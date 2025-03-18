Get ready for the revolution at Bike Happy Hour this week

Recent BHH crowd. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Pat yourselves on the back, friends: Bike Happy Hour has survived yet another cold and dark winter! Yes we are past the darkest days and eager for summer to get here. It’s been a while since I shared anything about BHH here on the front page, so figured it was time to check in.

First: This week we’ll have (at least) two special guests: Folks from the Revolutionary Bicycle Club will join us to share what they’ve been up to, and Matt Zajack will bring one of his Traffic Monitor devices for show-and-tell.

Revolutionary Bicycle Club is pretty new on the scene, but the folks behind it (I’m not exactly sure who they are yet actually, but I have some suspicions) have organized a fair share of rides. They’ve been involved with recent rides and protests such as the Boycott Chevron ride, Tesla Takedown, and so on. They had a table at a recent mutual aid fair in northeast Portland where they handed out “This Machine Kills Fascists” bike stickers. On Sunday they’ll lead a Palestinian solidarity ride in partnership with Gaza Sunbirds. Come out and meet the folks behind this group and learn about how to get involved.

And get ready to see the future of traffic counting when you get your hands on Matt Zajack’s cool device. As I shared earlier today, his Traffic Monitor is an interesting blend of technologies and hardware that he thinks will democratize data beyond governments and put considerable power into the hands of everyday folks.

I hope you can come out tomorrow!

As per usual, I’ll be at Migration Brewing on North Williams Avenue from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. There’s an alleyway in the back and plenty of room for your bike outside the patio if you don’t want to lock up on Williams. Free snacks will come out at 4:00 and the mic opens at 5:00. Note that tomorrow we might have to move inside and/or skedaddle a bit early due to another group coming into the space. We’ll play it by ear.

Thanks for supporting Bike Happy Hour as we approach our two-year anniversary in early April!