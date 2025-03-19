Historic Highway closure cuts key connection to Columbia River Gorge rides

Looking south at the ancient landslide with the Historic Columbia River Highway on the left. (Photo: ODOT)

Soil instability has closed a portion of the Historic Columbia River Highway (Hwy 30) that’s popular for cycling on. During last week’s rainstorms, the Oregon Department of Transportation issued a notice that a section of the highway that sits on a well-known landslide had shifted. The location is just east of the Larch Mountain Road turnoff and before you begin the descent down to Vista House.

The road has been closed since last Wednesday (March 12th) evening due to “roadway settling”. According to ODOT this part of the highway sits in an ancient landslide and has been prone to cracking over the past decade. Below is a fun bit of history for those who know the spot (it’s pretty unforgettable given the views and general beauty of the surroundings):

The original design for the highway at this location was a viaduct, or a bridge over land, though the structure could not accommodate the continuous movement of the landslide, and the viaduct was removed in the 1960s when ODOT built the current alignment. In 1983, and then again in 2007, ODOT constructed a retaining wall to support the Historic Highway. Continued ground movement, sometimes up to 12 inches in a year has required annual re-paving and reassessment.

View of closed section from the top.

What’s not so fun is that, “This month, geotechnical engineers noted that the settling has accelerated, and additional structural issues downslope have caused safety concerns,” ODOT said in a statement. As a result the road is closed between the Larch Mountain Road split and Vista House. That means a key connection to rides in the Gorge is no longer available. Car drivers can use I-84 as a detour option, but that’s not really feasible for bike riders due to safety concerns.

And no, unlike we’ve seen Multnomah County do with similar closures, this is a full closure and bicycle riders are not allowed to skirt through. According to ODOT spokesperson Ryan McCrary, who I contacted today for an update, a geotechnical team has been onsite surveying the area to figure out what it will take to make needed repairs. Currently there is no timetable for reopening.

“We hope to be able to reopen once the survey is complete,” McCrary said. “A more comprehensive repair effort will get underway when the weather improves, likely late spring early summer.” McCrary added that any future closures will continue to apply to all users, so don’t even think about rolling past the barricades. Stay tuned for updates once it’s reopened.