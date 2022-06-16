‘Fun-eral’ ride and procession planned for Aaron Tarfman

Aaron at a bike move in 2005. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A man who friends described as a “shining beacon of hugs and puns” will be remembered with a public group bicycle ride on Sunday, June 26th.

Aaron Proton Tarfman died by suicide on April 29th, but the circumstances surrounding his death were not made public until May 26th.

Aaron was a friend to many people in our community and had been deeply involved in cycling and transportation-related activism for many years. We shared more about Aaron along with photos and remembrances from people who knew him, in a post last month.

This morning his close friend Jay Monk announced that a procession ride for Aaron will take place in southeast Portland later this month.

Here are the details:

Fun-eral Ride Procession for Aaron Proton Tarfman

Sunday, June 26th, 5 pm Springwater Trail at Johnson Creek Blvd Ride will gather on the Springwater trail west of Johnson Creek Blvd. 5 pm. Dress as you would to attend a funeral. Please refrain from buying anything to attend this ride. Bringing food to share is welcome. Out of respect for our deceased friend, please only bring vegan friendly foods. If bike riding is prohibitive, folks may meet us at Sellwood Riverfront park. The ride will end at Sellwood Park. Slow pace over 2.6 miles of mostly flat terrain. Themes for this ride include funeral puns, resilience responses, suicide awareness, personal and collective grief support. Space given to share stories.

Everyone is welcome. More information can be found on the event listing on our calendar.