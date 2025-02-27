Bike ride planned to ‘Tesla Takedown’ this Saturday

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
4
A Tesla and a Tern EV parked at the Adidas North American headquarters in north Portland. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This Saturday, March 1st, Portland will join 74 other cities in a protest against Tesla, the company owned by Elon Musk. And of course someone has organized a group ride to the event.

Musk has become a lightning rod of controversy since President Donald Trump took over the presidency last month. As an unelected member of Trump’s inner circle, Musk has haphazardly slashed workforces at government agencies, throwing thousands of lives into disarray. His motivations and actions have been based o personal grudges and business interests. Musk also made a Nazi salute at an event in January, then brushed it off as if it were just a joke.

“The news is pretty grim these days. If Congress won’t act, how can anyone stop a hostile government takeover by Nazis?” reads the Ride to Tesla Takedown Protest event description. “#TeslaTakedown is a grassroots, leaderless movement to take down Elon Musk’s greatest source of wealth: his over-inflated car company.”

Organizers behind Tesla Takedown say 74 cities across America have signed up to participate. The plan is to meet up and make signs, then ride to a Tesla dealership to discourage new customers, implore existing owners to sell their Teslas, and to dump stock in the company.

“If you know of someone who owns a Tesla, encourage them to sell it and trade up for an E-Bike or Electric Cargo Bike (or one of the many other better EV’s on the market!” organizers of Saturday’s event say.

The ride will meet at 9:00 am at Floyd’s Coffee in Ladd Circle, then ride to the Tesla showroom on South Macadam. More details on the Shift calendar.

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
qqq
qqq
1 hour ago

Conveniently located next door to the ICE building.

0
Reply
Jeff Rockshoxworthy
Jeff Rockshoxworthy
1 hour ago

Portland “don’t end up on Fox News again” challenge

2
Reply
carm
carm
35 minutes ago
Reply to  Jeff Rockshoxworthy

loooool

0
Reply
dan
dan
3 minutes ago
Reply to  Jeff Rockshoxworthy

Nah, let’s keep ending up on Fox News until one or both of these things happen 1) the rule of law is restored and/or 2) Fox viewers take us off their vacation destination list

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Bike ride planned to ‘Tesla Takedown’ this Saturday

Portland ecologist mixes passion for plants, pollinators, and pedaling

Kenton Cycle Repair has reopened under new ownership

Sticker Swap at Bike Happy Hour tonight!

From the Archives

Guest essay: A plan for a ‘passoire’-filled Portland