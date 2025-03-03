Tesla Takedown protest draws large crowd (video)

Protestors lined the street in front of a Tesla showroom on S Macadam Saturday. (Photo: Elianna Gnoffo/BikePortland)

There was a large contingent of folks at Saturday’s “Tesla Takedown” protest who arrived by bike. A group met before the event in southeast Portland to make signs and then rode together to the Tesla showroom on South Macadam Street.

Portlander Elianna Gnoffo grabbed footage of the event for me and I saw several familiar faces in the crowd. Gnoffo reported seeing Portland City Councilor Mitch Green among the 100 or so attendees. Protesters lined the street and received lots of support from drivers passing by.

Below is a short video from the event:

Protests take place at this same location every Monday afternoon starting around 4:00 pm. More information here.