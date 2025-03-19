Historic Highway closure cuts key connection to Columbia River Gorge rides

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
11
Looking south at the ancient landslide with the Historic Columbia River Highway on the left. (Photo: ODOT)
(Source: ODOT)

Soil instability has closed a portion of the Historic Columbia River Highway (Hwy 30) that’s popular for cycling on. During last week’s rainstorms, the Oregon Department of Transportation issued a notice that a section of the highway that sits on a well-known landslide had shifted. The location is just east of the Larch Mountain Road turnoff and before you begin the descent down to Vista House.

The road has been closed since last Wednesday (March 12th) evening due to “roadway settling”. According to ODOT this part of the highway sits in an ancient landslide and has been prone to cracking over the past decade. Below is a fun bit of history for those who know the spot (it’s pretty unforgettable given the views and general beauty of the surroundings):

The original design for the highway at this location was a viaduct, or a bridge over land, though the structure could not accommodate the continuous movement of the landslide, and the viaduct was removed in the 1960s when ODOT built the current alignment. In 1983, and then again in 2007, ODOT constructed a retaining wall to support the Historic Highway. Continued ground movement, sometimes up to 12 inches in a year has required annual re-paving and reassessment.

View of closed section from the top.

What’s not so fun is that, “This month, geotechnical engineers noted that the settling has accelerated, and additional structural issues downslope have caused safety concerns,” ODOT said in a statement. As a result the road is closed between the Larch Mountain Road split and Vista House. That means a key connection to rides in the Gorge is no longer available. Car drivers can use I-84 as a detour option, but that’s not really feasible for bike riders due to safety concerns.

And no, unlike we’ve seen Multnomah County do with similar closures, this is a full closure and bicycle riders are not allowed to skirt through. According to ODOT spokesperson Ryan McCrary, who I contacted today for an update, a geotechnical team has been onsite surveying the area to figure out what it will take to make needed repairs. Currently there is no timetable for reopening.

“We hope to be able to reopen once the survey is complete,” McCrary said. “A more comprehensive repair effort will get underway when the weather improves, likely late spring early summer.” McCrary added that any future closures will continue to apply to all users, so don’t even think about rolling past the barricades. Stay tuned for updates once it’s reopened.

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

11 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ken S
Ken S
9 hours ago

Any chance that NE Columbia ave will be available for ped/bike access?
It runs parallel to hwy 30 and connects crown point to the road fork at larch mtn rd.

0
Reply
Watts
Watts
8 hours ago

Don’t even think about rolling past the barricades…

…to ride on a section of the historic highway with no cars. I wouldn’t even consider it!

5
Reply
BB
BB
7 hours ago
Reply to  Watts

You could ride it for 1/2 mile until Crown Point and after that the traffic is going to be a lot worse because of this. Out and back traffic from I-84 to Crown point will be a nightmare.
This is a real tragedy unless they close the entire road which they won’t.

1
Reply
Jeff S
Jeff S
7 hours ago
Reply to  Watts

perish the thought.

0
Reply
Ben
Ben
8 hours ago

It’s steep and gravel but the intrepid can detour via Larch Mountain Rd. & Alex Barr: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/50026095

3
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
4 hours ago
Reply to  Ben

Yes Alex Barr is really cool. Highly recommend for more adventurous folks.

3
Reply
Alan Love
Alan Love
8 hours ago

Looks like diverting up Larch Mtn Road and descending Alex Barr is still an option (and the reverse). If you’re comfortable on a bit of gravel, it’s a pretty fun way to do it.

1
Reply
Ken Zee
Ken Zee
7 hours ago

The highway is also closed further down for a small section by Multnomah Falls for construction, though they say it should be open by Memorial Day

1
Reply
Chris I
Chris I
6 hours ago

Columbia Gorge Express is going to be busy this summer

https://www.ridecatbus.org/columbia-gorge-express/

2
Reply
DrawPlayDave
DrawPlayDave
6 hours ago

Looking at Google Maps it appears there is a small road just behind the closed section called NE Columbia Ave that links off Larch Mtn road and connects at the top of the Vista House parking lot. I’ve never ridden it, but does anyone know if it would be a viable detour?

Screenshot-2025-03-19-175905
1
Reply
Jim Calhoon
Jim Calhoon
35 minutes ago
Reply to  DrawPlayDave

After also looking at Google Maps and then looking at TripCheck (tripcheck.com) to see where the road is closed. It appears that NE Columbia Ave could be a good detour. Hopefully someone with personal knowledge of that road posts here to let us all know.
Jonathan has indicated that I84 is not a safe alternative. I understand his position but I have also seen bicycle riders on 84 in the Gorge. I would consider it but I also spend a lot of time riding HW30 where at time is busy with autos running at 65 to 70mph. I also travel I84 a lot for my job. It can be a scary drive at times. Winter with snow and Ice of course. Its worse after a heavy rain because it doesn’t drain off and leaves large sections of standing water. I have seen more accidents because drivers do not slow down and hydroplane into the concrete barrier and other cars.

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Historic Highway closure cuts key connection to Columbia River Gorge rides

Neighborhoods demand action after another person is killed crossing Powell Blvd

Police have made 85 traffic arrests in our region since Friday night

Get ready for the revolution at Bike Happy Hour this week

From the Archives

Cycling through the Covid-19 outbreak