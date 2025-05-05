Mayor wants to raise parking and rideshare fees to buoy PBOT budget

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson released his city budget proposal today, announcing a mix of staffing changes, fee increases and cuts aimed at blunting the force of an estimated $93 million general fund shortfall.
Calling it a “back to basics” approach, Wilson’s proposal for how to balance the city’s $8.54 billion budget includes some relief for the transportation bureau. As BikePortland reported, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) prepped for bleak cuts to address impacts of an estimated $38 million budget shortfall. The agency braced for widespread layoffs and cuts to programs and services like street sweeping, traffic signal repairs, striping crosswalks, Sunday Parkways, Vision Zero, the street plaza program, and more.
The mayor’s budget seeks to slice $15.4 million from PBOT. This means the agency will see some cuts, but the most dire warnings will not come to pass.
To boost transportation revenue, Wilson’s proposal seeks to raise parking and rideshare fees, reinstate a leaf cleanup fee, and finance the city’s legal commitment to ADA curb ramp construction.
When it comes to new parking revenue, the mayor’s plan is to raise an additional $6.8 million via what he characterized as, “modest increases in parking fees in line with peer cities.” $5.5 million of that will be generated through a 25% increase in hourly parking meter rates in each district. Hourly event parking meter rates would also go up. To raise another $350,000 per year, the cost to park in the Providence Park district would increase from $5 to $7 per hour and Moda Center area parking would increase from $3 to $5 per hour. Event parking district hours would also be extended from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, which Wilson says would generate another $1 million per year.
An increase in the fees charged to rideshare customers is also in Wilson’s plan. Currently, folks who use Uber or Lyft pay an extra 65-cents per ride, with an additional surcharge for airport trips and for trips that start or end outside Portland city limits. Wilson wants to double that fee to $1.30 and use the $5.1 million in estimated new revenue to invest in pothole repairs and street cleaning activities such as graffiti removal, and towing derelict RVs (PBOT has said they’d be forced to reduce derelict RV removal 75% — from 550 to 140 RVs annually — without new revenue).
Wilson will stave off the elimination of all street sweeping services by moving $3.1 million from the Bureau of Environmental Services (BES) to PBOT. Those funds will allow for the hire of nine new permanent sweeping positions. Because the sweeping would be funded by BES, the locations chosen for sweeping must drain to surface water or groundwater sources.
The mayor’s budget creates additional funding for PBOT by saving them money in the short-term through a refinance of the City’s legal obligation to build and replace ADA curb ramps citywide. The plan is to work with the City Attorney’s Office and the Public Works Service Area on a new bond issuance. Those bonds will create near-term revenue for PBOT above and beyond the interest it will cost to pay them back.
When it comes to cuts, PBOT will be impacted by the citywide “enterprise efficiencies” cuts — these are staffing cuts on positions like communications and equity compliance that are currently duplicated across several bureaus that will be consolidated into the Public Works Service Area. This could be a significant loss if the media loses the ability to get timely, accurate, detailed information about PBOT. I’ve relied on PBOT communications staff for years and they are a crucial part of my work. If I’m forced instead to speak with a generalist without intimate knowledge of transportation policy or the day-to-day workings of the bureau, the community could suffer.
Wilson’s plan will also reduce $113,000 from PBOT’s share of the city’s general fund (all bureaus were asked to cut 8%, and since PBOT gets very little from the general fund, their share is small). Those cuts were expected and will include: a $44,000 reduction in PBOT’s central city street cleaning budget (a reduction to anti-icing efforts); $46,622 from a program that paves gravel streets; and $11,082 from Sunday Parkways. PBOT says the Sunday Parkways reductions, “Would reduce safety programming for these events such as barricades, traffic control and parking signage, and traffic flagging.”
PBOT will also see its allocation from the Recreational Cannabis Tax reduced by $277,664. That’s fortunately only about one-third of what PBOT expected, but it’s still funding that will directly hit Vision Zero-related projects like intersection daylighting and other safety projects.
Overall, it appears Mayor Wilson has prioritized PBOT and saved the agency from the worst cuts. That might be because he sees transportation as a key element in his push for a green economy. At his State of the City event Friday, Wilson was asked a question about job development and he responded by saying he believes Portlanders should, “leave the cars at home.” Here’s an excerpt:
“We should be the greenest city in the nation and using those jobs as that catalyst to move us forward. I really think that green leadership is the way we move our city forward. We are a car-centric focus; we have to focus on a multimodal transportation system. So we need to unlock that potential. We need to focus on streetcars, which is that elemental approach to transportation-oriented villages, and then it has to be anchored with high speed rail. And we have to change how we lead our society, leave the cars at home, take that income and invest it in our communities, for the health of our community.”
One open question is whether state lawmakers will come to the rescue and pass a transportation funding package. Any increase in the gas tax would automatically flow to the City of Portland. “This package adds revenue in anticipation of a state gas tax increase,” reads one line of the budget. But there’s no additional explanation of what would happen if or when that increase doesn’t come to pass.
One question I’m still trying to answer is how — or if — the mayor’s budget addressed PBOT’s street plaza program. PBOT was asking for another $700,000 in one-time general funding to keep the popular program going. I don’t see it in the mayor’s budget, so perhaps it’s gone. I’ll work to confirm and update when I learn more.
From here, the budget will be debated among the 12 city councilors and the public will have opportunities to weigh in. City Council will ultimately adopt the final budget in mid-June. Stay tuned for more updates, as the budget will be a major focus of council for the next 4-6 weeks. For more coverage of today’s news, see this OPB story.
Nah, let’s tax everyone.
Impose a citywide car parking permit program, ban all parking on arterial and collector streets outside of the central business district (to raise the value of remaining parking spaces and to provide better bus routes and/or buffered bike lanes), tax the transit of cell phone signals in the public right-of-way, and a $20 bike frame tag fee for all bicycles paid by the owner (to tax chop shop operators).
No, that only targets drivers. Everyone using the transortation network (including mass transit) should have skin in the game.
How about an evil “Big Brother Movement Tax”? 10-cents per mile of movement of your cell phone GPS unit – the more you move, the more you pay – the city could double the tax for attempts to evade the tax or for the use of burner phones and dark-web phones. They could even tax visitors and non-residents like they do in New Hampshire. Probably illegal but that’s never stopped governments from trying.
Like an Arts Tax on steroids??!??!?
Anyone making above $1000 🙂
Nah, let’s encourage less destructive and deadly ways of getting around.
Honestly I would love to see some expansion to the areas where we do charge for parking, right now I don’t think hawthorne or division in inner SE, for example, have paid parking. I’ve also lived in cities where people who lived in a specific neighborhood were able to buy a neighborhood zone parking permit, and everyone who didn’t have that permit had a 30 min or 1 hr parking time cap for street parking.
We have that here as well; a neighborhood has the ability to impose such a district if they feel the need.
It’s a lot more complicated than that. We tried in 2013 or so to create a parking district in the Gateway area – there was even support for it by most neighbors (over 50%) in the new district – but it got blocked by certain land owners and by the city itself.
I don’t know if the policy has changed, or what the story with the Gateway project is, but I’m aware of a couple that were implemented in inner SE, so I know it’s possible. One thing is they have to be in areas zoned for residential to use the particular mechanism I’m aware of.
Lessons learned in Portland aren’t all bad, though Portland’s ratio of good vs bad decision-making is still questionable. Oh Goody! More politicians to give a skeptic viewpoint. So glad that Wheeler is gone.
“Event parking district hours would also be extended from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, which Wilson says would generate another $1 million per year.”
Finally! Events often go over the allotted time- either giving away free parking or setting people up to be ticketed or stress about making it back to their vehicles.
“One question is whether state lawmakers pass a transportation funding package. Any increase in the gas tax would flow to Portland. This package adds revenue to a state gas tax increase, says the budget with no explanation of what would happen if that increase didn’t come to pass.
Editing is a life for me.
Sorry, but I’m not at all happy with PBOT these days. The Rose Quarter I-5 racist Red-lining of Black people where menacing traffic will leave them dead. The MAX extension SW Corridor to Tigard debacle, the Columbia River I-5 Bridge replacement fiasco. ODOT Department of Highway robbery chumps, truckers and fossil fuel polluters want the world to end.
Extending parking meters to 10 PM (generally, not just in event districts, if I’m reading the budget correctly) makes sense… but I’m wondering why in a budget crunch they are sticking with free parking in some meter districts, on some days of the week?
For example: in the Northwest meter district there’s no need to pay on Sundays, and in the Central Eastside meter district no need to pay Saturdays or Sundays.
I’m not sure about NW specifically, but I know in many places that’s done as a way to increase commercial activity on an otherwise slow day. It may be a bit of an archaic holdover from days-of-yore, but it’s likely businesses would object to removing that policy without good reason.
Definitely archaic. Sunday is not a slow business day in NW
Are Sundays really a slow day for NW? That’d surprise me – it’s very shops and food oriented and I definitely do more of that on Sundays than random weekdays.
For Central Eastside, I could see it since it’s more industry oriented
We only started charging for Sunday parking downtown in June 2009 if you want to read folks complaining about the change from over 15 years ago: https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2009/08/portlands_new_sunday_parking_n.html
The fact that CEID meters are off on Saturday suggests that demand is a major factor, since the primary goal there is likely to manage weekday commuter parking. The other reason I suspect for less enforcement on Sunday is simply that there are fewer parking enforcement officers working on Sunday, so PBOT focuses their limited resources on the times and locations with the highest need.
It’s also worth noting that parking fines don’t directly go back into parking enforcement, but rather the general fund, and only after the state takes a sizable cut. Hourly parking FEES on the other hand do go directly to PBOT, so it’s a good call for the City to raise those fees when appropriate.
I assume Sundays are free parking because God. Some places added Saturdays because God.
There is certainly more fruit to be had by shaking the parking tree–maccoinnich mentions two that there is longstanding evidence to support in extending metering to 10pm weekdays and introducing it on Sundays–but raising rates arbitrarily to generate new revenue is most decidedly not a best practice in parking management. It is not so much a question of whether this will have unintended consequences, but how many, and how severe.
One of the most important contributions of the late Don Shoup was demonstrating that pricing parking based on observed demand is a fantastic way to supercharge economic growth in a neighborhood. I worry that by taking the opposite approach and pricing for revenue’s sake may have the opposite effect. Where higher prices are warranted, they are fantastic at pushing people to take transit or active transportation if they don’t want to pay the fee; where they are not warranted, they are just as likely to push people to other neighborhoods. And on top of that, it perpetuates PBOT’s dependency on parking revenue as a general fund source, complicating efforts to remove parking spaces for things like street plazas or bike infrastructure, and generally increasing public distrust of parking fees.
Especially in the context of downtown, which is doing better than most people think but still in the midst of a delicate recovery from COVID, I hope the city rethinks this. There are any number of opportunities to raise revenues that better align with management and economic goals. Especially as downtown becomes less of a “CBD” and more of a “central everything district,” we need to be looking at the creation of a Parking Benefit District downtown. Among other things, a Benefit District would create avenues for the city to sell permits to employees and residents to generate revenue from the scores of underused parking, creating valuable incentives to attract new residents. It would also provide avenues to better fight the “two-front war” of simultaneously collaborating with and competing with private operators. And we simply MUST implement demand-based pricing in Portland, based both on time-of-day and location, especially if we want to keep up with “peer cities.”
I can think of 37 ways off the top of my head that the city could potentially increase revenues while simultaneously improving management and travel behavior. An arbitrary, 25% citywide hike in meter rates is not one of them.
On top of charging for street parking, Portland needs a tax that increases over time on any surface level parking lot in the CEID or downtown that is ~10 spaces.