Citing safety concerns, ODOT will close 181 Portland area crosswalks this year

The Oregon Department of Transportation has just released a list of crosswalks they plan to close in our region this year. There are 181 crossings on the list — 53 of them are in Portland. ODOT plans to close 16 crosswalks on Southeast Powell Blvd between SE 8th and I-205, including closures at: 8th, 11th, Milwaukie, 13th, 20th, 22nd, 36th, 42nd, 45th, 47th, 57th, 61st, 70th, 74th, and 86th.
In an email with the innocuous subject line “ADA Program and Safe Crossings on U.S. 26 (SE Powell Boulevard)” the agency says they plan to erect “Crosswalk Closed” signs like the one above at these locations in the name of safety. ODOT also frames these closures as part of an ongoing project to comply with an ADA lawsuit the agency settled with a disability rights group in 2016. “Bringing curb ramps up to accessibility standards and closing unsafe and inaccessible crosswalks are tools we use to meet these obligations,” reads the email.
Here’s more from ODOT:
In Oregon, every intersection is a crosswalk unless marked otherwise. This means that if a crosswalk is open, it should meet our safety and accessibility standards… We evaluated crosswalks statewide and found that a number of them do not provide equal safety to all users for a variety of reasons. These reasons may include crosswalks ending at or in close proximity to a driveway, a median island or landscaping in the crosswalk path, or traffic signals that do not have pedestrian signals and push buttons. In these cases, the crosswalks are closed… This ensures that people are guided to use an alternate, nearby, safer and open crosswalk.
“Crosswalk Closed” signs have been proliferating in Portland and statewide for several years now. In 2019 we reported on a major uptick in them from the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Despite concerns from readers about how these closures make walking less respected and convenient, PBOT said they only do it as a last resort.
We went further into the story two months later when we heard ODOT was just ramping up their closure effort. At that time, ODOT was closing crosswalks without any standardized process to make the decisions. And there was zero public input. The decisions were in the hands of just two ODOT engineers. In 2019, ODOT State Traffic Roadway Engineer Mike Kimlinger told members of the Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (OBPAC) that they were closing only two per month.
Given that ODOT plans to close 181 crosswalks in Region 1 alone this year, the pace has clearly skyrocketed.
See the full list of closure locations below…
These closures come after a record number of pedestrians were killed on Portland roads last year — with many of those tragedies happening on ODOT-owned highways.
The closures also remove the legal protection for people trying to cross the street. People can still legally cross the street where a “Crosswalk Closed” sign is posted, but they are no longer afforded any right-of-way privileges. If the person was hit, they would be much more likely be held at fault for impeding traffic or failing to yield.
That’s just one reason these closures are cause for concern.
One legal expert we spoke to in 2019, Portland lawyer Ray Thomas, said, “It’s almost like they’re making us trespassers on our own crosswalk.”
I have asked ODOT if the decision-making process around these closures has been formalized since 2019 and if there’s any way the public can offer feedback. I’ll update this story when I hear back.
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Bad bad bad news. Especially on Lower Powell wow. Are they seriously considering closing the other crosswalk at Milwaukie, and the crossing at 13th?! I literally will be left with two crossing options, both overpasses, at Powell between my neighborhood and points north. Neither of which are all that convenient to be honest. ODOT is nakedly uninterested in making Powell a place where people can exist – if PBOT doesn’t actively protest this I will be extremely disappointed.
The crossing of 99W at 74th is also the crosswalk I used to get from my bus stop in the morning to work… Horrible stuff wow.
I agree the list is BS, but it might be that the 13th & Powell crossing is not the signalized one with the painted crosswalk, but the unmarked crossing on the other corner that is largely superfluous and crazy dangerous (which is a legal crossing that no sane person would ever want to use).
The list is a bit confusing in that it doesn’t actually label which crossing, and considering the signal is actually at 13th Place not Ave I have a lot of questions. At 13th ave, there is a median which I always figured was a soft “no crossing indicator” – I suppose that’s maybe not true though. But it would not surprise me too much if ODOT wanted to close the lighted ped signal as well (for traffic flow considerations), but maybe a wait and see on that specific one.
I think that’s the point.
Are you seriously giving them the benefit of the doubt?
It’s not legal to close all the crosswalks at an intersection, so I think this list is just referring to closure of certain legs of the intersections. In many cases, it looks like they are just formalizing a closure of a leg that already lacks a marked crosswalk, like that one leg of Powell & Milwaukie.
ODOT has always been a problem agency who seem to operate without any input from community members, and sadly, this is just another example of that.
I guess we will just have to start painting our own crosswalks across the roads now, and then putting up our own barriers to protect pedestrians from terrible drivers.
Wow. ODOT helps out the difficult and dangerous lives of pedestrians by making crossing the street impossible and rendering walkers liable for the harm suffered in motor vehicle crashes.
ODOT: “Walking is not transportation, it’s not our problem. You’re on your own.”
No pedestrian may cross a street other than within a crosswalk if within 150 feet of a crosswalk.
https://www.portland.gov/code/16/70/210
thanks. That link is to a city code, not state statute. But good to know. Also, FWIW the top traffic engineer at ODOT is where I got the idea that people can still legally cross at these locations.
Does that mean that this new list is not legally-binding in Portland city limits or in certain parts of the Portland area?
What about the Dunthorpe/Highway 43 closing someone mentioned? When the new sign says not to cross there, then you have to walk along the shoulder of sidewalk-less and almost shoulder-less Highway 43 to get to where you can cross. But doesn’t another law say you have to walk facing traffic. What if you need to walk with traffic to get to where you can cross? Or do you have to go the the crosswalk that’s several blocks further away, because you can get to it by walking against traffic?
The legal answer isn’t that important to me. The more important thing is that when these signs are put up on sections without sidewalks, the result can be forcing people to walk unsafely along the highway to get to a further crossing, and the getting there is more dangerous than using the crossing that was closed.
I think you and the “top traffic engineer at ODOT” are wrong about the legality of crossing where there is a Crosswalk Closed sign. Maybe it’s not technically illegal to cross, but under the provisions of ORS 814.040(1)(b), I think the pedestrian is obligated to yield to vehicles in this instance.
814.040 Failure to yield to vehicle; penalty.
(1) A pedestrian commits the offense of pedestrian failure to yield to a vehicle if the pedestrian does any of the following:
(a) Suddenly leaves a curb or other place of safety and moves into the path of a vehicle that is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard.
(b) Fails to yield the right of way to a vehicle upon a roadway when the pedestrian is crossing the roadway at any point other than within a marked crosswalk or an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection.
(c) Except as otherwise provided under the vehicle code, fails to yield the right of way to all vehicles upon the roadway
Typical blocks here are roughly 250 feet long so you would be able to cross at the closed crosswalk in many of these places. Obviously if it’s at a lighted intersection and there’s a crosswalk still on then other side you would need to cross over and use it but the ones on Powell aren’t so your closest option is a block or more away. The 122nd 84 ramp one is an interesting case too since the other side is a sidewalk not a crosswalk.
Also that law is garbage and should be scrapped.
Also, on the west side of that one at 122nd/I-84 is a tunnel (under the railroad overpass) that is not a wonderful way to go since you have no way of seeing who might be waiting out of sight on the other side.
Guess I’ll be driving to the local store and coffee place from now on.
Wow ODOT. What a stupid and backwards move. If a crosswalk is unsafe, the solution is to make it safer, not to close it. I do think ODOT takes too much criticism, but this is an extremely regressive policy. Enhance the crosswalks, don’t close them.
Does that list include already closed crosswalks, or is just crosswalks that aren’t yet closed but will be in 2023?
I ask because some of the locations listed seem to already have closed crosswalks. For example, there’s a crosswalk closed at Glisan and 16th, near the Mudbay and Vinopolis. If they’re planning to close another crosswalk near i405 on Glisan, that seems really bad. I wish it also listed which ramp it is. There’s an off ramp at Glisan and 16th, and an on ramp and Glisan and 15th. It’s hard to know which one the closed crosswalk will be at from the list, but they do have both 15th and Glisan on there, so I’m guessing the ramp at 16th is considered the Glisan ramp and the one at 15th is considered the 15th ramp. I know it’s the cross street that’s listed but it’s still a bit confusing cause some ramps aren’t at a ninety degree angle to either street. Super frustrating to see them closing both.
If my interpretation is right and the list doesn’t included previously closed crosswalks, that means that both crosswalks across 16th at Glisan will be closed, which would make it impossible to cross over 405 when walking from west to east on Glisan. That’s super frustrating. Thank god for the Flanders bridge, I guess.
I was wondering about that. OR-8 and Cedar Hills already only has one open crosswalk. If they close the other, I’ll have to walk blocks further out of the way to get to the grocery store. Honestly, this state is such a joke. It claims to be “progressive”, and it’s just as conservative as any other part of the country. On the other side of the problem, traffic lights on OR-8/10 both stay on so long that it’s no wonder people treat them as if they were highways, all while crossing traffic (vehicular or otherwise) spends huge blocks of time waiting at red lights while no one goes through. ODOT needs its traffic-handling responsibilities taken away from it; it’s very clear they have no idea what they’re doing.
47th & Powell has a pedestrian signal! I wonder how many other crossings with signals they are closing? Why are they not just upgrading to HAWK’s? To make matters worse, the one at 47th is the crossing used by Creston Elementary and Head Start program.
Note that there are several corners on that intersection… And because the law says “Every corner is a crosswalk” they are likely going to put the signs up at a corner that is not the one with the existing signalized crosswalk. At least that’s what I assume. I haven’t checked the entire list, but I would be surprised (and appalled!) if they removed any crossings that have existing painted crosswalks, signals, or any other type of crossing enhancement. They are mostly closing crossings (I assume because I haven’t checked the whole list) that have some element that makes them non-standard and/or inherently less safe than standard crossings.
At Powell and Milwaukie, one crossing is already closed (and marked as such – although not with the signs they’ve put on recent ones).
At the I-84/122nd ramp, if they close that crosswalk there will be no way to get from the NE corner of the intersection to anywhere else (except where you came from)
At 99W and 74th, there is a beg button/signal that only has one leg open now – if it’s closed I’ll have no good way to get from my bus stop to work. Nearest crossings are both more than 500 feet away, and onto streets I don’t want to walk or bike on.
NW Sauvie Rd already has just one leg open to cross US30, there are no nearby crossings. This one will definitely make it feel a little less safe to bike out there.
And considering that some are labeled with specific legs, I think it’s fair to be concerned about lots of crossings totally closing (ala Barbur in Laird Hill) until shown otherwise
They’ll almost certainly close the sidewalk at Freemont honestly they should have done that decades ago as it is substandard width. Really they should just fix the width by narrowing the travel lanes and or removing one. Most of their closures could also be improvements by making those spots marked crosswalks. Like almost every single one on Powell. Everyone would be praising them instead of the shit show that this is already becoming.
I think they probably “can’t afford” to make them accessible in most of these cases? I mean I can’t really think of another justification. And by can’t afford I mean “don’t want to pay for”, since they seemingly have millions to throw at marketing campaigns for freeway mega projects.
47th and Powell does not have a signalized pedestrian crosswalk. The crosswalk you are thinking about is a midblock crosswalk.
ODOT is a truly horrible organization but the buck stops at Tina Kotek’s desk.
Are we sure that these are all planned closures? Going through the ones down in Tigard I can see many of the intersections already have closed crosswalks (e.g. Hall and Durham). If they plan on closing additional crosswalks at these intersections I am literally going to riot.
Seriously. If they’re going to force me to walk so much further out of the way just to run simple errands, they’ll have to force me out of the way to put the “crosswalk closed” sign in. How is this region so backwards about something so simple as this?
Removal & Closure =/= Accessibility
Announcing this without saying a word regarding how they are going to actually improve the crossings seems like a real bad faith move on their part, and antithetical to what the settlement was hoping to achieve.
Vision Zero (pedestrians)
Um WHAT? How are those of us that live inner SE supposed to cross Powell now? They left what, the 28th one open and that is IT???
ODOT wants you to drive to cross Powell. That’s kind of their whole thing.
I hate this.
Why are they allowed to close crosswalks on Highway 43 by Dunthorpe? This will require people to walk so far in the other way in order to get to a “crosswalk.”
How can ODOT remove a crosswalk that is currently in place where SW Barbur meets SW Hooker? A part is directly there and OHSU, Portland’s largest employer, is in walking distance!
I also do not understand this. It looks like they will explicitly remove a painted crosswalk that is signalized here. That is insane.
How can ODOT remove a crosswalk on Highway 30 where it meets Cornelius Pass Road? Native people once traveled that section to get from one tribe to another! The entire intersection was redone several years ago!
Some of these make sense since there’s a marked crosswalk on one side of the road and not on the other so I assume they think people are using the marked crosswalk already like at 57th and Powell. Others not so much.
Like the lower Powell ones up through 22nd. For instance, at 8th are they going to close both sides? 22nd as well, the two closest curbs are on opposite sides of 22nd so are they just going to put signs up there. Is that technically even a crosswalk? Could you still cross along the same side of 22nd diagonally across Powell?
Their ADA reasoning also falls flat at places like the 122nd 84 ramp where PBOT already improved the curbs. Are they going to remove them now?
As far as safety is concerned this will do absolutely nothing. People are still going to cross where they want. Like jaywalking laws all this does is remove driver responsibility, create another opportunity for police to harass people, and generally make things less safe.
Oof. If you thought crossing powell in a marked, unlit crosswalk was harrowing, try getting across that highway now.
So, if we extend this analogy: “Pedestrians are being killed crossing the street, so let’s close the crosswalks” then the next logical step is: “People are dying while driving cars, so let’s close the roads.”
*** Moderator: deleted first sentence, last link. ***
https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2018/05/portland_to_settle_with_wheelc.html
Is the I-5 & N Hayden Isl Blvd ramp in question the crosswalk used to get onto the bridge???
So glad you wrote about this. I’ve been meaning to send in photos of the several they recently installed on Macadam (OR-43) in the South Waterfront/Johns Landing area. It’s insane. They’re in random locations, and all in locations I’ve never seen anyone cross in a decade. Nobody ever would cross there because they are at locations where the opposite side is a retaining wall or freeway–there’s literally no destination, and they’re not routes to other destinations.
At the same time, some of the signs interfere with walking on the sidewalk or waiting at a bus stop. They’re hazardous to using the sidewalks legally. Ironically, at least one has already been hit by a vehicle, unless it spontaneously sheared off at the base.
My view is that ODOT has been criticized for the huge numbers of pedestrian deaths on their roads, so these signs are a PR campaign to place the blame on pedestrians instead of ODOT. When people see the signs, people will think (or ODOT wants them to think) “Wow, no wonder so many people are getting run over. ODOT must have had to put up so many signs because there’s been an epidemic of people crossing streets unsafely.”
I’m just going to assume these signs are going up in locations where ODOT had already previously closed crosswalks. Otherwise this is just baffling ineptitude on ODOT’s part. Even more so than is typical. For example: l see Barbur at SW Bertha listed here. Closing the existing signaled crosswalk there would orphan a medium-sized Trimet bus stop. One that is directly across from a major grocery store.
It’s rather unfortunate even if it’s not the worst-case scenario though. ODOT? More like Oregon Department of Highways, amiright?
The ODOT personnel in charge of these decisions should face public ridicule whenever the opportunity avails itself. It’s like it hasn’t learned a single lesson since the 70’s. Fewer people walk/cycling/transit means more money on transportation infrastructure, more dangerous roads, and to top it all off, worse traffic, to say nothing about social equity and environmental concerns. How are they still heading in the exact opposite direction we need to be going?
I use Powell & 36th well as Powell & 42nd all the time, both really important crossings as there aren’t a lot of safe passages for people on their bikes across Powell in that area!
FYI – Oregon Highway 213 is 82nd Avenue. You know, that stroad that ODOT is rebuilding to PBOT specs soon, ASAP, by Wednesday teatime of 2735 at the latest.
99E is McLaughlin Blvd.
US 30 is NW Yeon.
Maybe perhaps ODOT is posturing and trying to actively goad PBOT into taking over these orphan highways without making any costly improvements?
Yes?
Because let’s face it, if your dumb state legislature you keep reelecting is mandating that ODOT build the RQ and CRC2 projects for $6 Billion that the state doesn’t have, it’s time to admit that none of these crossings are ever going to meet any sort of legal ADA criteria. So just ban any sort of crossings and force the city to take over responsibility of the streets is actually, to me at least, a perfectly rational response by an otherwise bankrupt state agency.
Ahh… The classic ODOT “solution.” If there are pedestrian/vehicle conflicts, get rid of the pedestrians. What the hell are they doing wandering around on foot anyway? Get ’em out of the street!
Absolutely outrageous move from ODOT. Their solution to pedestrian safety is to make walking more difficult.
Jonathan, do you know how many crosswalks PBOT closed this year? I know they closed a bunch on Outer Division and I think Outer Halsey. I have noticed a few closer in, too.
Closing crosswalks is totally the wrong move and makes the streets less safe. Transportation bureaus need to address safety concerns caused by bad design instead of just kicking bikes and peds out of the way
That is so freaking typical! “We don’t want to make this accessible, so we’re just closing it to everyone.”