Police have made 85 traffic arrests in our region since Friday night

Law enforcement agencies in our region teamed up for a special mission over the weekend. They called it the Metro Area Traffic Enforcement Collaboration (MATEC) and for the four nights between Friday and Monday (which was St. Patrick’s Day), they pulled over 1,213 people.
The partnership includes the Portland Police Bureau, Washington County PD, Oregon State Police, and about two dozen agencies altogether (including the Portland Bureau of Transportation). Across the region they wrote 730 citations, issued 925 warnings, and arrested 85 people. 58 of those were driving while impaired by drugs and/or alcohol. According to a PPB statement, most of the tickets were given for speeding violations (416 citations) and the second most common infraction was “lane misuse” (289 citations).
Officers fanned out from Lake Oswego to Gresham looking for people running afoul of their “SOLID enforcement priorities” which PPB defines as, “Speed, Occupant Safety, Lane Usage, Impaired Driving, and Distracted Driving.”
At a news conference hosted by PPB on Friday prior to the enforcement action, Officer Chase Fullington, a member of PPB’s Major Crash Team that responds to fatal and serious collisions, laid out the human toll of all this dangerous driving:
“The hardest part for me is the very end of the call-out it’s after the scene’s been imaged it’s after the evidence that’s been collected after the vehicles have been towed and after the person that died in the crash has been taken by the medical examiner it’s when I have to go to the residence where the person lived and tell their loved ones that they’re not coming home and the sad thing about it is that these crashes are entirely preventable.”
This effort underscores just how many people drive illegally and increase the danger for everyone else on the road at any given moment in neighborhoods across the region, but it’s also a reminder that at least police agencies are trying to do something about it. Beyond these special missions however, it validates my belief that we need different enforcement approaches that don’t rely on armed officers. This is very resource-intensive, risky for everyone involved, and highly inefficient given the scope of the problem. In the future I hope to see more automated cameras, traffic enforcement by non-sworn city staff, changes to the built environment, and a bigger effort to address the underlying social problems that contribute to our dangerous driving culture.
Thanks for reading.
Thanks, police. I wish this was everyday. Why do we only enforce traffic laws a few times a year?
They are understaffed.
It seems like this level of enforcement takes too many resources to do everyday. Needs to be coupled with other interventions.
They finally decided to start doing the job they’ve been paid for for the past 5 years since Covid.
Can’t do the job when your boss (the previous mayor) told you not to.
So how many of these drivers were back, driving, on the streets of Portland? Maybe I missed it in the article, but looks like not one person lost their license.
I forget, are they allowed to pull someone over for using a phone while driving? Or is that just an add-on offense if they pull someone over for something else?
Every day I see dozens of people blatantly using their phones behind the wheel. It’s so infuriating because you can see the poor driving before you see the phone. Somehow people seem to think that they’re totally able to drive well while checking their latest likes.
I’d be down with AI cameras that ticket when they see someone using their phone.
It’s a real shame we’ve understaffed our police force to the point where vigorous traffic enforcement only happens on rare occasions. Getting rid of our dedicated traffic officers and now only having a bare-bones crew is a serious disservice to our community. The sharp rise in traffic-related deaths and injuries clearly shows just how crucial it is to have consequences for dangerous and impaired driving.