Electric vehicles damage Rose City Golf Course, neighbors blame bikes

People who live near Rose City Golf Course in northeast Portland awoke Monday morning to large scars of damage criss-crossing the grassy turf. The deep skidmarks and tread patterns make it clear the damage was done by people riding some sort of two-wheeled vehicle. Witnesses claimed the vehicles were electric and one Rose City Park resident, “Mel L.,” posted photos to Nextdoor and falsely blamed the damage on “e-bikes.”
“Just wait until bikes are allowed on the golf course,” Mel L. wrote. “Sorry, PP&R, but signage won’t stop this.”
The damage to the golf course has ramped up emotions surrounding a current proposal from Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) to build new bike trails in and around the golf course and adjacent Rose City Park.
It’s clear Mel L. is using this terrible behavior and vandalism to further a position shared by other nearby residents who’ve made it clear they do not support any new bike access as part of the PP&R trail project. Another person on Nextdoor, Janet Loughery, who’s been a loud voice against the bike trails in the past, piled onto the anti-bike sentiment in the thread: “These are the people the city wants to legally allow on the golf course by building trails they can have easier access to. This behavior will be come commonplace. Just say NO to trails on the golf course.”
Both Mel L. and Loughery are spreading misinformation and/or willfully misleading other residents because they don’t want more and/or certain type of people using the park.
The products used in the park were not “e-bikes.” As I recently explained in reporting on a tragic electric motorcycle crash in Tualatin, it’s common for people to use the term “e-bike” for vehicles that are not technically or legally bicycles in an way, shape or form other than having two wheels and a handlebar. For some folks, like law enforcement officials who write crash statements, it’s simply a matter of being ignorant of Oregon laws and/or not thinking the words we used to describe things matters. For others, like with these Nextdoor posters, it’s a matter of willfully painting a group with the wrong brush to further an agenda.
The discovery of this damage just as new access for bicycling is being considered, reminds me of the debate around bicycling in Forest Park. Back in 2010, as the conversation was shifting to support new and improved bike trails in Forest Park, someone tipped off PP&R staff about an illegal, handbuilt bike trail in a remote section of the park. The trail damaged a creek and was sloppily cut into the hillside. Bike advocates condemned the unsanctioned trail, but more importantly, PP&R staff and people who opposed cycling in Forest Park used it as a way to thwart forward progress on the biking plans. To this day, almost nothing has come from years of earnest advocacy to improve cycling in Forest Park thanks in large part to how some people leverage irresponsible actions of a few into an agenda that excludes all.
When it comes to the damage to Rose City Golf Course, a PP&R spokesperson told BikePortland this morning the greens have been repaired and the damage had no impact on golfers. As for what they were riding? “Some sort of vehicle,” the PP&R staffer shared. “We cannot confirm that e-bikes were used as someone claimed.”
We’ll get our first sense of how this damage might influence the city’s trail project tonight when PP&R hosts its second community meeting for the Rose City Recreational Trail Project. On the agenda is a discussion of trail designs, proposed trail locations, and more. The meeting will be held online from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Find the meeting Zoom link and learn more here.
I also don’t distinguish between the various kinds of e-bikes. Anything with a motor and a non-human power source is something different than a bicycle.
I doubt that a human powered bike, or e-bike has the torque to make ruts so deep. Look more for a trail bike with off road knobby tires and a 200 cubic inch or greater engine.
An e-bike is not a bike any more than a motorbike is a bike. A motorbike has an engine, and an e-bike has a motor. An e-bike can be transformed into a moped with a trivial and invisible software modification, but a conventional moped has no motor, rather an engine.
The lingo is confusing.
Don’t get me started on “scooter”.
The electric motorcycles that caused this damage were likely Surron’s. E-bikes have motors that are less than 750 watts, bosch units as an example only put out 250 watts of continuous power, 600 watts peak. The surron has 8600 stock and can put out 30000 watts with upgrades. The Surron-X also weighs over 100 pounds.
You should care about the difference between an e-bike and an electric motorcycle because they are very different and if we pretend they are the same then we will end up with rules allowing both to be used in the same places.
I absolutely do care; I’ve made numerous posts trying to differentiate them, and I’m glad that this incident may finally give me more traction in that quest.
More traction than a surron in a grass field, you might say…
I don’t distinguish between golfers and classist, NIMBYs; so I guess fair is fair
Imagine the kind of society we could have if people got as angry about the human death, environmental destruction and poverty caused by our transportation system as they do about some damaged grass on a golf course.
This statement seems to be based on your assessment they were calling something an e-bike when it in fact had a top speed higher than 28MPH. What vehicle were the vandals riding? If you don’t know, how can you be sure that Mel and Janet were spreading misinformation and lying, willfully or not?
You’re using very strong language, using your “power of the press” to make a serious public accusation, but not presenting any evidence at all to back it up.
That sucks.
I also wonder how Jonathan knows what vehicle was used – but those ruts look like more damage than a class 2 ebike would be capable of doing. BUT – I DO know that Janet is confrontational, disruptive, spreads accusations, and makes up data and insults people when they ask for her sources. I quit Nextdoor largely due to her drumming up drama in a lovely, quiet, friendly neighborhood. Never met her … maybe she’s also lovely in real life, but not on Nextdoor.
I don’t know what various bike will do to soft turf (though I have myself left fairly deep ruts cutting across Waterfront park on a bog-standard bicycle), and it may well be that these were not caused by something an ordinary person would call an “e-bike”. If that turns out to be true, and Janet knew that, then she would indeed be guilty of “willfully lying”.
My condemnation of making unfounded public accusations does not change based on the personality of the accused.
As pointed out by PP&R, they do not know what kind of vehicle was used, e-bike, electric motorcycle, or a 2 stroke gas dirtbike. So Mel and Janet are, in fact, spreading misinformation and lying. They don’t know the truth of their statements. That’s lying.
Huh… that’s a new definition.
It seems reasonable to believe that the speakers believe what they’re saying, but I agree that, using the technical/legal definition of an e-bike, it’s impossible for them to know for sure if they’re right. So they’re “willfully lying”.
Personally, I’ll wait for some actual evidence that someone is intentionally lying before making such a strong public condemnation, but then I cling to the old ways.
Just FYI I’ve edited the post and removed the “willfully lying” part. It now reads “Both Mel L. and Loughery are spreading misinformation and/or willfully misleading other residents because they don’t want more and/or certain type of people using the park.”
That’s not much better: How do you know they’re spreading misinformation and/or willfully misleading anyone?
She seemed to know how many vehicles there were, and that they were “jumping” so I’m guessing she either saw or talked to someone who saw what happened. If that’s true, then her statements are probably accurate within the bounds of lay language. If it’s not true, the strongest description that would (in my opinion) be justified is “unsubstantiated”.
It’s absolutely clear you want to discredit this person because you tangled with her on NextDoor and disagree with about whether the city should create a bike trail around the golf course.
I don’t care if she is a terrible person; I keep wanting BikePortland to be better than that.
I wish. After more than fifty years depending only on my bike or a bus; I would like to see true advocacy for bike use first for transit and not to demand “parity” in recreation when that equality is demanded with walkers. The kind of vehicle doing this damage was witnessed as an e-bike. The kind is irrelevant. I don’t believe bike advocates did the damage. How these criminals can be prevented from returning or accessing any trail recklessly is critical.
Meg’s response has a tinge of AI bot-like incoherence.
The kind is relevant, because many people will call something that is essentially an “electric motorcycle” an e-bike. A line has been drawn about the power that is generated for a reason. One can help a grandma or grandpa make it up a hill, the other can help someone hit 50 mph on a city street. The argument that is being made on nextdoor is that bikes powerful enough to be motorcycles are going to be permitted on multi-use trails. It is a lie. The “witness” is also a canard. Mel and Janet have ignored all of the facts that have been presented to them to maintain the lie that suits their agenda. They also were supportive of vandalizing PBOT diverters and signage a while ago.
OK fair, but deliberately making a factual claim about something they know they don’t know is at least spreading misinformation. Maybe not lying. At some point if you get strict enough with the definition of lying it means you can never know if someone is lying unless they say they are lying, so the term is meaningless.
How do you know what they do or do not know? Perhaps they saw the riders; perhaps they talked to someone who did. How do you know?
Are you deliberately spreading misinformation? Or just lying outright?
Witnesses saw a group of people joyriding Surron electric motorcycles in the neighborhood at the time the damage occurred, also the damage is simply not something that an e-bike as defined by oregon law could produce. Mel and Janet are both aware of this, both have a history of opposing the trails proposed around the golf course, and both appear to be seizing on this incident to put the blame on cyclists to try and block the trails from being built. As someone from the neighborhood who has been following the improvements that have been made and proposed for the park closely I think Jonathan’s reporting here is accurate.
Agreed. There are pedal kits for Surrons that would effectively make them “e-bikes” despite ostensibly being an electric dirt bike
keep in mind a lot of this word choice stuff has to do with context and the messenger and the implications and such. It’s an inexact science and prone to messiness.
I am confused about why you are convinced this was not caused by e-bikes. Can you add to the story and post some visuals of what you are talking about? I see what I consider e-bike s on our bike lanes and bike paths all the time. Many have fat bike tires and the go really fast with little or no input from the riders. I saw these type of vehicles ripping around and tearing up the grass in multiple parks on the west side of the river throughout last year. The photos look exactly like damage caused by these vehicles that I think of as e-bikes. What am I missing?
FWIW, I 100% support paths around the golf course for people biking and walking.
I feel like we need to base our use of terms on Oregon law. “E bike” has a specific definition in law, and many of these small electric motorcycles/mopeds simply don’t fit the definition due to the size of their motor(s) and other features. If a bike has a throttle AND can go over 20 mph, it’s not technically an “e-bike” and if we are sloppy with the terms we use, bike advocates are going to spend years of work combatting the misdeeds and problems created by e-motorcycle users.
I’m added an image from Oregon DMV that compares the legal definitions and requirements of the various two-wheeled vehicles on the market today
I doubt it will catch on with the wider public, but I completely support you calling two-wheeled e-vehicles with a throttle and capable of travel over 20 mph “motorcycles”.
There are a lot of these around, and, following from your nomenclature, the people who ride them are not cyclists, but motorcyclists, and they have no right to complain when bike shops decline to repair their motorcycles. Motorcycles should not use bike lanes or MUPs, and should not be allowed to transport their motorcycles on Max or the bus in space reserved for bicycles. I don’t want them to be counted by the city as “bicyclists”, thus watering down our goal of getting 25% bicycle mode share by 2030.
Please stick with it! It would be a useful service to me and other readers if you could do a writeup that tells us how to distinguish motorcycles from bicycles by sight because, to my eyes, they often look exactly the same, and I don’t want to be called out for using the wrong terminology.
thanks!
And to be clear maxD, what I think you’re missing (since you asked) is that I believe we must educated ourselves and be very careful about when we use the term “e-bikes.” What you describe as “e-bikes” are simply not “e-bikes”. They are something else. Like “e-motos” or just EVs. I don’t know, but I do know, calling them e-bikes is and will continue to be very very bad for bicycling in America.
thanks for the follow-up! Our bike infrastructure is being overrun with EV’s!
These were electric motorcycles. It’s obvious from the pictures.
Pretty damn convenient timing – being able to present local news coverage of criminal activity to denounce something the neighbors are against at just the right time is suspect in my mind. Occam’s razor would suggest a local “community member” curated or caused this event to use as evidence of their NIMBY arguments. How often does the course get damaged in a year for example? Is this an common occurrence or was this one time just very well documented and then forwarded to local news agencies? Was a police report even made?
“How convvvvvenient.” ?
Looks more like a trail motorcycle track to me, certainly not something you’d call an e-bike. Are there any pictures of the vehicles?
Personally I think it’s absurd that the city owns this property and people want to be so exclusionary with who can access it. Would love to see it turned into a park with access for all instead of people with time/money for golf.
It’s about as “exclusive” as a paid parking spot downtown.
That example is fine. Personally, I don’t think our natural areas should be treated like paid parking spots, but that’s just me.
I agree, but a golf course is not a natural area.
Try walking across it. Non-golfers are only welcome on the muddy periphery. It may be more welcoming to golfers who are not wealthy enough to use country club courses, but non-golfers are not welcome in this beautiful, publicly-owned part of the city where there are no comparable parks.
If they would not let you use the space as it was intended, I might agree it was exclusive. But just as I cannot walk across Powell Park when there is a Little League game going on, I cannot walk across a golf course when people are playing golf. I’ll bet we could each come up with dozens of examples of ways we can’t use public spaces outside of their designated intent.
I have never played golf, but I am pretty sure I could go and gain access to one of these “exclusive” areas on the same terms as anyone else.
you cannot bike down the hill on Mt Tabor when the bike race is going on, even if you end up there between races- I have tried!. That being said, I would love to see the golf course and other parks experiment more with scheduling to meet recreational needs. Maybe one day a week the golf course is closed for golf, but open for disc golf. Or only open to walks and bikers provided they stay on the path. Or maybe every Friday and Saturday for 5 til 10 the golf course is closed for golfing, but open to picnicking. This could be expanded to have seasonal access for bikes o certain trails in Forest Park, or certain days when certain trails could be off-leash. PP&R could be so much more creative and responsive to meeting the recreational needs of the City
At least one area golf course has a place you can play “soccer golf”. Never tried that either but might be fun. There are lots of disc golf courses around if you play that, but I don’t think that would work on a standard golf course.
Let’s apply this to the other city sports facilities. Would a pedestrian be welcomed if they walked through a little league baseball game? What if they stood in the middle of a tennis court while a match was being played?
Please also remember that as a public course, Rose City is amongst the most affordable options in the area for non-“wealthy” people to play the sport. Invoking class issues to demonize the players at city-owned courses is wildly ignorant.
Ok I will bite, lets take a similar example that is working great Wilshire Park. The park has a jogging track that goes around the exterior and also has several baseball fields. The city was fairly easily able to create a dual use park (actually more as there is also a playground and a dog area) where there aren’t major issues between user groups. One of the main misinformation points the folks who oppose any trails whether just for walking or ones that would also allow cycling have been pushing is that people will be regularly hit by golf balls but anyone who has ever golfed or run at Glendoveer Golf course knows that this same type of setup can work great and I look forward to being able to use the trails at Rose City Park.
I’m guessing your point is that both are public spaces that anyone who pays (understanding that the golf fee is more than a parking fee) can use for the intended use, and I agree.
But is also makes for an interesting comparison beyond that.
A golf course is a place that could be used for many activities, but only golf is allowed (even with trails added, almost all the land is exclusively for golfing), and people pay for doing that.
A paid downtown parking space (assuming it’s a public on-street space) is a place that could be used for many activities, but only parking is allowed, and people pay for doing that.
However, there are some programs that allow the parking spaces to be used for other things–making deliveries, construction vehicle use, dining tables…). I don’t know of any programs that allow golf courses (at least this one) to be used for frisbee gold, dogs playing, races, etc.) so in that sense you could say the golf courses are more exclusive.
Personally, I’m with people who question the City setting aside so much land for one activity, when that land could be enjoyed by many more people if it were opened up to other uses. I can see why people argue for keeping the golf courses, but the neighbor’s idea that there shouldn’t even be trails around the perimeter for non-golf use is extreme.
Yes.
I agree.
Golf is very exclusive, even if a city owned course is less exclusive than a country club. Using public land as a golf course excludes everyone who doesn’t play golf, which is a far greater proportion of Portlanders than those who don’t drive
If you define exclusive as excluding anyone who doesn’t want to do the thing you’re offering, then bars are exclusive, homeless shelters are exclusive, parks, museums, sporting events are all exclusive… everything is exclusive.
That’s not a particularly useful definition.
Let’s switch things up:
Using public land as a baseball field excludes everyone who doesn’t play baseball, which is a far greater proportion of Portlanders than those who don’t drive
Do you realize how ridiculous this argument is? It’s like people who see a bike facility and say “well, I don’t use that, why should I have to pay for it?”
His post is about as dumb as stuff you read on Next Door…
These were the same people making a stink over the closure of 72nd to drivers northbound. Fortunately they’re a minority unfortunately they’re very vocal about it and are happy to lie and exaggerate about things to get their way.
Trolls that live under bridges or next to golf courses don’t understand that reasonable access to public spaces can create strong supportive coalitions to protect those spaces. Overly exclusionary policies can weaken protection. Nextdoor is a platform for some of the worst ideas in Portland and these two exploit that platform to spread lies and their narrow, petty view of Portland.
These same people are claiming that Bike Portland has taken over this project. “The glaring issue is that Bike Portland, a powerful lobby group, has taken over the project from Fain, who also has a conflict of interest and no expertise in land use, environment or wildlife. PP&R was handed $4 million.”
Haha wow that is a new one. I mean, I don’t even know where to begin if someone has such strong feelings about something yet they lack basic critical thinking skills.
Have you seen the bikeportland business reviews?
E-bikes didn’t cause the damage. Idiots did.
Janet is the reason I stopped using Nextdoor.
I live in the neighborhood but am traveling so won’t be able to attend the community meeting. I hope you’ll be reporting on it!
Hi Basiluzzo,
I’m not sure how much of it I’ll catch since I’ll be at Bike Happy Hour when it starts. But I’ll watch as soon as I can and will definitely report back if anything of substance happens. At this point, I don’t expect too much. Seems more like just reviewing latest designs and so on, and no major decisions will be made.
It just ended. Lots of positivity and support. The Mel’s and Janet’s of the world either didn’t show up or didn’t comment/make accusations as they so freely do on Nextdoor. Me thinks they realized when they can’t lie without being corrected publicly, they didn’t want to do it. Classic bully/fearmongering behavior.
Isn’t vandalizing a golf course a right of passage for teenagers? Isn’t complaining more loudly about damage to a golf course than human rights abuses a right of passage for middle age? Isn’t growing up to feel guilty about the stupid things you did as a kid a sign of maturity?
Please enjoy Martín Espada’s “Not Here.”
http://www.martinespada.net/uploads/6/9/9/8/69989673/not_here.pdf
Whataboutism.
We apparently can’t condemn vandalism until all human rights abuses are abolished from Planet Earth?
What about it?
The idea that this has anything to do with trails is ludicrous. It was just obvious vandalism. Someone may or may not be able to do that kind of damage with an actual e-bike – I expect a bike that can go 28mph assisted probably has the torque to tear up a wet golf course. And since there are no (that I know of) torque limits, even a 20mph max bike should be able to do it. But it’s not like it’s unheard of for someone to do donuts in a grassy area in a truck or car, causing far more damage. I’d like to see this be used to advocate against having automobile access entirely encircling (and going through) any park!
I feel terrible about this, but in high school, my buddies and I drove my El Camino onto the football field late one night and completely destroyed the field.
I’m sorry, we weren’t bad kids, just being dumb.
Absolutely. When I was in high school, I made a crop circle.
Those posters on nextdoor are referring to the vandals as “animals”. It’s insanely overboard. Probably some culture war brain worms.
Oh we did one other thing, maybe I was a little bad.
At the baseball field, the keeper left the white line machine out. Of course we drew a pair of very very large, very voluptuous set of, well I leave I’ll it at that…
Amazing how comments supporting and encouraging destruction of public property are approved and published by BikePortland. This isn’t the only one so far…
Yeah , Next Door has nothing on Bikeportland…
Yes, if you dont live in reality.
Grass grows back. No actual damage was done.
Lots of pearl clutching over a massive waste of public land.
I am sure plenty of people see Gateway Green as a massive waste of space.
It was literally wasted land before Gateway Green went in. What could they build there anyway? A golf course wouldn’t fit. It has no access for a business.
This is a bike site, so no reason you should be expected to know how the landscaping works, but it’s not just a matter of dead grass; it’s the ruts formed in the underlying soil that are the real problem.
It won’t “grow back”; it needs to be repaired.
Can’t see the comment now because it was removed. Are you talking about the people who repeatedly destroyed the northbound barriers on 72nd when it was closed to cars?
It’s those damn bikes, sneaking out late at night from their owner’s garages and apartments! Rampaging gangs of boomer acoustic Schwinn Varsities fighting those newfangled aluminum power-punks, snorting CO2 cartridges to get high, trading illicit stolen lithium batteries for their next fix. Portland needs bike cops to get the situation under control!
Just desserts.
This is what happens when cycling advocacy is so thoroughly warped by e-bike industry lobbying that it ends up aligning itself with vandals who trash public parks on motorcycles.
The activists could have fought against the embrace of electrified vehicles from the start, especially the throttle variety. Instead they made excuses and downplayed the impact this would have on our facilities, from bike lanes to MUPs to MTB trail systems.
Now you’re trying to put the genie back in the bottle, asking the general public to differentiate between the fine lines of “Class I, II and III” and asking us to believe that the owners of one type of device would never ride irresponsibly– why, it must be those terrible users of that other kind of electric motorcycle!
Nah, I don’t think the public’s going to buy that. Bicycles will soon be a thing of the past, and we helped usher in the era. We are the electric motorcycling community now, and there’s nothing we can do about it. Their behavior is our behavior. We brought it on ourselves, ushered in by waves of venture capitalist lobbying, sweatshop labor and destructive lithium mining. This. Is. Us.
Where are you seeing cycling advocacy aligning itself with vandals? Jonathan called it :large scars of damage” and “terrible behavior”.
Where are you seeing that? It looked to me like skepticism that it wasn’t some types of devices was due to the type of damage they left. I don’t see a suggestion that riders of one type of vehicle are more or less likely to ride irresponsibly than another.
We have tolerated and excused electric motorcycles as they’ve invaded our paths, trails and other bike facilities. Take the Springwater on just about any day and you’ll count numerous examples.
Small electric vehicles are now accepted in every location that bikes are, and cycling advocates have been rooting for them since day one. Y’all cheered when Lime, Bird, and others began operating illegally (taking a page from the Uber and Lyft playbooks). You hailed them as last-mile solutions, something that would replace cars. Every time an electric motorcycle passed us in the bike lane at 30mph we wanted to tell them off– but the “cycling advocates” told us to stand down: “just happy to see more people on two wheels! at least it isn’t a car!” and so on.
Well, now we find ourselves lumped in with the people destroying a park… and predictably the “advocates” have fired up the Mental Gymnastics Machine to try and distance themselves from the destructive toys that they’ve championed for ages now. Good luck with that.
Happy electric motorcycling!
Dude, read the DMV infographic. Cyclists aren’t rooting for electric motorcycles on MUPs.
Another Jeff translation…and a lesson on “those people”
Thank you. It’s exactly as overwrought as it looks.
*Shakes fist*
Get your e-bike off my lawn!
The vast majority of bikes on the road are still fully human powered, and I dont see thar changing any time soon.
“and asking us to believe that the owners of one type of device would never ride irresponsibly”
BP didnt say that at all. They, and others are pointing out that the vehicles that did this are motorcycles and not e-bikes defined by law.
Theres a reason we differentiant between mopeds and motorcycles. Its the same reason we want to differentiate between e-bikes and elecyric motorcycles. They are different things.
You are intentially trying to conflate the two because of your agenda against e-bikes, which have helped plenty of people get out if cars.
There is zero evidence that e-bikes are getting people out of cars.
In my neighborhood about the only e-anything I see are fat tired motorcycles riding in bike lanes. There was a brief period of what people call e-bikes but they have mostly disappeared in favor of motorcycles.
Mopeds and motorcycles (ICE or actual electric motorcycles like Zero Motorcycles) look fundamentally different and have a different scale. The visual difference between the Classes of e-bikes not so much. Hard to be outraged when a bicycle looking thing is described as a bicycle.
No one is “pointing this out” because there is no evidence that it is (or is not) true.
Use whatever definitions you want to call them technically wrong, but to most people, if it has pedals and an electric motor, it is an e-bike. I really don’t see how that popular definition is going to change.
I dunno, when I go to Westmoreland park, millennial parents that ride up with their kids are almost exclusively riding e-bikes.
When I ride the trails in Sunriver, baby boomers are almost exclusively riding e-bikes.
They’re ubiquitous.
You’re off your rocker.
Get ahold of yourself, you’re raving.
You’re describing a group of precisely zero people.
The realistic line in practice is really getting blurry between gutless electric motorcycles vs power assisted. There’s no difference between scooters and e-bikes that can operate without pedaling besides tire size, because scooters can be used as a kick scooter and ebike can be pedaled.
Plenty of e-bikes and scooters go 40 mph+.
For context; it’s worth noting that this NextDoor thread is one of MANY that Melanie “Mel” L. has been posting since the NE 72nd closure started shaping up. Most of the threads start out about some seemingly unrelated topic at the golf course, like birds or a pretty sunset, but then Mel ties it into why the lane closure/trail/bikes are bad. MANY of those posts get deleted by ND moderators after they predictably spin out of control with falsehoods and divisiveness. At first glance this latest post seems benign enough, but taken in the context of the others, the intent is very clear. I’m amazed that it hasn’t been deleted yet, but it was closed to comments this morning with 279 comments. 40+ of them are from Mel and Janet, with another 40+ from Ginger. They are BUSY spewing misinformation, all aimed at keeping “the public” off of trails around the golf course.
Yep, a handful of people who live near the park have come to view it as an extension of their yards and think that no one else should be able to use it.
In the vernacular of Reddit, ESH (everybody sucks here). People on electric whatever-you-wanna-call-thems riding recklessly are a scourge on society. But the amount of land and resources wasted by maintaining a golf course is also a scourge on society.
I’d be happiest if this parcel of land were turned into a mountain bike park like Gateway Green–and with no motors allowed.
In all honesty, the course should be turned into a tiny village.
Just wait until Mel and Janet learn about these things we call “cars” and the carnage they cause when they drive donuts on park fields all over the city. Using their logic, we’d need to ban cars from roads and parking lots next to parks…
… on second thought, maybe they’re on to something!