PBOT will cut driving lane to slow speeds on NE Weidler in front of ‘car crash house’

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will reduce the space for driving in order to lower speeds through a notorious corner in the Sullivan’s Gulch neighborhood.
The turn from eastbound NE Weidler to northbound NE 24th has been the scene of numerous car-into-house collisions over the years, so much so that local news outlets say it’s been named the “car crash house.” In late December, another car driver missed the turn and slammed into the house while also breaking a gas line. The collision started a huge fire and the resulting news coverage ratcheted up pressure on the City of Portland to do something about it.
At a meeting of the Sullivan’s Gulch Neighborhood Association on Monday, PBOT said they’ll seize the opportunity of an upcoming repaving project to redesign the street. The idea is to slow drivers down enough so if they miss the turn their cars won’t jump the curb. And if drivers continue to be so bad at operating their vehicles, they’ll slam into newly installed boulders.
According to a presentation shared at the meeting, the plan is to reduce NE Weidler from two lanes to one lane as it approaches the turn. To further narrow the driving space (a proven way to reduce speeds) PBOT will also add parking on one side of the street and widen the protected bike lane through the turn. PBOT will also lower the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph and install a speed reader board that will encourage drivers to go 15 mph around the curves. A new marked crosswalk will be installed on the western corners of NE Weidler and 24th. PBOT will also add several new marked crosswalks, curb extensions, and a buffer to the existing bike lane on NE Weidler between NE 15th and 24th.
And if all else fails, large boulders placed in front of the house at the end of NE Weidler street should prevent anyone from leaving the roadway.
PBOT says they hope to complete the project this summer. See the project website for more information.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
When I served on the Sullivan’s Gulch NA (2003 through 2006) we tried to get both. Broadway and Weidler turned into two-way streets, to slow traffic down. Having them both one-way is utterly stupid, it just turns them into freeways in an urban setting.
“PBOT will also lower the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph”
Don’t know if I should laugh or cry. PBOT always seems to think putting up lower speed limit signs is a solution. Yet if no one follows the new speed limit does anything change? Nope, and in fact it worsens things as more people realize that speed limits in Portland are mere suggestions.
They should still lower it.
If the city enforces it….a big yes!
Large boulders or a few bollards seem like they should be part of the solution.
Can we please install the boulders between the driving lane and bike lane?