A driver is shamelessly posting reckless driving videos on Instagram

The driver and their blue pickup truck were captured in a video by a bystander while doing donuts in Peninsula Park last week.

A man is driving recklessly through north and northeast Portland and recording it for anyone to see.

In dozens of videos posted to the keepingitlittlike06 account on Instagram, a man who goes by “Mr. 06” can be seen driving a pick-up truck with his legs while hanging out of the drivers’ side window and filming himself with his phone. In other videos, he can be seen doing donuts in public parks. Many people are worried that his highly distracted and dangerous behaviors while operating a motor vehicle could lead to an innocent person being injured or killed.

Last week someone captured video of a driver in a pickup truck driving on the grass at Peninsula Park. In the video posted to Nextdoor on Wednesday, someone driving a light blue truck can be seen spinning out the rear tires in the grass near the tennis courts in the northeastern corner of the popular neighborhood park. The video also shows the driver’s arms outside the vehicle filming with their phone as they drive. A video posted to the @keepingitlittlike06 Instagram page shortly after proves it’s the same driver seen in the Nextdoor video.

There are numerous reports of this same person wreaking havoc with his driving throughout many Portland neighborhoods. “I called the cops on this guy swerving on 28th the other day,” someone shared with BikePortland via a direct message on Instagram after I shared one of the videos. The person said Mr. 06 was also driving down the bike lanes on Naito Parkway and on sidewalks. “Bikers and pedestrians (and frankly other motorists) should watch out for him,” they wrote.

Someone shared one of his videos to the r/Portland Reddit thread Friday and there are nearly 700 comments that share concerns and tips on what to do about it. Most people think the police won’t act until something terrible happens. One person who messaged BikePortland on Instagram Friday said they sent one of Mr. 06’s videos to the Instagram account of the Portland Police Bureau Bike Squad. The person who manages the PPB account replied: “Thanks for the tip, we’ll check it out.”

This type of driving is very dangerous and needs to be taken seriously. If you see this light blue pickup out and about, please be careful.