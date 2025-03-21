PBOT will cut driving lane to slow speeds on NE Weidler in front of ‘car crash house’

Screenshot

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will reduce the space for driving in order to lower speeds through a notorious corner in the Sullivan’s Gulch neighborhood.

The turn from eastbound NE Weidler to northbound NE 24th has been the scene of numerous car-into-house collisions over the years, so much so that local news outlets say it’s been named the “car crash house.” In late December, another car driver missed the turn and slammed into the house while also breaking a gas line. The collision started a huge fire and the resulting news coverage ratcheted up pressure on the City of Portland to do something about it.

At a meeting of the Sullivan’s Gulch Neighborhood Association on Monday, PBOT said they’ll seize the opportunity of an upcoming repaving project to redesign the street. The idea is to slow drivers down enough so if they miss the turn their cars won’t jump the curb. And if drivers continue to be so bad at operating their vehicles, they’ll slam into newly installed boulders.

Slides from PBOT presentation.

According to a presentation shared at the meeting, the plan is to reduce NE Weidler from two lanes to one lane as it approaches the turn. To further narrow the driving space (a proven way to reduce speeds) PBOT will also add parking on one side of the street and widen the protected bike lane through the turn. PBOT will also lower the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph and install a speed reader board that will encourage drivers to go 15 mph around the curves. A new marked crosswalk will be installed on the western corners of NE Weidler and 24th. PBOT will also add several new marked crosswalks, curb extensions, and a buffer to the existing bike lane on NE Weidler between NE 15th and 24th.

And if all else fails, large boulders placed in front of the house at the end of NE Weidler street should prevent anyone from leaving the roadway.

PBOT says they hope to complete the project this summer. See the project website for more information.