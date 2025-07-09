New City Club research will tackle Portland’s Vision Zero failure

If Portland never reaches Vision Zero, it won’t be for a lack of effort or analysis. Now a new, independent report by City Club will add another layer of research onto this vexing challenge of preserving every life on the road.
Since City Council adopted the Vision Zero resolution in 2015, which called on them to marshal the resources to achieve zero road deaths by this year, they’ve consistently monitored and tracked progress via a series of internal updates and reports. In 2024 the City Auditor investigated the program and gave it a mixed review.
Now Portland City Club will devote its considerable research capacity to the issue. City Club is a nonprofit with a mission to, “inform the community in public matters and to arouse in them a realization of the obligations of citizenship.” “The [City Club research] committee will study the effectiveness of current strategies and evidence-based alternatives that could help Portland move closer to its safety goals,” reads a description of the upcoming report. City Club announced the effort in an email on June 27th.
They will assemble and independent team of City Club members to aid their research committee. Those selected must commit to 12 months of service and be free from any conflicts of interest and/or financial contracts related to Vision Zero work.
Here are a few of the questions City Club hopes to answer:
- How does the current implementation of the Vision Zero plan affect traffic fatalities? Are these policies effective, sufficient, and enforced?
- What policies would improve Portland’s Vision Zero approach, or hasten the results? Are there more aggressive or effective policies that could be adopted?
- How should Vision Zero balance other transportation objectives, such as environmental concerns, public safety response times, and freight mobility?
The report will issue a set of recommendations and its finding are likely to be closely considered by community and elected leaders. I still hear transportation bureau staffers refer to City Club’s 2013 report, No Turning Back: A City Club Report on Bicycle Transportation in Portland. That report was more than words on paper as City Club formed an advocacy committee after it was published with an aim of pushing forward on its recommendations.
City Club’s initiative comes at a time when Portland’s Vision Zero efforts are at an inflection point. The overall narrative and statistical trend suggests a new normal of annual road fatalities that are double the amount the city had in the early 2000s. But the startling rise in deaths between 2018 and 2021 has plateaued. After a downward trend in the last three years, our current tracker shows just 15 people have been killed on Portland roads so far this year —that’s less than half the number on this same date last year and puts us on track for the lowest total since 2012.
Political winds also suggest a new era is afoot in how roads are managed. Safety advocates have a strong champion in Portland City Councilor Tiffany Koyama Lane, who has made Vision Zero her top priority. In the recently adopted city budget, Koyama Lane fought for and saved $670,000 in Vision Zero safety project funding that was on the chopping block. A budget note sponsored by Koyama Lane will move a top Vision Zero staffer out of the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) and into the office of the City Administrator for Public Works, “to ensure they have full access to critical cross-bureau collaboration and initiatives.”
PBOT also faces the most severe budget crisis in the history of the agency. This is forcing the agency to consider bold ideas like a new local tax or fee to raise revenue, or even banning car use on some roads to reduce maintenance costs and increase the community value of our shared right-of-way.
Given this context, it’s a good time for City Club to embark on this project. Hopefully their final report will grasp that Portland’s failure to accomplish its Vision Zero goal is just as much of a political problem as it is a technical one.
Like many transportation problems that are characterized as intractable or impossible, the solution to saving lives is simple: we need to dramatically reduce driving trips and decrease human exposure to cars and their drivers. That’s how we fix congestion, clear the air, improve our neighborhoods, strengthen the local economy, build a more resilient, vibrant city — and it’s how we achieve Vision Zero.
If it succeeds, City Club’s research will provide even more ammunition to advocates, agency staff, and elected officials who are working to bend the arc of political possibility.
— For more on this initiative view City Club’s full recruitment message and/or apply to be on the research committee here.
As I have often said / written in the the past the opposite of Vision Zero is ‘Zero Vision’.
Based on past expert witness consulting for bike ped injuries (in Oregon) I have noted from this experience that the tougher nut to crack (and often overlooked) is the legal / courts side of things…and is not the engineering side (as engineers are great problem solvers – if planners and political leadership give engineers the correct outcomes to fix).
The uptick in deaths starting in 2020 correlates perfectly with the pandemic and the George Floyd protests, followed by PPB going on strike and refusing to enforce traffic laws. And that’s where we are today.
As so many people have said on BP ad nauseum, you can have all of the so-called “safe” infrastructure in the world, but if you don’t have basic enforcement of the laws that exist to promote safety, then VZ is meaningless.
Even in my “safe” SW Portland neighborhood, I can hear cars and motorcycles racing up and down the streets, all night long. These drivers know that no one is enforcing the law and they can drive as fast and dangerously as they want.
The past few years have also seen more distracted driving, particularly as vehicles come with “features” that are distracting (when I accepted a ride in a friend’s car recently, I observed his phone relaying to his car’s dashboard a text message telling him he had a filled prescription ready for pickup at a particular pharmacy. I watched his eyes leave the road to look at the text on the dashboard, and then watched him wondering which prescription it was based on the price and the pharmacy. WHY DOES A DRIVER NEED THIS WHILE DRIVING??), as well as more addiction to mobile phones, and more “businesses” that incentivize distracted and aggressive driving by delivery drivers and by ‘rideshare’ drivers. And so many more things, because no one is really saying, “we need to decide if this makes communities safer or more dangerous before it gets implemented in our community.”
Nice try . . . The mayor at the time told them to stop enforcing traffic laws because of COVID. No mayor has rescinded that order since then.
Correct. Unfortunately the usual tack of “repeat a lie until it is accepted as fact” is all to common in emotionally charged arguments like this.
This outlet has a responsibility to choose not to publish blatant mistruths and today it has failed.
On August 7, 2023, I was there in person when Sgt. Ty Engstrom with PPB Traffic Division publicly admitted at a press conference that their announcement in 2021 that they would no longer be enforcing traffic law was done as a political move to get increased funding. See article https://bikeportland.org/2023/08/07/protestors-shout-down-officials-at-road-safety-press-conference-377884
“I [bp editor Jonathan Maus (cc’d here)] asked him again about his press conference two years ago when he broadcast to everyone that the PPB wasn’t able to enforce traffic laws. And he finally admitted that it wasn’t a good idea. And that it was a political move. “We needed to create a stir to get some change to get them [city council] to fund us back up,” he said. “I mean that’s the honest truth. I know that could make things more dangerous. I don’t know. But at the same time, we needed some change.””
Hahaha… so you’re saying that the reason that the police sit back and don’t ticket or patrol for people on their phones driving, people running red lights, people speeding is because the mayor hasn’t given them the ok to do this?
The uptick in road fatalities across the US definitely preceded Covid and George Floyd. Yes there was a surge at this time but the trend was already very firmly established
Also, the 2020 spike in road fatalities was not isolated to Portland. This was a trend across the country, whether communities saw less police enforcement or not
This is blatantly dishonest and I’m disappointed that Jonathan approved this comment. Misinformation like this is rampant in activist circles and continues to harm our community and our relationship with police. I’m sick of seeing these lies repeated.
PPB did not strike and it was the City of Portland under Ted Wheeler who directed them to stop conducting routine traffic stops:
Mayor and Police Chief Announce PPB Will Change Traffic Enforcement, Consent Search Protocols
Lmao I don’t know what you think that press release says, but it definitely does not say that the city directed cops to stop conducting routine traffic stops. First, it is an announcement from the mayor and the chief of police (so the decision is equally attributable to the police as the city). More importantly, it says they will deprioritize non-moving and non-safety related citations, specifically to focus on and increase enforcement of stopping dangerous driving like speeding and reckless driving in high crash corridors. So we should have gotten more enforcement against speeding and reckless driving under this policy, not less. This is entirely separate from the disbanding of the traffic unit referenced above and the public announcement of the disbanding, which police admitted was done specifically for political purposes to increase their budget.
The relationship with police in this town is bad because PPB doesn’t want to do their real jobs; they want to beat up lefty protestors, shoot off chemical weapons in neighborhoods and near schools, lie about public office holders, and then refuse accountability. For just the latest example of this, see this piece in the Mercury today.
https://www.portlandmercury.com/opinion/2025/07/08/47914550/normandale-survivors-asked-police-for-an-explanation-what-portland-got-was-a-partial-apology-and-more-excuses
Fred, I agree with you characterizing the Portland Police Bureau as “going on strike” when they dissolved their Traffic Division. The worst part, though, is the way they publicly announced it as a political stunt to get more funding, blaming and twisting the meaning of the Defund the Police rallying cry and movement. (See my reply below to Solar Eclipse documenting division head Sgt.Ty Engstrom publicly admitting to this.)
I find it reprehensible that some in our police department would make a public political show of announcing a move that they knew would give carte blanche to drivers so they could disobey traffic law with impunity. Looking at traffic death vs gun death numbers in Portland, as just one example, how is it they even justified eliminating traffic enforcement as a ‘low priority’ for keeping citizens safe?
We’ve read here and on the Shift listserv many stories from people who had made police reports and asked the officer to ticket/investigate/follow-up on hit-and-run reckless drivers when they had the full plate number, eyewitness accounts, and sometimes even full video, but the assigned officer would not make the effort to charge the driver.
Additionally, we have many stories of police trying to enforce laws that don’t exist on cyclists, or misunderstanding the law and failing to issue citations to the driver when they “remained at the scene”, but were nevertheless at fault.
With all the hue and cry and accusations and leaving of false impressions and other forms of BS that blame the increase in traffic fatalities only on lack of enforcement (for example https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2023/07/portland-traffic-stops-reach-record-low-while-fatal-crashes-spike.html), and in turn blame that on the Black Lives Matter movement (“riots”), and ‘defunding the police’, I think it is important to accurately describe what has gone on at our PPB with traffic enforcement.
1. No ‘defunding’ caused the staffing shortage at PPB in 2021.
2. Dropping traffic enforcement ‘due to staffing shortage’ and announcing it publicly, was one, a political move, and two, encouraged reckless driving
3. Many officers do not know, understand, and/or agree with the law related to bicyclists and pedestrians
4. Many peds, cyclists, drivers, etc., do not know or understand our traffic laws, resulting in people feeling confused and/or (mistakenly) entitled to a ROW, or protective force field, that they do not have. Changing behaviors is not all about punishment. PBOT could use multiple means of educating people that have been effective in other jurisdictions.
5. We have some ambiguous infrastructure, that in some cases even encourages violation of legal ROW laws (example: “cross bikes”)
6. Even with all the evidence handed to them, officers choose not to pursue reckless drivers, except in tragedies of death or severe injury
7. Some officers appear to be ‘quiet quitting’, and ‘slow walking’ in their responses to less dramatic crimes, like traffic crimes and burglary. These are the crimes that affect generally law-abiding citizens the most, so failure to enforce against them gets people’s attention that the police are not ‘protecting’ us as they should.
***
[* One point I would like to make on the side of the police, however, is that I have heard that it is very discouraging to an officer who puts the time into documenting a case and when it finally goes to court have to make schedule changes to appear, sometimes multiple times when the case is set back, and then the victim and/or key witnesses fail to show up in court and the case is dismissed. When reporting a traffic crime, it is important to emphasize to the officer, “I will show up in court.”]
Does anyone blame the Leahs?
I have a policy (pick me! pick me!) that would have almost certainly saved the lives of five young men in 2024. Ban police chases. Outright. No more. Young men’s brains are not fully developed. It is young men who usually find themselves at street takeovers, stealing cars and doing other things that trigger a police chase. A police chase ensures there are two speeding vehicles on the road and puts innocent, otherwise uninvolved, civilians at risk. VZ Portland TTBOMK won’t push for this specifically which is a head scratcher. Young men who engage in antisocial and criminal behavior should be held accountable. But they shouldn’t receive a death sentence before trial. And for crying out loud Police shouldn’t increase the overall danger on the road by incentivizing a fleeing vehicle to speed ever faster and speeding themselves in pursuit.
I am particularly interested in whether City Club will parse out Portland-specific issues vs what we are experiencing throughout the country.
Weird how a decade of removing lanes, narrowing streets, adding barricades and removing reasonable access to homes and businesses has not only failed to force people to stop driving, it’s actually made walking and bicycling more dangerous.
Then throw completely unregulated electric bikes and scooters into the mix, normalize illegal camping, littering and drug use on our car-free paths and effectively halt fare enforcement on public transit.
Stand back and scratch your head. Wonder how this could all possibly be related.
Then go vote for the same failed policies all over again. It’s the Portland Way!
How many trips will they take to Amsterdam and Copenhagen?
As many as there are tax payer dollars for.
The smarty pants haven’t figured out yet that flowing traffic is safe traffic. Disjointed traffic (as created by traffic lights) is less efficient and more dangerous. Imagine if we had invested in creating more than a few token roundabouts over the years. https://www.carmel.in.gov/government/departments-services/engineering/roundabouts
“ Roundabouts move traffic more efficiently and reduce the number of fatalities and serious-injury accidents. They work because of their safety record, their compatibility with the environment, their aesthetics and their ability to make it easier for pedestrians and bicyclists to navigate.
The number of injury accidents in Carmel have reduced by about 80 percent and the number of accidents overall by about 40 percent.”
P.S. as a bonus the lower speeds and fewer motorized traffic lanes don’t increase commute times