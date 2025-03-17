Monday Roundup: ‘User pays’ myth, Tesla turning point, Toronto’s tragedy, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable news items our community has come across in the past seven days…

Who-ser pays?: This very relevant article as Oregon lawmakers (and the USDOT for that matter) ratchet up campaigns to reform transportation funding, lays out the myth that drivers (or any users) pay for the roads they use. (Union of Concerned Scientists)

No VMT, just let me be: A bill moving through the Arizona legislature would result in a ballot measure that would give voters the ability to prohibit government from tracking miles traveled as part of transportation funding or policy programs. (Arizona Free News)

Trump funding backgrounder: Education is one of the most powerful tools we have to counter the Trump dictatorship and their assault on transportation funding programs. Read this update from a major national advocacy group to learn more. (T4 America)

Ford’s follies: A court has denied an injunction request brought by cycling advocates in Toronto and now Doug Ford’s government can begin removing bike lanes this week. (CBC)

The Tesla tide: Anti-Elon Musk protests at Tesla dealerships have scratched a major itch among many Americans, but what if this is just the beginning of a larger, anti-automobile backlash? (Streetsblog USA)

Bad drivers and bipartisanship: Good news from Minnesota where lawmakers and Governor Tim Walz (remember him?) are coming together across the aisle on several bills that seek to reduce dangerous driving. (MPR News)

Bike parking politics: Advocates in New York are worried that a floundering and embattled mayoral administration is ignoring a promise to build out an extensive network of bike parking facilities. The article mentions the “bike hangar” I covered last week. (Streetsblog NYC)

How we treat aviation safety: The reader who shared this story said I should read it while replacing “aircraft” and “aviation” with “car” and “driving.” Imagine if we responded to car crashes like this! (NPR)

Racing while pregnant: A professional gravel racer shares her experience and thoughts about competing while carrying a baby and says she’s not being reckless while “racing for two”. (Cycling Weekly)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.