Bike ride planned to ‘Tesla Takedown’ this Saturday

A Tesla and a Tern EV parked at the Adidas North American headquarters in north Portland. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This Saturday, March 1st, Portland will join 74 other cities in a protest against Tesla, the company owned by Elon Musk. And of course someone has organized a group ride to the event.

Musk has become a lightning rod of controversy since President Donald Trump took over the presidency last month. As an unelected member of Trump’s inner circle, Musk has haphazardly slashed workforces at government agencies, throwing thousands of lives into disarray. His motivations and actions have been based o personal grudges and business interests. Musk also made a Nazi salute at an event in January, then brushed it off as if it were just a joke.

“The news is pretty grim these days. If Congress won’t act, how can anyone stop a hostile government takeover by Nazis?” reads the Ride to Tesla Takedown Protest event description. “#TeslaTakedown is a grassroots, leaderless movement to take down Elon Musk’s greatest source of wealth: his over-inflated car company.”

Organizers behind Tesla Takedown say 74 cities across America have signed up to participate. The plan is to meet up and make signs, then ride to a Tesla dealership to discourage new customers, implore existing owners to sell their Teslas, and to dump stock in the company.

“If you know of someone who owns a Tesla, encourage them to sell it and trade up for an E-Bike or Electric Cargo Bike (or one of the many other better EV’s on the market!” organizers of Saturday’s event say.

The ride will meet at 9:00 am at Floyd’s Coffee in Ladd Circle, then ride to the Tesla showroom on South Macadam. More details on the Shift calendar.