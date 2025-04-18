Reckless driving Instagrammer arrested by Portland Police

Burell’s truck. (Photo: Portland Police Bureau)

In dozens of videos posted to the keepingitlittlike06 account on Instagram , a man who goes by “Mr. 06” can be seen driving a pick-up truck with his legs while hanging out of the drivers’ side window and filming himself with his phone. In other videos, he can be seen doing donuts in public parks. Many people are worried that his highly distracted and dangerous behaviors while operating a motor vehicle could lead to an innocent person being injured or killed.

A man who posted dozens of videos of himself driving dangerously on Portland streets has been arrested. The Portland Police Bureau say 33-year-old Oscar Burell Jr. called in a report of a hit-and-run on Southeast Hawthorne and 37th on Friday, April 18th. But the officer realized the caller was actually a suspect in a series of crimes the PPB had been investigating since March.

The officer called for backup and responded to SE Hawthorne, where he ultimately arrested Burell. “The officer’s investigation determined that Burell was involved in a confrontation with another driver on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard,” reads a PPB statement. “The other driver sideswiped Burell, who was standing in the roadway, as he drove away. Burell did not report any injuries. The other driver has not yet been located.”

According to PPB, they’d been tracking Burell since March. As we reported, he showed no shame in doing donuts in public parks and driving with complete disregard for other road users. Then he would post the videos to Instagram for all to see. PPB says they’ve been investigating him since late March, following tips from the public about Burell’s posts. They noted how videos showed him, “speeding, passing illegally, failing to maintain lanes, hanging out of the window of his moving truck, driving through parks, and other reckless conduct throughout the Portland metropolitan area that put the community and himself at risk.”

Burell’s posts spread not only to his followers online, but to officers throughout the bureau.

Burell’s blue, 1994 GMC Sierra pickup has been towed and he’s been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Reckless Driving (3 counts), Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and Reckless Endangering Another Person.

The investigation is ongoing. PPB wants anyone with first-hand information about Burell’s crimes and behaviors to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 25-89041. (“Please do not send social media posts, links to websites, or any secondhand information,” PPB says.)