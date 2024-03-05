Closer look at new carfree path through Rose City Golf Course

After its first iteration was destroyed by driving advocates, the newly hardened carfree path through Rose City Golf Course (built as a key section of the 70s Neighborhood Greenway project) has survived for a few weeks. Given that it’s now made of concrete poured onto the ground and in the form of multi-ton barriers, it would take a mighty effort to remove it.
I took a closer look at the project yesterday and experienced the anger some folks in the neighborhood feel about the project first-hand.
While I was standing in the golf course parking lot taking video and photos, a full-sized Chevy pickup rumbled toward me (you can see the truck in a photo in the gallery below). I ignored it at first, then a window came down and I heard yelling in my direction. I bent over and peered into the rolled-down passenger-side window to pay attention to what an older mas was saying to me. I felt his anger and hatred immediately — even though we exchanged no small talk. He didn’t ask me any questions or try to understand what I was doing out there. He just went right into tirade-mode: “You have nothing better to do with your time than film people going up this hill?!! You’re a bike Nazi! I bet you got beat up in high school!” It was all so random and strange, yet I understood exactly what was going on (I’m well-aware how our society has become tremendously tribalist and divided). I actually felt bad for the guy. I barely replied. Just looked at him with a shocked face. “I’m just documenting the infrastructure!” I replied. “The infrastructure? Yeah it’s really messing things up for everyone who lives up on the hill! I’m glad you got beat up in high school! You bike Nazi!!”
This man — who’s probably someone’s loving grandpa, friend, and well-loved community member in other circles; yet has nothing but blind hate for a middle-aged stranger in a puffy jacket standing in a parking lot doing his job (note that I didn’t film at all) — then sped away, squealing his back tires and recklessly exiting the parking lot of the Rose City Golf Course.
This is now the city we live in. Where PBOT does a project to establish a safe street that requires drivers to alter their routes and some people get so mad they destroy the infrastructure, scrawl “F*** PBOT” graffiti nearby, and then verbally assault someone they don’t know. Sigh. And no, I didn’t get it on video because it could have escalated the situation and I didn’t want the man to feel antagonized. As it was, if he ever reflects back on that moment, I hope he recalls that I was absolutely shocked at his behavior and that I was calm and nice to him in response.
OK, back to the project…
As I shared last month, the new installation includes three Jersey barriers: one to block drivers from exiting the golf course parking lot, and two to block drivers from going north on NE 72nd Drive from NE Tillamook. There are also four long sections of low-profile concrete curbs and two speed bumps. Unfortunately, because it’s still physically and geometrically possible for a driver to fit their car into the northbound lane, many people still drive north (see video below). It’s truly astounding how otherwise upstanding people will choose to blatantly disregard laws meant to protect people just for their convenience. We should never normalize that!
I was only there for a few minutes and saw one driver exit the golf course parking lot through the enter-only lane, then drive north — in the wrong way in the southbound lane (video below). I also talked to a bike rider who said he uses this stretch of 72nd Drive often and says drivers still drive north. I also noticed deep tire tracks in a planted median that separates the parking lot from NE 72nd Drive. It’s clear people are driving northbound from the lot, then crossing over a gap in the concrete curbs as soon as possible. It appears that the Portland Bureau of Transportation will have to install a continuous barrier along the entire easternmost lane of NE 72nd through the golf course if we want to keep drivers out of the carfree path.
There is also standard and ample signage that makes it clear no turns are allowed onto the northbound lane that the lane is closed to drivers, and so on. But alas, like many other locations throughout Portland, the only way to stop some drivers from breaking the law is to make it geometrically impossible and/or to have a conspicuous law enforcement presence 24/7. It’s pretty sad that so many drivers behave like entitled little toddlers and we have to essentially baby-proof our infrastructure to make sure they don’t hurt themselves or others. Grow up people! Life in a city requires you to defer your selfishness and sense of entitlement to others so that we can all exist safely.
I didn’t want to make this an op-ed, but folks leave me no choice. Back to the project itself…
The good news is that the current design is a huge step above what was there initially. I saw many people out walking and jogging, and it was a dreary, cold, drizzly night. When the sun comes out, this new path will be poppin’! I hope we don’t have to rely on humans to reinforce the rules for drivers and that either PBOT returns to make it even more robust and/or these miscreant drivers exchange their pettiness for precaution and find a different way around.
Maybe we should plan some events to activate the new path even more. Let’s set up a temporary mini-golf course in the street!
Have you used this yet by bike, on foot, or in your car? Let us know how it’s working — or not — for you.
You can report bad Uber/ lift drivers here. https://www.portland.gov/transportation/regulatory/private-hire/pfht-complaint
I’m not sure it does anything but we are the city that works (after many complaints are logged).
Thanks but it wasn’t an uber/lyft driver.
So he was going to go up the hill but then thought better of it because you might film him. Don’t they realize PBOT will shutdown the whole street to drivers if they keep this up? Hopefully it won’t come to that and things will largely calm down like the contentious diverters on Clinton and Ankeny. Interestingly enough during my years of nearly daily biking on Lincoln I’ve only seen three people circumvent the diverters. One each at 20th, 30th and 39th.
I don’t think this is anything new. Any project that slightly inconveniences people generates some ire. Going back all the way to 2007 I remember the Tillamook bicycle boulevard pissing a driver off so much they they purposefully close passed me all so the could wait behind the huge line of cars in front of Grant.He had some words for me as I passed him. Something about wasting money and taxes you know the usual. Mind you the money wasted was for some very small road markings and signs for wayfinding. The inconvenience in this case was that cyclists were directed to “his” road.
It is interesting to me that one of the complaints people have is the barriers don’t look nice but we may end up with way more of them than would be needed because of scofflaw drivers off-roading in the park. I had hoped once installed that things would calm down but due to a small number of neighbors continuing to try and whip people into a frenzy and implying that these dangerous behaviors are a form of protest that could successfully undo the improvements I think we have reached the point where enforcement is needed. Driving the wrong way on a one way street is a class B traffic violation with a 285 dollar presumptive fine, it seems like a situation where a few enforcement actions would pay for themselves and likely help end the problem.
Any notes on the signage leading up to the intersection- warning people. The traffic cones do make it look like something more will happen or that this is in progress. I do like to bike through on the street
Hi Joel,
There is good signage at NE Tillamook, including a yellow advisory sign that reads “Dead End: Except Bicycles”. There are no turn signs and several big “Road Closed” signs. Anyone who drives north on 72nd knows what they are doing and is breaking the law. And if they don’t realize that, they shouldn’t have a license.
Haters gonna hate. My wife and I walked our dogs on the newly closed stretch of road two Saturdays ago. Despite the rain, wind, and cold there were a lot of other people out enjoying the new path with us. This new treatment is an improvement for most. I’m excited to see the new paths that the city has planned for the perimeter of the golf course.
It’s been somewhat amazing watching this unfold on varied forums. Some local neighbors think it’s the worst thing ever. Others don’t like it, but understand why it’s being done, and are ok with it, and open to the change. Other people love it and have been waiting for the change for years.
Oddly it’s the older crowd that is the most vocal and opposed, and will often reference some halcyon days of when they biked around Portland 30+ years ago, and then based on that they will state that they have no idea why this now needs to be closed to cars.
“I bet/I’m glad you got beat up in high school” is some kind of strange boomer insult, I guess?
I’m hoping PBOT comes through this spring with lane markings and maybe a whole line of flexposts or similar to make this closure even more clear. A line of posts and cable along the golf course parking lot would further restrict the ease of cutting around the barriers.