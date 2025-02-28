From cars to cargo bikes: City seeks ‘micro delivery hubs’ in city-owned parking garages

An electric cargo trike awaits its next load at a B-Line Urban Delivery warehouse in southeast Portland. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The City of Portland has taken a step toward decarbonizing its freight system. The Portland Bureau of Transportation wants to turn downtown parking garages into cargo hubs where electric bikes and other small vehicles would load up with goods and deliver them to customers nearby.

PBOT issued a request for information (RFI) last month for their “Micro-Delivery Hub Pilot in a City-Owned Parking Garage” project. It’s the latest extension of Portland’s effort to eliminate toxic emissions, improve street safety, and create a more vibrant, human-centered city by reducing the number of large delivery trucks in dense, commercial areas.

“This is a unique opportunity to explore the feasibility of repurposing space in a parking garage… Their relatively small footprint lends them to be well suited for the transfer of deliveries from a larger vehicle to a smaller vehicle, such as an e-cargo bike, that is better suited for short distance deliveries in a dense urban contexts,” reads the RFI.

PBOT owns and operates five “SmartPark” garages downtown. The pilot would utilize three of them, including locations at NW Naito Parkway and Davis, SW 10th and Yamhill, and SW 3rd and Alder.

PBOT has been dreaming of small delivery hubs full of e-bikes since at least 2021 when the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability first floated the concept to the Old Town Community Association. Since then the bureau has adopted the 2040 Portland Freight Plan, which prioritizes testing of “novel interventions” like micro-delivery hubs.

The idea is that these hubs would be tiny logistics facilities for private companies. Larger vehicles would transfer goods to smaller vehicles, like e-cargo bikes, for the last-mile delivery. Microhubs are already in use in New York City and the concept has worked in Paris and London. And PBOT isn’t new to this space. In 2023 they won a federal grant to establish a zero emission delivery zone. That project uses digital tools to monitor curbside traffic and sets aside several loading zones downtown where only zero emissions vehicles can operate.

Through this RFI, PBOT hopes to find local companies who see the potential of repurposing the valuable location of SmartPark garages. At the top of the list is B-Line PDX, a business founded in 2009 that owns and operates a fleet of electric cargo trikes and boasts dozens of clients who depend on Portland’s bike lanes to get their products to market. Other possible partners would be coffee roasters, bakeries, restaurant suppliers, and so on.

In the MicroDelivery Hub Feasibility Study published by the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability late last year, the city said, “To ensure their effectiveness, these hubs should be located near a well-integrated city bike network. This integration allows cargo bike riders to efficiently navigate the city after collecting deliveries from the hub.” PBOT is also exploring possible zoning code and other regulatory changes (such as reducing space for off-street vehicle loading if developers create space for cargo bike loading and parking) to facilitate the hubs.

“Portland is laying the groundwork for a future where sustainable deliveries thrive, emissions are reduced, and the urban fabric is safe and walkable,” the feasibility study states.

The RFI won’t issue any contracts, PBOT is simply probing interest at this point. View the bid solicitation here.