “intersection safety camera” at that exact spot. The camera snaps photos and sends citations in the mail to folks who run the light and/or speed. It was installed within the last year and is one of 27 automated enforcement cameras currently operated by PBOT (with more on the way). The agency sees the cameras as a vital part of their Vision Zero effort that has zeroed in on speed as a main culprit of traffic deaths and injuries.
It’s a setback for a program that was beset by delays for years due to what city officials said were delays in procurement and problems with the vendor. It was only last fall when the logjam broke and a flood of new cameras were able to hit the streets. PBOT chooses camera locations based on crash history and law requires them to only be used on streets with an above average rate of collisions.
Most of the revenue from the citations (around 70%) goes to the State of Oregon. Of the money that does come to the City of Portland, most of it goes back into maintaining and operating the system. Anything left over is dedicated to safety projects on high crash corridors. Some violators are given an option to attend a safety class in lieu of payment.
When I shared a video about this on Instagram this morning, several commenters expressed concern about stray bullets. Others cheered the shooter, calling him a “hero.” “Why are we mad about this? These cameras suck,” someone wrote. This situation reflects an erosion of norms since the pandemic that has resulted in more reckless driving and wanton disregard among some drivers for courteous vehicle operation and compliance with traffic laws.
PPB are asking anyone with information about the suspect to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and put “Property Crimes Unit case number 24-134019” in the subject line.
The camera depicted is such a great example of how simple and inexpensive traffic safety infrastructure is turned into a ridiculous example of excess. Instead of purchasing elaborate hundred thousand dollar cameras, Oregon needs to stop requiring a facial ID for traffic tickets and start employing the cheap plate reading radar guns that are widely used in Europe. They also need to start installing cheap dummy cameras and rotating cameras so that drivers have no idea where the real cameras are.
As for Portland’s concentration of cameras in “communities of concern”, there are plenty of reckless and homicidal drivers in inner PDX and SW Portland. The Lloyd district, in particular, is just @#$%ing bonkers.
Regarding your last lines. The Lloyd area might be bonkers but much more of East Portland is bonkers. I live east of 205 and have for almost 8 years after many more years living in very inner Portland. The roads out here are straighter for longer with fewer lights/stop signs, wider than most anywhere in inner N/NE/SE and not nearly as congested with peds, cyclists and a lot of the time, other vehicles. I commute into inner SE daily and once you cross 205 or 92nd or maybe 82nd, pick one, the vibes change. Sometimes I feel like I don’t live in Portland, for a number of reasons, and the roads/traffic feels/lack of other cyclists out here is a big part of why. I absolutely welcome more automated traffic enforcement and hell, actual human police traffic enforcement, I don’t care that “communities of concern” is problematic for you.
Perhaps I was not clear but I was not arguing that we should install fewer cameras in E PDX but rather that we can mitigate spatial biases by installing more of them everywhere.
Ah, gotcha. I’m with you 100%. ^handshake emoji^
I’ve been saying this for years. We don’t need 10,000 cameras in the city. We just need a few hundred that work and then thousands of dummy installations that look exactly the same.
There was a British crime study over ten years ago that found that most crimes were occurring near cameras, simply because most cameras were dummy installations or broken, that it was impossible for any human to monitor them all. Most vulnerable people avoided any area that had cameras as being the most dangerous places. Installing too many cameras is a lot like installing too many stop signs – eventually everyone ignores all of them, even the ones that are needed. It turns out Big Brother just doesn’t care.
But why do we need red light and speed cameras at all? Wouldn’t it be more effective to monitor people’s personal phone GPS units instead, to see if they are moving too fast or passing through a red light?
The problem with plate reading cameras is that many of the lawbreakers don’t have plates on their cars. Including the Subaru referenced in this story.
Feels like a good spot to start looking is a list of recently ticketed individuals.
This is one of the newer cameras too. Admittedly the cameras along Stark/Washington have been plagued with calibration issues. Maybe if broken, PBOT will finally fix them
And no license plate, apparently? Awesome.
He took it off before committing the crimes, but I can almost guarantee that if they checked the photo ticket database for vehicles matching this description, they would find someone who got a ticket in the last year. This is most likely a reaction to one or more fines from these cameras.
Most likely the car was stolen.
Its insane that someone feels so entitled to driving recklessly that they’re willing to go out and shoot up traffic cameras over it. I’m sad that we have to share Portland with psychos like him.
I saw your instagram post about it. The comments were disturbing. I hope people realize that discharging a gun into the air in an urban area is potentially deadly. I also hope people realize that cameras are a direct result of not being able to trust motorists to drive at safe and legal speeds through our communities.
What the actual %^*+??????
This person should be brought to justice ASAP.
When we find this fellow, I hope the punishment ins’t jail time. Instead, I would prefer a wise judge to sentence him to watch as his pride-and-joy WRX is crushed into a handy cube of scrap metal and plastic, suitable for use as a coffee table.
“Vehicle-based violence”?! Don’t cheapen the term by using it for something tangential at best (the dude isn’t even in/on a vehicle in your photo.)
yeah i’ll reconsider that. thanks.
This is clearly “pedestrian-based violence” considering he was on foot at the time of the shooting.
My friend got an expensive ticket because she was stuck in an intersection behind a car when the light turned red. The extremely dangerous drivers that I’ve seen, obviously in stolen cars don’t care about automated enforcement cameras. Rich people who can pay tickets aren’t affected proportionately. The implications of the enforcement money going into buying more traffic cameras mean that there’s just going to be more cameras and a higher cost of living. I have zero tickets (well, one ticket, but that was over twenty years ago and I was just being an assertive driver on an empty street and the cop was fund raising), and you think that putting more cameras around leading to more tickets is going to make me a safer driver? I can taste the anxiety of getting a ticket going 45 in the recently changed to 35 zone adjacent to road construction on NE Columbia when the camera flash snapped. Is my registration updated to my new address? Is there a ticket percolating through the mail to my old address that is then going to double and triple cost? Am I going to have a $600 driving fee for driving 45 on Columbia. Columbia Blvd? Are you serious? Thank you for including the bit about the fund raising revenue stream and where is the negative feedback in this loop? If the cameras make money and the money makes more cameras, then where does it level off? Is paying more money to the city and state for a ticket and then paying more money to my auto insurance company fitting into the vision zero? There’s is some negative feedback in the control loop which in this case is WRX Dude. This reminds me of that arts tax passed about 9 years ago. What a great idea, paying money for the children to have an art teacher in every school Oh wait, reading the details, the money to the individual schools is quite limited and the excess raised above the modest sum to each school goes to Oregon Ballet Theatre and Regional Arts and Culture Council and Portland Youth Philharmonic. All worthy institutions no doubt. I have close friends who benefit from each of these institutions. Have you been in the lunch room of the shop floor when it’s tax time, and your $15/hour workmates have to pay a separate check with separate form to the city for this tax. Do you know how much resentment this creates? Do you ever think about the class war implications of transportation policies? Do you know how poisonous it is when your city government is impoverishing you? Think about making $15 an hour and getting a ticket for just $80 let’s say, which is probably your fun budget for the month, and then there’s some condescending clause where, you can attend a safety class for 2 hours in your evening and make the ticket go away. Most people don’t just have free time to throw away like that. Is there childcare at these things? Bike lanes are great! Greenways are great! traffic speed-o-meters that show your speed I appreciate. This traffic photo program is so predatory. There’s REAL DANGER out there on the streets in the form of drugged out, car stealing, nihilistic, testosterstoned drivers which this program does virtually nothing to address.
Get your head straight. Spoken as a lifelong commuter bicyclist.
