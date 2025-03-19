Historic Highway closure cuts key connection to Columbia River Gorge rides

Soil instability has closed a portion of the Historic Columbia River Highway (Hwy 30) that’s popular for cycling on. During last week’s rainstorms, the Oregon Department of Transportation issued a notice that a section of the highway that sits on a well-known landslide had shifted. The location is just east of the Larch Mountain Road turnoff and before you begin the descent down to Vista House.
The road has been closed since last Wednesday (March 12th) evening due to “roadway settling”. According to ODOT this part of the highway sits in an ancient landslide and has been prone to cracking over the past decade. Below is a fun bit of history for those who know the spot (it’s pretty unforgettable given the views and general beauty of the surroundings):
The original design for the highway at this location was a viaduct, or a bridge over land, though the structure could not accommodate the continuous movement of the landslide, and the viaduct was removed in the 1960s when ODOT built the current alignment. In 1983, and then again in 2007, ODOT constructed a retaining wall to support the Historic Highway. Continued ground movement, sometimes up to 12 inches in a year has required annual re-paving and reassessment.
What’s not so fun is that, “This month, geotechnical engineers noted that the settling has accelerated, and additional structural issues downslope have caused safety concerns,” ODOT said in a statement. As a result the road is closed between the Larch Mountain Road split and Vista House. That means a key connection to rides in the Gorge is no longer available. Car drivers can use I-84 as a detour option, but that’s not really feasible for bike riders due to safety concerns.
And no, unlike we’ve seen Multnomah County do with similar closures, this is a full closure and bicycle riders are not allowed to skirt through. According to ODOT spokesperson Ryan McCrary, who I contacted today for an update, a geotechnical team has been onsite surveying the area to figure out what it will take to make needed repairs. Currently there is no timetable for reopening.
“We hope to be able to reopen once the survey is complete,” McCrary said. “A more comprehensive repair effort will get underway when the weather improves, likely late spring early summer.” McCrary added that any future closures will continue to apply to all users, so don’t even think about rolling past the barricades. Stay tuned for updates once it’s reopened.
Any chance that NE Columbia ave will be available for ped/bike access?
It runs parallel to hwy 30 and connects crown point to the road fork at larch mtn rd.
…to ride on a section of the historic highway with no cars. I wouldn’t even consider it!
You could ride it for 1/2 mile until Crown Point and after that the traffic is going to be a lot worse because of this. Out and back traffic from I-84 to Crown point will be a nightmare.
This is a real tragedy unless they close the entire road which they won’t.
perish the thought.
It’s steep and gravel but the intrepid can detour via Larch Mountain Rd. & Alex Barr: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/50026095
Yes Alex Barr is really cool. Highly recommend for more adventurous folks.
Looks like diverting up Larch Mtn Road and descending Alex Barr is still an option (and the reverse). If you’re comfortable on a bit of gravel, it’s a pretty fun way to do it.
The highway is also closed further down for a small section by Multnomah Falls for construction, though they say it should be open by Memorial Day
Columbia Gorge Express is going to be busy this summer
https://www.ridecatbus.org/columbia-gorge-express/
Looking at Google Maps it appears there is a small road just behind the closed section called NE Columbia Ave that links off Larch Mtn road and connects at the top of the Vista House parking lot. I’ve never ridden it, but does anyone know if it would be a viable detour?
After also looking at Google Maps and then looking at TripCheck (tripcheck.com) to see where the road is closed. It appears that NE Columbia Ave could be a good detour. Hopefully someone with personal knowledge of that road posts here to let us all know.
Jonathan has indicated that I84 is not a safe alternative. I understand his position but I have also seen bicycle riders on 84 in the Gorge. I would consider it but I also spend a lot of time riding HW30 where at time is busy with autos running at 65 to 70mph. I also travel I84 a lot for my job. It can be a scary drive at times. Winter with snow and Ice of course. Its worse after a heavy rain because it doesn’t drain off and leaves large sections of standing water. I have seen more accidents because drivers do not slow down and hydroplane into the concrete barrier and other cars.