Monday Roundup: Pedestrian populism, Tesla terrorism, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable news items our community has come across in the past seven days…

Anti-car streets are popular: The people of Paris just voted to pedestrianize 500 more streets in an effort to reduce driving in the city. It’s almost as if, when your government goes big on lefty policies and then proves they can implement them, it’s actually good politics. Imagine that! (Reuters)

Steel is real (expensive): Bike chains are one of the few bike-related products that have been impacted by Trump’s 25% U.S. tariff on steel and aluminum. Meanwhile, the industry is scrambling to understand which products will be impacted. (Bicycle Retailer)

Teen drivers arrested for murder: Video footage (not shown at link) from inside a car driven by a 13-year old revealed that the young boys purposely rammed into a cyclist and killed him. (ABC News)

Golden Age of family biking: Another mainstream journalist has had their life so altered by the use of an e-bike they were moved to write a story about it. In this case, the author shares how an e-bike has become a cherished family vehicle. (The Atlantic)

Big time bike racing stateside: Such great news to hear that a company has stepped up to host the Tour of Colorado in 2026, bringing a major stage race back to American soil. (Cycling Weekly)

Distracted cop: A police officer in Vermont faces felony charges after his body camera captured footage of him watching a YouTube video on his in-car monitor at the same time he hit and killed a cyclist. (Burlington Free Press)

Oregon and e-bikes: A new electric bike bill being discussed down in Salem would define micromobility devices and lower the age for legal riding from 16 to 12. (The Oregonian)

The ‘Couv goes big?: If the Vancouver City Council got its way, they’d annex the entire, 56 square-mile urban growth area and become the second largest city in Washington overnight. (The Columbian)

Tesla terrorism: A Florida man intentionally drove his car into a crowd of protestors at a Tesla dealership, causing several injuries. Not surprising given that the Trump administration is calling the peaceful protests “domestic terrorism”. (WPTV)

Motonormativity and how to influence people: Fascinating new research into why some people have normalized use of automobiles to such an extent that it impacts how they think about other types of mobility gives us clues on how to change their minds. (Science Direct)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.