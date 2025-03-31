A driver is shamelessly posting reckless driving videos on Instagram

A man is driving recklessly through north and northeast Portland and recording it for anyone to see.
In dozens of videos posted to the keepingitlittlike06 account on Instagram, a man who goes by “Mr. 06” can be seen driving a pick-up truck with his legs while hanging out of the drivers’ side window and filming himself with his phone. In other videos, he can be seen doing donuts in public parks. Many people are worried that his highly distracted and dangerous behaviors while operating a motor vehicle could lead to an innocent person being injured or killed.
Last week someone captured video of a driver in a pickup truck driving on the grass at Peninsula Park. In the video posted to Nextdoor on Wednesday, someone driving a light blue truck can be seen spinning out the rear tires in the grass near the tennis courts in the northeastern corner of the popular neighborhood park. The video also shows the driver’s arms outside the vehicle filming with their phone as they drive. A video posted to the @keepingitlittlike06 Instagram page shortly after proves it’s the same driver seen in the Nextdoor video.
There are numerous reports of this same person wreaking havoc with his driving throughout many Portland neighborhoods. “I called the cops on this guy swerving on 28th the other day,” someone shared with BikePortland via a direct message on Instagram after I shared one of the videos. The person said Mr. 06 was also driving down the bike lanes on Naito Parkway and on sidewalks. “Bikers and pedestrians (and frankly other motorists) should watch out for him,” they wrote.
Someone shared one of his videos to the r/Portland Reddit thread Friday and there are nearly 700 comments that share concerns and tips on what to do about it. Most people think the police won’t act until something terrible happens. One person who messaged BikePortland on Instagram Friday said they sent one of Mr. 06’s videos to the Instagram account of the Portland Police Bureau Bike Squad. The person who manages the PPB account replied: “Thanks for the tip, we’ll check it out.”
This type of driving is very dangerous and needs to be taken seriously. If you see this light blue pickup out and about, please be careful.
Thanks for highlighting this. It’s outrageous that people get rewarded with clicks and potential monetary remuneration through ad revenue for illegal behavior like this. I hope PPD cracks down on this person swiftly. An appropriate response would be revocation of license, vehicle seizure, and criminal charges. Driving through parks is only one of many extremely dangerous behaviors that have been documented.
FWIW this guy isn’t making any money by posting these videos. He doesn’t have much of a following.
The Belltown Hellcat had to start somewhere too.
ha yes I was thinking about that guy myself. I think the context is really different here though because the Hellcat guy was in a better place mentally I think. But yeah.
“in a better place mentally” as in only being a self-absorbed inconsiderate jerk?
That guy is a dick. I had no idea he existed, then I was out with friends in Seattle around bar closing time and he drove nearby. You could hear him from 10+ blocks away, and it was painfully loud when he went by, to the point that prolonged exposure would absolutely cause hearing damage. Screw that guy, and anyone else who thinks they have a right to assault their neighbors for clicks.
I’m quite surprised that there’s only of these between Portland and Seattle, we’ve got at least a dozen of these dicks here in mediocre Greensboro NC and I’ve seen them elsewhere. They all seem to drive around in old pick up trucks modified to be as loud as possible, burning coal of course, driving partly in painted bike lanes whenever possible, lawn jobs naturally, often picking up junk alongside the road and parking on lawns and sidewalks whenever available. They are usually white, have major PTSD issues, and are often on various drugs, not all of them illegal. (If they were driving while being black, the police would be all over them.)
Yeah, there are dozens here, too.
There are plenty of these dicks out there. You could probably hear them from 10+ blocks away. I used to hear them daily when I lived downtown, and my apartment shook every time.
There was another Reddit post this weekend about this same guy stopped in the middle lane of the Vista Ridge tunnel, “dancing,”(?) and filming with his phone. WTF?!
Sigh.. I thought this stuff was happening in the middle of the night. Apparently people like this feel completely immune to law enforcement to do this in the middle of the day. I really wish the PPB would take this seriously.
This guy should be easy to shut down, PPB must have some kind of road block to doing so,
Doesn’t make sense and will make even less when somebody gets hurt. Some body should disable his truck or him before that happens. Everybody who sees this guy should light up PPB and any other social media they can, if enough people complain he’ll have to get taken care of.
The level of driving chaos is escalating in my neighborhood, far more, later. louder motor vehicles. It was already pretty high but this clown illustrates where it seems to be headed.
He should not be getting the oxygen for this that he is.
He has about 5 followers on his IG account so his stunts are working well there.
I think he would love to get arrested by the PPB and would film it and if you look at
his IG, it could be a PPB nightmare.
How many followers does he have on Telegram? Truth Social?
Our neighborhood park gets shredded by people doing donuts every month or so. It is truly enraging as they cause thousands of dollars in damage and lost use of the park in a matter of minutes. The problem, of course, is that it’s random and diffuse, which make PPB doing anything about it nearly impossible.
Does anyone have ideas how to stop this?
Bollards
Remove the grass and replace with native species for ground cover?
Bazookas.
In a functional city this would be…
“ If you see this light blue pickup out and about, call 911 so we can get this dangerous individual arrested, charged and prosecuted.”
That was my reaction also. Driving is so out of control in SW Portland where I live, with road racing all night long on most nights. But PPB can’t be bothered to do anything about it, so it goes on. And on.
PPB shouldn’t be saying, “We’ll check it out.” They should have already taken this guy in.
Thanks for sharing this, Jonathan. I believe this is the same driver I saw on Thursday 3/27 (~6:30/7 pm) on NW 18th Ave. It was also a pick-up truck and had objects in the bed, similar to the photo. He was driving in the bike lane to pass slower cars, speeding, going through a red light at NW Lovejoy, and just overall acting like everyone was in his way and less important.
It happened so fast and then he turned off onto another street and was gone. So I can understand how hard it must be to catch him, or even to get sufficient documentation of what recklessness he’s up to.
In one video, he clearly shows his license plate. Seems like he could get a visit from the police, right? I guess that is if he actually has valid license registration, etc. But seems like a stable genius nonetheless. By the way, sarcasm.
From the videos: the blue PU truck looks to be a “Fourth generation C/K Chevy (1988–2002) per wikipedia as it does not have the wing window of the older generation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chevrolet_C/K
In a rational society, the instagram videos and witness reports would be enough evidence for this person to lose their driver’s license.
In any other town this person would have already been arrested
I don’t know about most cities… At least in Huntington Beach he’d probably be one of those type of guys who had 6 DUI’s, and was still on the road.
His IG is back up. Still some reckless driving on there, though perhaps less than there was before. Honestly if you told me “this is a dude going through a nervous breakdown/manic episode” I would not be blown away.
yeah sorry I deleted that update about his IG account because I realize he must just have blocked me.