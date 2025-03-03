Tesla Takedown protest draws large crowd (video)

There was a large contingent of folks at Saturday’s “Tesla Takedown” protest who arrived by bike. A group met before the event in southeast Portland to make signs and then rode together to the Tesla showroom on South Macadam Street.
Portlander Elianna Gnoffo grabbed footage of the event for me and I saw several familiar faces in the crowd. Gnoffo reported seeing Portland City Councilor Mitch Green among the 100 or so attendees. Protesters lined the street and received lots of support from drivers passing by.
Below is a short video from the event:
Protests take place at this same location every Monday afternoon starting around 4:00 pm. More information here.
Looks like the stroads we have here in NC, with a sidewalk only on one side and no bike facilities. Lovely. How was the bike ride?
Moody isn’t the greatest street to ride but I believe that you can come across the Jean Luc Picard WunderCrossing (aka tillicum bridge) and head south on Moody with a bike lane to connect with an off street path that goes to the Tesla facility.
They should be protesting at the Russian embassy/consulate. Their leader is the one calling the shots for what is happening at the federal level.
And no surprise, they will only see these protests as “job well done” to exacerbate the already divided country.
The nearest Russian embassy or consulate is in Canada. For one in the US, there’s only Houston, DC and NYC.
Ironic that it’s next door to ICE holding facility
6 Tesla Swastikars burnt to a crisp in Chingin, Turkey
14 Tesla Swastikars burnt to a crisp in Chambéry, France
https://www.autoevolution.com/news/twenty-tesla-vehicles-are-affected-by-fires-on-the-same-day-in-turkey-and-france-222653.html
12 Tesla Swastikars torched and 4 damaged in Toulouse, France
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20250303-dozen-teslas-torched-outside-french-dealership-authorities
10 Swastikars burnt to a crisp in Frankfurt, Germany
https://www.autoevolution.com/news/ten-tesla-model-ys-burned-to-a-crisp-in-frankfurt-anonymous-group-claims-responsibility-221042.html#agal_0
This seems like a terrible outcome for the environment
Four years of Musk / Trump is exponentially worse than torching every Tesla on the planet.
Swastikars…oh let’s stop the performative hyperbole.
I think “Swasticars” is actually pretty clever!
You’re not Jewish are you…..
If one imagines political polarization as shaped like a horseshoe, positions diverge, bending away from each other in their ideologies, then curving back toward one another in their actions. I am relieved that Portland’s Tesla protests were not destructive, however, globally, and in the United States, the right wing and left wing are agreeing with a “burn it down” philosophy.
Liberty weeps.
Oh yeah. You forgot to mention “Eat the rich”
Yep the Horseshoe Theory is unfortunately often on clear display in Portland. At least there was no violence this time.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horseshoe_theory
One side of your horseshoe is missing because the right point is a racist, xenophobic, and fascist party that controls the government while the other point has never been a meaningful part of USAnian politics.
This is no longer about political polarization or ideologies. An unelected sociopath is literally in the white house dictating policy that is conservatively estimated to result in millions of deaths, is destroying the US economy, immediately destroying people’s livelihoods, empowering autocrats, betraying and dismantling democratic alliances and fundamentally restructuring US society.
Seeing what is happening through the lens of partisan politics that assumes that power is held by two opposing popular factions is completely misreading what is happening.
This is a power grab, a coup, by some of the most powerful people in the world that have openly endorsed anti-democratic, fascist ideals.
Yup